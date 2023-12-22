NDS (Northern District Women) vs CENH (Central District Women) Match Prediction NDS 55 % Chance of Winning CENH 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.734 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern District Women and Central District Women battle out in match 3 of Women's Super Smash on Friday, 22nd December 2023. The match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton and the scheduled start time is 6:30 AM IST.

Northern District Women vs Central District Women Chance of Winning

Northern Districts Women finished at fifth place in the 2022-23 season with one win and six losses. They had a horrendous last season where most of their star players failed to perform and deliver under pressure. Eimear Richardson will lead the squad this season and she is one of the key players to watch out for. The Northern Districts signed Sri Lankan international captain Chamari Athapaththu. But she will be unavailable for their opening game.

Central Districts Women finished at the bottom of the table last season with a solitary win and nine losses. Natalie Dodd will lead the squad for this season. Central Districts chances of winning the match will depend on the performances of their key players Natalie Dodd, Rosemary Mair, Jess Watkins and Thamsyn Newton.

Northern Districts Women’s Chance of Winning: 55%

Central Districts Women’s Chance of Winning: 45%

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Northern District Women vs Central District Women Betting Tips

Northern Districts Women to smash more fours than Central Districts Women @ 1.84 (Parimatch)

Northern Districts Women have a strong batting lineup and they averaged more fours per match than the Central Districts Women in the 2022-23 season of Super Smash. On analysing the form of the batters of both teams, we back Northern Districts Women to smash more fours than Central Districts Women @ 1.84 (Parimatch).

Northern District Women vs Central District Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Seddon Park, Hamilton is a balanced track that assists both the batsman and bowlers. Fast bowlers get some swing early in the innings and as the game progresses it gets better to bat on. In the six women's T20 matches played at this venue the team batting first won three matches and the team batting second won three matches. The average first innings score is 137 runs. We predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Seddon Park, Hamilton onFriday, 22nd December is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius and 89% humidity, 0% precipitation and wind blowing at 3 km/h. During the match, it is going to be cloudy throughout the game and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Northern District Women Players List

Caitlin Gurrey, Carol Agafili, Eimear Richardson, Eve Wolland, Marina Lamplough, Sam Curtis, Tash Wakelin, Yasmeen Kareem, Chamari Athapaththu, Jess Watkin, Marama Downes, Nensi Patel, Annie Ewart, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Holly Topp, Emma Baker, Jesse Prasad, Kayley Knight, Lucy Boucher, Lauren Heaps, Shriya Naidu

Northern District Women Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Holly Topp Wicket Keeper Caitlin Gurrey Batter Sam Curtis Batter Eimear Richardson All-rounder Tash Wakelin Batsman Lucy Boucher All-rounder Nensi Patel All-rounder Jess Watkin All-rounder Marama Downes Bowler Jesse Prasad Bowler Kayley Knight Bowler

Northern District Women Recent Form

Northern Districts Women won one and lost four of the last five matches played in the Women’s Super Smash.

Central District Women Players List

Emily Cunningham, Emma McLeod, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Mikaela Greig, Sam Mackinder, Thamsyn Newton, Flora Devonshire, Georgia Atkinson, Hollie Armitage, Jessica Ogden, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging, Natalie Dodd, Aniela Apperley, Ashtuti Kumari, Claudia Green, Hannah Rowe, Melissa Hansen, Rosemary Mair

Central District Women Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Natalie Dodd Wicket Keeper Mikaela Greig Batter Emma McLeod Batter Thamsyn Newton Batter Aniela Apperley Batter Georgia Atkinson All-rounder Ashtuti Kumar All-rounder Ocean Bartlett Bowler Flora Devonshire Bowler Claudia Green Bowler Rosemary Mair Bowler

Central District Women Recent Form

Central Districts Women won one and lost four of their last five matches played in the Women's Super Smash.

Northern District Women vs Central District Women Head to Head Record

In the last five head-to-head matches played between Northern District Women and Central Districts Women. Northern Districts Women won three matches, while Central Districts Women won two matches. Both teams won one match a piece in the 2022-23 season of Women's Super Smash.

Matches Played: 5 matches

5 matches Northern Districts: 3 matches

3 matches Central Districts:2 matches

Northern District Women vs Central District Women Betting Odds

Northern Districts to score under 17.5 runs before 1st dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

The conditions at Seddon Park, Hamilton are going to be cloudy and overcast favouring bowlers. The Northern Districts Women are averaging seven runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Keeping in mind the pitch conditions and the form of their opening pair, we predict Northern Districts Women to lose a wicket before scoring 17 runs or more @ 1.85 (Parimatch).

Northern District Women vs Central District Women T20 Seddon Park, Hamilton Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Central Hinds Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.186 Bet Now!

Northern Districts Women vs Central Districts Women Top Batters

Eimear Richardson to be the top batter for Northern Districts Women

Eimear Richardson had a poor outing in the last season, where she managed to score 70 runs in seven matches. She has returned to form at the right time scoring runs in the domestic season over the last two months. Richardson has scored 145 runs in the last five domestic matches, given her recent form we are backing Eimear Richardson to continue her good run of form and score a match winning knock in her first outing this season.

Natalie Dodd to be the top batter for Central Districts Women

Natalie Dodd was the leading run-scorer for Central Districts Women's last season. The wicket keeper batter scored 327 runs in 10 matches at an average of 36.33 and striking at 105.82. Dodd is the most reliable batter for the Central Districts Women at the top of the order. Given her good record in the Women's Super Smash and her recent form, we believe Natalie Dodd is the player to bet on to be the top batter for Central Districts Women.

Northern District Women vs Central District Women Top Bowlers

Nensi Patel to be the top bowler for Northern Districts Women

Nensi Patel was in top notch form in the recently concluded Hallyburton Johnstone trophy where she picked up seven wickets in five matches and was the second best bowler for the Northern Districts. Patel took nine wickets in eight matches and ended the 2022-23 Women’s Super Smash as the top bowler. We back Nensi Patel to come good and be the top bowler for Northern District Women.

Jess Watkin to be the top bowler for Central Districts Women

Watkin is one of the most experienced capped bowlers part of the Central Districts squad. The right arm off break bowler took 10 wickets in nine matches and was the stand out bowler for Central Districts Women last season. Watkin is a key bowler who bowls accurate lines and lengths and is a wicket taker in the middle overs. We back her to bowl a match winning spell and be the top bowler for Central Districts Women.