CENH (Central Districts Women) vs WEL (Wellington Women) Match Prediction CENH 39 % Chance of Winning WEL 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.492 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The match no. 17 of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 will be between Central Districts Women and Wellington Women on January 8th. The two teams will meet at McLean Park in Napier on Monday, with the match scheduled to kick off at 10:30 AM IST.

Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women Chance Winning

Central Districts and Wellington women have been in good form and are in the top half of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24. Central Districts Women occupy the top spot with 16 points to their credit, having won three games and the net run-rate reading 0.341. Wellington Women are on 14 points after five games, winning three and losing one match, with their net run-rate reading 0.686.

Central Districts’ previous fixture versus Canterbury Women was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Before that, they defeated Canterbury in their first clash by 6 runs on DLS method. They scored 79/3 in 12 overs in a rain-shortened game with Hollie Armitage scoring 26 and Hannah Rowe making 24 runs.

The revised target Central Districts needed to defend was 86 off 12 overs and later 61 in 8 overs. Ashtuti Kumar starred for them with 2 for 13 in two overs while Hannah Rowe picked 1 for 13 in her two overs as they held off the opponents.

Wellington Women are coming off a five-wicket victory over Auckland in their previous game on January 4th. Bowling first, Wellington's Xara Jetly and Jess Kerr bowled outstanding spells. Both picked a wicket each while conceding nine runs each in their respective four overs. Leigh Kasperek picked 2 for 27 in her full quota.

Chasing a small target of 94, Jessica McFadyen made 39 at the top. They lost four wickets after being 67 for 1 but eventually crossed the finishing line.

Talking about this game, Central Districts Women and Wellington Women are in pretty similar form in the ongoing tournament. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Central Districts Women's chance of winning: 39%

Wellington Women’s chance of winning: 61%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women Betting Tips

Hannah Rowe is a key player for Central Districts in the middle order. She has batted in three innings in the tournament, scoring 35*, 11 and 24*. You can back Rowe to score over 12.5 runs in the match.

Wellington's Jessica McFadyen scored 14 and 23 earlier in the tournament and was the top scorer for them in the last game with 39 runs. You can take a punt on her to score over 12.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Districts Women Opening Partnership Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Wellington Women Opening Partnership Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Central Districts Women 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women Toss Prediction

McLean Park, Napier is a venue where the teams batting first have tested more success. The pitches here are generally pretty good for batting but tend to get slow in the second innings. Teams are likely to prefer setting the target. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather in Napier is expected to be clear on Monday evening. There is less than a 5% chance of precipitation predicted and the rain should not be an issue. The temperature is likely to range between 15-19 degrees with wind gusts blowing at 30 kmph.

Central Districts Women Player List

Natalie Dodd (c/wk), Aniela Apperley, Emma McLeod, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Mikaela Greig, Thamsyn Newton, Flora Devonshire, Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging (wk), Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Hannah Rowe, Melissa Hansen, Rosemary Mair

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Natalie Dodd (capt) Wicketkeeper Hollie Armitage All-rounder Thamsyn Newton Batter Hannah Rowe All-rounder Mikaela Greig Batter Georgia Atkinson All-rounder Kerry-Anne Tomlinson Batter Rosemary Mair Bowler Flora Devonshire Bowler Ashtuti Kumar Bowler Claudia Green Bowler

Central Districts Women Recent Form

Central Districts women defeated Northern Districts by six wickets and followed it up with a six-run win over the same opponent. Two of their games have been abandoned without a ball being bowled. Recently, they overcame Canterbury Women by six runs on DLS method.

Wellington Women Players List

Amelia Kerr (c), Caitlin King, Gemma Sims, Georgia Plimmer, Rebecca Burns, Hannah R Francis, Kate Chandler, Nicole Baird, Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Sophie Devine, Antonia Hamilton (wk), Jessica McFadyen (wk), Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Monique Rees, Natasha Codyre, Xara Jetly

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rebecca Burns Batter Jessica McFadyen Wicket-keeper Amelia Kerr (c) All-rounder Georgia Plimmer Batter Leigh Kasperek All-rounder Kate Chandler All-rounder Jess Kerr All-rounder Caitlin King All-rounder Natasha Codyre Bowler Nicole Baird Bowler Xara Jetly Bowler

Wellington Women Recent Form

Wellington Women defeated Otago twice in their first two games, by 23 runs and 20 runs. They then lost to Northern Districts by five wickets. Most recently, they beat Auckland women by five wickets after restricting them to 93.

Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women Head-to-Head Record

The head to head record between these two teams in the Women's Super Smash is ridiculously one-sided. Wellington Women have won 19 out of 24 scheduled matches whereas Central Districts have been victorious only twice.

Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women Betting Odds

Wellington Women to hit most fours @ XX (Parimatch)

Wellington Women have better batting resources with the likes of Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Jessica McFadyen and Georgia Plimmer doing well. Back Wellington Women to hit most fours in the match.

Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women T20 McLean Park, Napier Central Hinds Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.12 Bet Now! Wellington Blaze Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.5 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.492 Bet Now!

Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women Top Batters

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Central Districts Women

Hollie Armitage is one of the more consistent batters from English domestic cricket. She has been in decent touch in the shorter format in recent times, scoring 130 runs in her last five T20 games. She made 24, 14 and 26 in three innings in this tournament. Bet on her to be the top batter for Central Districts Women.

Amelia Kerr to be the top batter for Wellington Women

Amelia Kerr is amongst the most consistent T20 batters in the world. She has a superb record in the Women's Super Smash. She has scored 246 runs in the last seven innings at an average of 49 while striking at 135. You can back Amelia to be the top batter for Wellington.

Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women Top Bowlers

Ashtuti Kumar to be the top bowler for Central Districts Women

Ashtuti Kumar has been outstanding for Central Districts in the ongoing tournament. She has taken 2 for 19 and 2 for 13 in the last two innings. Bet on Kumar to be the top bowler for Central Districts Women.

Leigh Kasperek to be the top bowler for Wellington Women

The off-break bowler has been terrific in the tournament, picking seven wickets from four games, including 3 for 25. Leigh Kasperek has 16 wickets in the last 10 innings. Bet on her to be the top Wellington bowler in this match.