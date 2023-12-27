CENH (Central Districts Women) vs NDS (Northern District Women) Match Prediction CENH 54 % Chance of Winning NDS 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.845 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Central Districts Women and Northern Districts Women lock horns in the sixth match of Women's Super Smash league on Wednesday, 27th December, 2023. The match is slated to be played at Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North and the scheduled start time is 5:00 AM IST.

Central Districts Women vs Northern Districts Women Chance of Winning

Central Districts Women won their last match against Northern Districts Women by six wickets at Hamilton. Northern Districts Women won the toss and opted to bat first. Tash Wakelin (13 runs) and Nensi Patel (17 runs) got off to a slow start and the Northern Districts Women lost wickets at regular intervals courtesy of excellent bowling spells from Rosemary Mair and Ashtuti Kumari. Sam Curtis (23 runs), Eimear Richardson (28 runs) and Carol Agafili (22 runs) made useful contributions in the final ten overs. Northern Districts Women ended up at 119/6. Rosemary Mair was the standout performer with (3/18).

The openers of Central Districts Women, Hollie Armitage (24 runs) and Natalie Dodd (28 runs) added 48 runs for the first wicket in 6.4 overs. Thamsyn Newton scored 35 runs and helped her team chase down the target in 19.3 overs. With the comfortable win over the Northern Districts Women, Central Districts Women registered their first win of the season.

Northern Districts Women’s chance of winning: 46%

Central Districts Women’s chance of winning: 54%

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Central Districts Women vs Northern Districts Women Betting Tips

Northern Districts Women to score more fours than Central Districts Women @ 2.20 (Parimatch)

Northern Districts Women and Central Districts Women smashed 10 fours each in their last encounter earlier in the tournament. Both teams will collide in the reverse fixture, but Northern Districts Women strengthen their batting lineup with the addition of Chamari Athapaththu. The Northern Districts Women has a powerful batting unit and they like to score most of their runs in boundaries. We are predicting Northern Districts Women to score more fours than Central Districts Women @ 2.20 (Parimatch)

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Districts Women Opening Partnership Over 13.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Central Districts Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Central Districts Women 1.61 Bet on Parimatch

Central Districts Women vs Northern Districts Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North is a balanced track that favours both the batters and bowlers. As the game progresses it gets tough for the batters to score runs. In the last three Women's Super Smash played at this venue the team batting first won two matches and the team batting second won one match. The average first innings score is 137 runs. We predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North, on Wednesday, 27th December is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius and 65% humidity, 0% precipitation and wind blowing at 23 km/h. During the match, it is going to be cloudy. There is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Central Districts Women Players List

Emily Cunningham, Emma McLeod, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Mikaela Greig, Sam Mackinder, Thamsyn Newton, Flora Devonshire, Georgia Atkinson, Hollie Armitage, Jessica Ogden, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging, Natalie Dodd, Aniela Apperley, Ashtuti Kumari, Claudia Green, Hannah Rowe, Melissa Hansen, Rosemary Mair

Central Districts Women Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Natalie Dodd Wicket Keeper Mikaela Greig Batter Emma McLeod Batter Thamsyn Newton Batter Aniela Apperley Batter Georgia Atkinson All-rounder Ashtuti Kumar All-rounder Ocean Bartlett Bowler Flora Devonshire Bowler Claudia Green Bowler Rosemary Mair Bowler

Central Districts Women Recent Form

Central Districts Women won two and lost three of their last five matches played in the Women's Super Smash.

Northern Districts Women Players List

Caitlin Gurrey, Carol Agafili, Eimear Richardson, Eve Wolland, Marina Lamplough, Sam Curtis, Tash Wakelin, Yasmeen Kareem, Chamari Athapaththu, Jess Watkin, Marama Downes, Nensi Patel, Annie Ewart, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Holly Topp, Emma Baker, Jesse Prasad, Kayley Knight, Lucy Boucher, Lauren Heaps, Shriya Naidu

Northern District Women Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Tash Wakelin Wicket Keeper Caitlin Gurrey Batter Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Eimear Richardson All-rounder Sam Curtis All-rounder Lucy Boucher All-rounder Nensi Patel All-rounder Jess Watkin All-rounder Marama Downes Bowler Jesse Prasad Bowler Kayley Knight Bowler

Northern District Women Recent Form

Northern Districts Women won one and lost four of the last five matches played in the Women’s Super Smash.

Central Districts Women vs Northern Districts Women Head to Head Record

In the last five head-to-head matches played between Northern District Women and Central Districts Women. Northern Districts Women won three matches, while Central Districts Women won two matches. Both teams won one match a piece in the 2022-23 season of Women's Super Smash.

Matches Played: 5 matches

5 matches Central Districts Women: 3 matches

3 matches Northern Districts Women:2 matches

Central Districts Women vs Northern Districts Women Betting Odds

Northern Districts Women to score over 13.5 runs before the first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Northern Districts Women scored 24 runs for the first wicket in their last match against Central Districts Women. The Northern Districts Women will be up against the Central Districts Women on a good batting track. With the conditions favouring the batters, we expect Northern Districts Women to score over 13.5 runs for the first wicket @ 1.85 (Parimatch).

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Central Districts Women vs Northern Districts Women Top Batters

Natalie Dodd to be the top batter for Central Districts Women

Natalie Dodd scored 28 runs in 28 balls and was the second best batter for Central Districts Women. Dodd has been the most consistent run-scorer in domestic cricket this season. She has scored over 350 runs in the last 10 T20 matches. Given her recent form, we back Natalie Dodd to be the top batter for Central Districts Women.

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top batter for Northern Districts Women

Chamari Athapaththu will make her first appearance in the Women's Super Smash. The experienced left hander had a phenomenal WBBL season, where she scored over 500 runs and averaged over 50. She has scored 60 runs in three T20 appearances in New Zealand. Considering her outstanding form, we expect Athapathu to come good and play a match winning knock and end up as the top batter of the match for Northern Districts Women.

Central Districts Women vs Northern Districts Women Top Bowlers

Rosemary Mair to be the top bowler for Central Districts Women

Rosemary Mair bowled a match winning spell in the last match against Northern Districts Women, she finished with match figures of 3/18. Mair bowls in the powerplay and death overs. With the pitch conditions favouring fast bowlers, Rosemary Mair emerges as the best player to be the top bowler for Central Districts Women.

Jess Watkin to be the top bowler for Northern Districts Women

Jess Watkin took two wickets in the last match against Central Districts Women and was the top bowler for Northern Districts Women. She took 12 wickets in the last 10 T20 matches and is a key bowler who bowls accurate lines and lengths and is a wicket taker in the middle overs. We back her to bowl a match winning spell and be the top bowler for Central Districts Women.