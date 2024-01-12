NDS (Northern Districts Women) vs AUC (Auckland Women) Match Prediction NDS 53 % Chance of Winning AUC 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Districts Women will take on Auckland Women in the match no. 21 of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 on Friday, January 12th. The match will take place at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, with the action scheduled to kick off at 5:00 AM IST.

Northern Districts Women vs Auckland Women Chance Winning

It's the bottom of the table clash with both Northern Districts women and Auckland women needing to get a move on in the Women's Super Smash 2023/24. Auckland are placed fifth with eight points from six games with a net run-rate of -0.903. Northern Districts are reeling at the bottom with just six points from five games, with net run-rate of -0.246.

Auckland Women registered their first win of the season in the most recent game versus Canterbury Women. Bowling first, Skye Bowden picked 3 for 36 while Bree Illing picked 2 for 28. The bowling attack was a bit expensive as they conceded 152 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, Auckland lost both the openers in the first five overs and were later reduced to 63/4 in 10.2 overs. Maddy Green was the lone warrior for them. She smashed 71 off 53 to take them close before Anna Browning struck 16 not-out in 10 to help Auckland get over the line.

Northern Districts had to settle for a tie in their previous game against Canterbury. Batting first, Chamari Athapaththu scored 35 off 29 at the top of the order. Marina Lamplough and Eimear Richardson scored 18 runs each but could not keep going as they reached 136/9 in 20 overs.

Defending the total, Northern Districts bowlers were largely ineffective with Kate Anderson and Frances Mackay taking Canterbury to 97/1 in 13.4 overs. But some tight fielding, three run-outs to be precise, brought Northern Districts back in the game. Jess Watkin defended 7 in the final over with Lea Tahuhu getting run-out on the final delivery.

Moving to this clash, Northern Districts and Auckland Women are in a similar state in the competition. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

Northern Districts Women's chance of winning: 53%

Auckland Women’s chance of winning: 47%

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Northern Districts Women vs Auckland Women Betting Tips

Northern Districts’ Caitlin Gurrey was dismissed cheaply in the last game but scored 33 and 30 in two games prior. Back her to score over 12.5 runs in the match.

Auckland’s Prue Catton has had starts in the ongoing tournament. She has made 22, 20 and 15 in three of the four innings. Take a punt on her to score over 12.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Districts Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Auckland Women Opening Partnership Over 14.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Districts Women vs Auckland Women Toss Prediction

Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui has hosted one game in the season which saw good help for bowlers. Northern Districts have won the toss thrice and have to bat first in all three games. The last time Auckland won the toss, they batted first. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

Looking at the forecast, the weather in Mount Maunganui is likely to be partly sunny on Friday morning and afternoon. There could be over 65% cloud cover but with zero chance of precipitation. As for the temperature, it should range between 24-28 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 37 kmph.

Northern Districts Women Player List

Holly Topp, Caitlin Gurrey, Eimear Richardson, Marina Lamplough, Carol Agafili, Sam Curtis, Nensi Patel, Jess Watkin, Jesse Prasad, Marama Downes, Kayley Knight, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Annie Ewart, Yasmeen Kareem, Tash Wakelin, Eve Wolland, Chamari Athapaththu, Lucy Boucher, Shriya Naidu, Lauren Heaps, Emma Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Caitlin Gurrey Batter Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Jess Watkin All-rounder Sam Curtis Batter Marina Lamplough All-rounder Eimear Richardson (c) Batter Nensi Patel All-rounder Carol Agafili All-rounder Marama Downes All-rounder Holly Topp Wicketkeeper Kayley Knight Bowler

Northern Districts Women Recent Form

Northern Districts women have played five games in this Women's Super Smash, losing three and winning only once. Their only victory came against Wellington, where they won by five wickets. Most recently, they managed to tie the game versus Canterbury.

Auckland Women Players List

Maddy Green (c/wk), Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Cate Pedersen, Kate Irwin, Prue Catton, Saachi Shahri, Skye Bowden, Amberly Parr, Amie Hucker, Anna Browning, Josie Penfold, Elizabeth Buchanan (wk), Isabella Gaze, Bree Illing, Fran Jonas, Makayla Templeton, Molly Penfold, Olivia Anderson, Rishika Jaswal

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Saachi Shahri Batter Anna Browning All-rounder Maddy Green (c) Batter Prue Catton Batter Josie Penfold All-rounder Skye Bowden All-rounder Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Amie Hucker All-rounder Molly Penfold Bowler Bree Illing Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler

Auckland Women Recent Form

Auckland Women have won only one game out of six games and have lost three. Two of their games were abandoned due to rain. In the most recent game, they registered their first win by chasing 153 against Canterbury Women.

Northern Districts Women vs Auckland Women Head-to-Head Record

The head to head record between these two rivals is heavily dominated by Auckland Women. Out of 24 encounters in T20 cricket, Auckland have claimed 17 while Northern Districts have won only twice.

Northern Districts Women vs Auckland Women Betting Odds

Northern Districts to have highest opening partnership @ XX (Parimatch)

Northern Districts Women have a better opening pair for this game on paper. Chamari Athapaththu and Caitlin Gurrey have both been in decent touch with the bat. They have added 47 and 29 runs for the opening wicket in the last two games.

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Northern Districts Women vs Auckland Women Top Batters

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top batter for Northern Districts Women

Chamari Athapaththu was the top scorer in the last game with 35 off 29. The Sri Lankan all-rounder recently made 552 runs in the WBBL, averaging 42 at a strike rate of 127. Back her to be the top batter for Northern Districts Women.

Maddy Green to be the top batter for Auckland Women

Maddy Green is the best batter in the Auckland side and she was magnificent in the previous game. She hammered 71 off 53 to help her side chase 153. Earlier, she made 26 and 36 runs versus Otago and Wellington, respectively.

Northern Districts Women vs Auckland Women Top Bowlers

Jess Watkin to be the top bowler for Northern Districts Women

Jess Watkin has been in pretty good form with the ball in recent times. She has taken seven wickets in the last six T20 games at an excellent economy of 5.68. Back Watkin to be the top bowler for Northern Districts Women.

Skye Bowden to be the top bowler for Auckland Women

The 22-yr old medium pacer has taken eight wickets from four innings in the ongoing competition. She shared 4 for 18 against Canterbury earlier in the season and 3 for 36 in the most recent clash.