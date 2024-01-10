CENH (Central Districts Women) vs OTA (Otago Women) Match Prediction CENH 47 % Chance of Winning OTA 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.661 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Central Districts Women and Otago Women are set to square off in the match no. 19 of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 on January 10th. McLean Park in Napier will host the contest on Wednesday, with the match scheduled to kick off at 6:30 AM IST.

Central Districts Women vs Otago Women Chance Winning

Central Districts suffered their first defeat of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 on Monday, when they went down by eight wickets against Wellington. They slide to the second spot on the table, having earned 16 points from six games with the net run-rate reading 0.129. Otago Women have 12 points to their name after six games with the net run-rate of -0.486.

Central Districts won the toss and opted to bat first. They had a solid start with a 47-run opening stand in 6.5 overs thanks to Hollie Armitage’s 33 off 23. Hannah Rowe then struck 43 off 39 with Mikaela Greig also adding 22 in 16 as they posted 131/4 on the board.

Defending the target, Rowe and Rosemary Mair snared a wicket each to have the opponents at 36 for 2 in seven overs. However, they couldn't find a way to get through Amelia Kerr and Georgia Plimmer, who put on an unbeaten stand of 96 runs to take Wellington over the line.

Otago Women are coming off a dominant victory over Northern Districts by nine wickets on DLS method. In a match that was reduced to 15 overs per side due to rain, Otago bowlers did a solid job to restrict the opponents to 93/6. Eden Carson, Molly Loe, Emma Black and Linsey Smith bagged a wicket each.

Chasing the target, Suzie Bates and Bella James put on an 80-run stand for the opening wicket in 11.3 overs. James made a superb 39 off 32 while Bates remained unbeaten of 41 off 40 to take her side over the line with 14 balls to spare.

Moving to this game, Central Districts Women and Otago Women are separated by four points but have the same number of victories. The two teams' chances of winning this contest are as follows.

Central Districts Women's chance of winning: 47%

Otago Women’s chance of winning: 53%

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Central Districts Women vs Otago Women Betting Tips

Hannah Rowe has been in pretty good form with the bat for Central Districts this season. She scored 35* and 24* earlier, and 43 in the most recent game. Bet on Rowe to score over 12.5 runs in the match.

Bella James made 26 and 21 earlier in the tournament but then had back to back ducks. She looked in good touch in the last game, scoring 39 off 32 deliveries. Backing her to score over 12.5 runs in the game seems a good move.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Districts Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Otago Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Otago Women 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Central Districts Women vs Otago Women Toss Prediction

McLean Park in Napier generally produces good pitches for batting. Both these teams won the toss in their last respective games and chose to bat first. The overall trend in the tournament also shows the teams preferring runs on the board. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this clash.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests Napier should witness partly sunny and pleasant weather on Wednesday evening. There could be some cloud cover but rain should stay away with only around 8% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to range between 20-26 degrees while wind gusts travel at 37 kmph.

Central Districts Women Player List

Natalie Dodd (c/wk), Aniela Apperley, Emma McLeod, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Mikaela Greig, Thamsyn Newton, Flora Devonshire, Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging (wk), Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Hannah Rowe, Melissa Hansen, Rosemary Mair

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Natalie Dodd (capt) Wicketkeeper Hollie Armitage All-rounder Thamsyn Newton Batter Hannah Rowe All-rounder Mikaela Greig Batter Georgia Atkinson All-rounder Kerry-Anne Tomlinson Batter Rosemary Mair Bowler Flora Devonshire Bowler Ashtuti Kumar Bowler Claudia Green Bowler

Central Districts Women Recent Form

Central Districts women have played six games in the Women's Super Smash, winning three and losing one. They have defeated Northern Districts twice and Canterbury once in the season. They lost the previous game versus Wellington by eight wickets after scoring 131.

Otago Women Players List

Suzie Bates, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Poppy-Jay Watkins, Gemma Adams, Harriett Cuttance, Saffron Wilson, Bella James (wk), Polly Inglis, Chloe Deerness, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Hayley Jensen, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Paige Loggenberg, Sophie Oldershaw

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Suzie Bates (c) All-rounder Bella James Wicketkeeper Hayley Jensen All-rounder Felicity Leydon-Davis Batter Polly Inglis Wicketkeeper Caitlin Blakely Batter Poppy-Jay Watkins All-rounder Linsey Smith Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Molly Loe Bowler Emma Black Bowler

Otago Women Recent Form

Otago Women have played six games in the season, winning three and losing three. They have had alternate results in the tournament, failing to win two games in a row. Most recently, they defeated Northern Districts by nine wickets in a rain-affected game.

Central Districts Women vs Otago Women Head-to-Head Record

The head to head record between these two teams in the Women's Super Smash is heavily dominated by Otago Women. They have won 15 out of 23 scheduled matches while Central Districts have come out on top five times.

Central Districts Women vs Otago Women Betting Odds

Otago Women to hit most fours @ 1.95 (Parimatch)

Otago Women have Suzie Bates in great form with the bat while Bella James, Hayley Jensen and Felicity Leydon-Davis can hold their own. Moreover, Central Districts will have to face a stronger bowling attack. Back Otago Women to hit most fours in the match.

Central Districts Women vs Otago Women T20 McLean Park, Napier Central Hinds Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Otago Sparks Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.661 Bet Now!

Central Districts Women vs Otago Women Top Batters

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Central Districts Women

Hollie Armitage has been in decent form in the shorter format. She has made 163 runs in her last six T20 games, including 33 off 23 in the last innings. Bet on Armitage to be the top batter for Central Districts Women.

Suzie Bates to be the top batter for Otago Women

Suzie Bates, the veteran New Zealand batter has been in terrific form in recent times. She has scored 279 runs in six games this season at an average of 69 and strike rate of 115. She has hit two fifties in the competition and can be backed to be the top batter for Otago.

Central Districts Women vs Otago Women Top Bowlers

Hannah Rowe to be the top bowler for Central Districts Women

Hannah Rowe has taken 1 for 13 and 1 for 20 in the last couple of innings. She has taken 54 wickets for Central Districts in the T20 format at an economy of 6.76. Bet on her to be the top bowler for Central Districts Women.

Emma Black to be the top bowler for Otago Women

Emma Black has been very consistent in the ongoing tournament, picking a wicket in each of the six games. She has conceded runs at just 6.09 rpo. Bet on her to be the top Otago bowler in this match.