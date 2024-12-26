NDS (Northern Brave Women) vs AUC (Auckland Hearts Women) Match Prediction
NDS
37%
Chance of Winning
AUC
63%
T20
Seddon Park
Facts:
- Northern Brave Women’s Marama Downes was the third highest wicket-taker of the tournament last season with 16 wickets in 11 innings.
- Maddy Green led Auckland Hearts Women’s run charts with 283 runs in seven innings.
Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Chances of Winning
Northern Brave Women were contenders to reach the final until they were knocked out in the eliminator game of the previous season. They were a top-performing team in the group stage with five wins. After starting their campaign with multiple defeats, they managed to turn their form on its head with four victories in the last five matches. The last fixture of the group stage against Otago Women sealed their fate as Northern Brave Women defended a score of 94 in a rain-affected match but they fell short in the semi-final against Central Districts Women by 45 runs, destroying their aspirations of a finale-appearance.
This was not the case for Auckland Hearts Women who had a forgettable campaign in the 2023 season. They had bad luck on their side at the beginning of the tournament where two of their fixtures were abandoned without a ball bowled, but they did nothing to salvage their campaign thereafter. Barring their wins against Canterbury Women and Otago Women, Auckland Hearts Women found themselves on the losing side more often than not which put them at the bottom of the table.
- Northern Brave Women chance of winning - 37%
- Auckland Hearts Women chance of winning - 63%
Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Betting Tips
Auckland Hearts Women to score low before first dismissal
Auckland Hearts Women had precisely one game in their last five outings during the last season where they managed to secure an opening total higher than 21.5. With Saachi Shahri and Isabella Gaze averaging at 15.75 and 4.28, respectively, the opening partnership was in doldrums for a majority of their campaign. They added 1, 6, 1, 12 and 26 runs to the first wicket and not much is expected of the pair this time around either.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Northern Brave Women to have higher opening partnership
Auckland Hearts Women to score more fours
Auckland Hearts Women to score more sixes
Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Toss Prediction
Although the average first innings score of 122 at Seddon Park was rather low, the teams batting first achieved three wins in four games held here in the last season. Moreover, the toss winners elected to bat first on all four occasions, making it clear that setting the target is an advantage at this track.
Weather Report
Rainfall is imminent at Hamilton on match day with a 75% possibility of disruptions and the temperature is predicted to reach 22 degrees Celsius.
Northern Brave Women Player List
Eimear Richardson (c), Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Tash Wakelin, Chamari Athapaththu, Jess Watkin, Kayley Knight, Carol Agafili, Lucy Boucher, Sam Curtis, Marama Downes, Caitlin Gurrey, Yasmeen Kareem, Shriya Naidu, Nensi Patel, Jesse Prasad, Holly Topp, Eve Wolland.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jess Watkin
|
All-rounder
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Chamari Athapaththu
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Batter
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Caitlin Gurrey
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Batter
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Nensi Patel
|
Bowler
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Bernadine Bezuidenhout
|
Batter
|
Eimear Richardson (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Eve Wolland
|
Batter
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Carol Agafili
|
Batter
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Holly Topp
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Wicket-keeper
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Marama Downes
|
Bowler
|
Shriya Naidu
|
Bowler
Northern Brave Women Team Form
Northern Brave Women’s efforts of turning things around and achieving a second-place finish went in vain but they showed a great deal of resolve during their campaign. Their bowlers, particularly, played a huge role in their success.
Auckland Hearts Women Player List
Maddy Green (c), Anna Browning, Isabella Gaze, Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Olivia Anderson, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Skye Bowden, Elizabeth Buchanan, Prue Catton, Amie Hucker, Bree Illing, Kate Irwin, Rishika Jaswal, Parr-Thomson, Cate Pedersen, Josie Penfold, Saachi Shahri, Makayla Templeton.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Saachi Shahri
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Batter
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Isabella Gaze
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Wicket-keeper
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Maddy Green (C)
|
Batter
|
Prue Catton
|
Batter
|
Brooke Halliday
|
All-rounder
|
Anna Browning
|
Batter
|
Josie Penfold
|
All-rounder
|
Molly Penfold
|
Bowler
|
Amie Hucker
|
Bowler
|
Fran Jonas
|
Bowler
|
Bree Illing
|
Bowler
Auckland Hearts Women Team Form
Auckland Hearts Women’s biggest vulnerability was their batting which missed the mark in all of their matches during the previous season.
Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Head-to-Head
In the last five matches between the sides, Auckland Hearts Women have a leg up on Northern Brave Women with four wins.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Northern Brave Women - 1
Auckland Hearts Women - 4
Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Betting Odds
Northern Brave Women to have a better opening partnership than Auckland Hearts Women
During the previous season, Saachi Shahri and Isabella Gaze did not produce adequate results for Auckland Hearts Women’s first wicket. In the last three games of the season, it was mostly due to the latter’s inability to find her footing which led to totals of 1, 6 and 1 before the fall of the first wicket. Northern Brave Women’s Jess Watkin and Chamari Athapaththu were in a similar plight with opening stands of 0, 68 and 7 but they are expected to put on a better first partnership, especially if Watkin pulls her weight in the next game.
Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts Women
T20
Seddon Park, null
Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Best Batters
Caitlin Gurrey to be Northern Brave Women’s Best Batter
Caitlin Gurrey was Northern Brave Women’s leading batter in the previous season of the tournament with 230 runs in 11 innings. In their last match against Central Districts Women, she achieved her second half-century of the season with 52 runs. With an average of 25.55, she is the top pick to be their standout batter.
Maddy Green to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Batter
Maddy Green was well and truly the top run-getter for Auckland Hearts Women in the 2023 season, having garnered 283 runs in seven innings with an average of 47.16. This included two half-centuries and the fact that she was significantly superior to the others makes her the leading choice for the next match.
Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Best Bowlers
Marama Downes to be Northern Brave Women’s Best Bowler
Marama Downes was the top bowler for Northern Brave Women in the 2023 edition of the tournament with 16 wickets in 11 innings and an average of 12.68. She had a brilliant season with a fifer under her belt and an overall economy rate of 5.58, making her a highly economical bowler. She is expected to come out on top in the upcoming game.
Fran Jonas to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Bowler
Fran Jonas led Auckland Women’s bowling attack with nine wickets in seven innings with an impressive average of 17.77 in the last season. She participated in fewer innings than the others in the team and still managed to achieve a top finish which makes her the leading contender against Northern Brave Women.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Auckland Hearts Women
Parimatch