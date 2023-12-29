CENH (Central Districts Women) vs AUC (Auckland Women) Match Prediction CENH 57 % Chance of Winning AUC 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR It will be Central Districts Women and Auckland Women taking on each other in the match no. 8 of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24. The two teams will lock horns at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth on December 29th. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 AM IST.

Central Districts Women vs Auckland Women Chance Winning

Auckland Women and Central Districts women have had a contrasting start in the Women's Super Smash 2023/24. Central Districts women are in the top two on the table with eight points, having won both the games. Auckland are in the bottom two with two points, losing one and the other getting washed out.

Central Districts women are coming off back to back victories over Northern Districts, most recently by six runs. The contest in Palmerston North saw Central Districts win the toss and bat first. Captain Natalie Dodd scored 31 off 27 at the top while Thamsyn Newton made 33 runs. Georgia Atkinson struck an unbeaten 26 off 17 to push them to 141.

Defending the total, they had sent half the Northern Districts side back in the hut for 75 runs. They couldn't do much against Marina Lamplough, who made 38 off 32 but eventually held on to the victory. Ashtuti Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for Central Districts, with 2 for 19 in four overs.

Auckland Women's previous game versus Wellington was abandoned without a ball being bowled. In their opening game of the season, they suffered an 11-run defeat against Canterbury Women. After opting to bowl first, they managed to restrict the opponents to 127/8. Skye Bowden was magnificent in her four overs, snaring 4 for 18.

Chasing the target, they lost a couple of early wickets before Saachi Shahri and Prue Catton made 20s. Josie Penfold and Bowden also scored 20s but none of the four batters went on to play longer and more impactful knock.

Talking about this game, Central Districts women are in better form and will start this game as favourites. The two teams' chances of winning this contest are as follows.

Central Districts Women's chance of winning: 57%

Auckland Women’s chance of winning: 43%

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Central Districts Women vs Auckland Women Betting Tips

Natalie Dodd has been in pretty good form with the bat. She has made 28 and 31 runs in the first two games of this tournament. Earlier this month, she scored 42 not-out in her last fifty-over appearance. Bank on her to score over 14.5 runs in the match.

Prue Catton has done well across formats in recent times. She has scored more than 22 runs in four of her last six games across two white-ball formats. Bet on her to score over 12.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Districts Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Auckland Women Opening Partnership Over 15.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Central Districts Women 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Central Districts Women vs Auckland Women Toss Prediction

Pukekura Park, New Plymouth has hosted two women's T20Is, with the average first innings score of 140 and both games being won by the batting first side. The pitches are generally very good for batting as the average score of 184 in men's T20s suggests. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather for this game could be a big issue as New Plymouth is likely to witness periods of rain on Friday morning and afternoon. There is around an 85% chance of precipitation predicted when the match is scheduled, with 12.5 mm of rain. The wind gusts will be blowing at 44 kmph with humidity of over 90%.

Central Districts Women Player List

Natalie Dodd (c/wk), Aniela Apperley, Emma McLeod, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Mikaela Greig, Thamsyn Newton, Flora Devonshire, Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging (wk), Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Hannah Rowe, Melissa Hansen, Rosemary Mair

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Natalie Dodd (c)† Wicketkeeper Hollie Armitage All-rounder Thamsyn Newton Batter Hannah Rowe All-rounder Mikaela Greig Batter Georgia Atkinson All-rounder Kerry-Anne Tomlinson Batter Rosemary Mair Bowler Flora Devonshire Bowler Ashtuti Kumar Bowler Claudia Green Bowler

Central Districts Women Recent Form

Central Districts women defeated Northern Districts women by six wickets in the opening game, chasing 120 with three balls to spare. They then beat the same opponent by six runs while defending 141, with Ashtuti Kumar taking 2 for 19 in four overs.

Auckland Women Players List

Maddy Green (c/wk), Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Cate Pedersen, Kate Irwin, Prue Catton, Saachi Shahri, Skye Bowden, Amberly Parr, Amie Hucker, Anna Browning, Josie Penfold, Elizabeth Buchanan (wk), Isabella Gaze, Bree Illing, Fran Jonas, Makayla Templeton, Molly Penfold, Olivia Anderson, Rishika Jaswal

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Saachi Shahri Batter Anna Browning All-rounder Bella Armstrong All-rounder Prue Catton Batter Josie Penfold All-rounder Skye Bowden All-rounder Cate Pedersen All-rounder Amie Hucker All-rounder Elizabeth Buchanan Wicket-keeper Bree Illing Bowler Rishika Jaswal Bowler

Auckland Women Recent Form

Auckland Women's most recent fixture was abandoned due to rain. Earlier, they lost to Canterbury women by 11 runs while chasing 128. Skye Bowden starred with the ball, claiming 4 for 18 but the batting unit could not back it up.

Central Districts Women vs Auckland Women Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have faced each other 23 times in Women's Super Smash. Auckland Women hold an edge with 13 victories whereas Central Districts have won 10 games. Auckland Women lead the last five encounters by 3-2.

Central Districts Women vs Auckland Women Betting Odds

Central Districts Women to hit most fours @ 1.84 (Parimatch)

If Maddy Green remains unavailable for Auckland, Central Districts Women will have a better batting unit in this game. They have Hollie Armitage, Natalie Dodd, Georgia Atkinson, Thamsyn Newton and Rowe. Bet on Central Districts Women to hit most fours in this game.

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Central Districts Women vs Auckland Women Top Batters

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Central Districts Women

Hollie Armitage has been in decent touch in recent times. The batter from England has scored 130 runs in her last five T20 innings, including a fifty versus India A. Betting on her to be the top batter for Central Districts Women seems wise.

Saachi Shahri to be the top batter for Auckland Women

Saachi Shahri has looked in decent touch for Auckland women in the only game so far. The opening batter made 24 in the match against Canterbury. You can back Shahri to be the top batter for Auckland.

Central Districts Women vs Auckland Women Top Bowlers

Rosemary Mair to be the top bowler for Central Districts Women

Rosemary Mair, the right arm medium pacer, went wicketless in the last game but had picked 3 for 18 in the opening match of the tournament. Earlier this month, she had claimed 6 for 41 in her last fifty-over game. Back Mair to be the top bowler for Central Districts Women.

Josie Penfold to be the top bowler for Auckland Women

The 24-yr all-rounder picked 1 for 27 in the previous T20 game. Earlier, she bagged 3 for 40 in one of the fifty-over matches. Take a punt on Penfold to be the top Auckland bowler in this match.