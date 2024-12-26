NDS (Northern Brave Women) vs AUC (Auckland Hearts Women) Match Prediction NDS 37 % Chance of Winning AUC 63 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.591 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Northern Brave Women and Auckland Hearts Women are poised to clash in the opening game of the Women's Super Smash on December 26, 2024. The match is going to be hosted at Seddon Park, Hamilton, at 6:40 A.M IST.

Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Chances of Winning

Northern Brave Women were contenders to reach the final until they were knocked out in the eliminator game of the previous season. They were a top-performing team in the group stage with five wins. After starting their campaign with multiple defeats, they managed to turn their form on its head with four victories in the last five matches. The last fixture of the group stage against Otago Women sealed their fate as Northern Brave Women defended a score of 94 in a rain-affected match but they fell short in the semi-final against Central Districts Women by 45 runs, destroying their aspirations of a finale-appearance.

This was not the case for Auckland Hearts Women who had a forgettable campaign in the 2023 season. They had bad luck on their side at the beginning of the tournament where two of their fixtures were abandoned without a ball bowled, but they did nothing to salvage their campaign thereafter. Barring their wins against Canterbury Women and Otago Women, Auckland Hearts Women found themselves on the losing side more often than not which put them at the bottom of the table.

Northern Brave Women chance of winning - 37%

Auckland Hearts Women chance of winning - 63%

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Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Betting Tips

Auckland Hearts Women to score low before first dismissal

Auckland Hearts Women had precisely one game in their last five outings during the last season where they managed to secure an opening total higher than 21.5. With Saachi Shahri and Isabella Gaze averaging at 15.75 and 4.28, respectively, the opening partnership was in doldrums for a majority of their campaign. They added 1, 6, 1, 12 and 26 runs to the first wicket and not much is expected of the pair this time around either.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Brave Women to have higher opening partnership 1.90 Bet on Parimatch Auckland Hearts Women to score more fours 1.58 Bet on Parimatch Auckland Hearts Women to score more sixes 2.62 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Toss Prediction

Although the average first innings score of 122 at Seddon Park was rather low, the teams batting first achieved three wins in four games held here in the last season. Moreover, the toss winners elected to bat first on all four occasions, making it clear that setting the target is an advantage at this track.

Weather Report

Rainfall is imminent at Hamilton on match day with a 75% possibility of disruptions and the temperature is predicted to reach 22 degrees Celsius.

Northern Brave Women Player List

Eimear Richardson (c), Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Tash Wakelin, Chamari Athapaththu, Jess Watkin, Kayley Knight, Carol Agafili, Lucy Boucher, Sam Curtis, Marama Downes, Caitlin Gurrey, Yasmeen Kareem, Shriya Naidu, Nensi Patel, Jesse Prasad, Holly Topp, Eve Wolland.

Predicted Playing XI

Jess Watkin All-rounder Chamari Athapaththu Batter Caitlin Gurrey Batter Nensi Patel Bowler Bernadine Bezuidenhout Batter Eimear Richardson (C) All-rounder Eve Wolland Batter Carol Agafili Batter Holly Topp Wicket-keeper Marama Downes Bowler Shriya Naidu Bowler

Northern Brave Women Team Form

Northern Brave Women’s efforts of turning things around and achieving a second-place finish went in vain but they showed a great deal of resolve during their campaign. Their bowlers, particularly, played a huge role in their success.

Auckland Hearts Women Player List

Maddy Green (c), Anna Browning, Isabella Gaze, Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Olivia Anderson, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Skye Bowden, Elizabeth Buchanan, Prue Catton, Amie Hucker, Bree Illing, Kate Irwin, Rishika Jaswal, Parr-Thomson, Cate Pedersen, Josie Penfold, Saachi Shahri, Makayla Templeton.

Predicted Playing XI

Saachi Shahri Batter Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Maddy Green (C) Batter Prue Catton Batter Brooke Halliday All-rounder Anna Browning Batter Josie Penfold All-rounder Molly Penfold Bowler Amie Hucker Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler Bree Illing Bowler

Auckland Hearts Women Team Form

Auckland Hearts Women’s biggest vulnerability was their batting which missed the mark in all of their matches during the previous season.

Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Head-to-Head

In the last five matches between the sides, Auckland Hearts Women have a leg up on Northern Brave Women with four wins.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Northern Brave Women - 1

Auckland Hearts Women - 4

Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Betting Odds

Northern Brave Women to have a better opening partnership than Auckland Hearts Women

During the previous season, Saachi Shahri and Isabella Gaze did not produce adequate results for Auckland Hearts Women’s first wicket. In the last three games of the season, it was mostly due to the latter’s inability to find her footing which led to totals of 1, 6 and 1 before the fall of the first wicket. Northern Brave Women’s Jess Watkin and Chamari Athapaththu were in a similar plight with opening stands of 0, 68 and 7 but they are expected to put on a better first partnership, especially if Watkin pulls her weight in the next game.

Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts Women T20 Seddon Park, null Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.31 Bet Now! Auckland Hearts Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.591 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.58 Bet Now!

Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Best Batters

Caitlin Gurrey to be Northern Brave Women’s Best Batter

Caitlin Gurrey was Northern Brave Women’s leading batter in the previous season of the tournament with 230 runs in 11 innings. In their last match against Central Districts Women, she achieved her second half-century of the season with 52 runs. With an average of 25.55, she is the top pick to be their standout batter.

Maddy Green to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Batter

Maddy Green was well and truly the top run-getter for Auckland Hearts Women in the 2023 season, having garnered 283 runs in seven innings with an average of 47.16. This included two half-centuries and the fact that she was significantly superior to the others makes her the leading choice for the next match.

Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Best Bowlers

Marama Downes to be Northern Brave Women’s Best Bowler

Marama Downes was the top bowler for Northern Brave Women in the 2023 edition of the tournament with 16 wickets in 11 innings and an average of 12.68. She had a brilliant season with a fifer under her belt and an overall economy rate of 5.58, making her a highly economical bowler. She is expected to come out on top in the upcoming game.

Fran Jonas to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Bowler

Fran Jonas led Auckland Women’s bowling attack with nine wickets in seven innings with an impressive average of 17.77 in the last season. She participated in fewer innings than the others in the team and still managed to achieve a top finish which makes her the leading contender against Northern Brave Women.