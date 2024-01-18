NDS (Northern Districts Women) vs CAN (Canterbury Women) Match Prediction NDS 40 % Chance of Winning CAN 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.781 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR We're at the business end of the group stage of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24. Northern Districts Women and Canterbury Women will square off in the match no. 26 at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday, January 18th. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 AM IST.

Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women Chance Winning

Canterbury women are currently fourth on the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 group table, with 12 points from eight games and the net run-rate of 0.250. Northern Districts are reeling at the bottom with 10 points from seven games, with net run-rate of -0.180. Both the teams are in a must-win position if they are to push for the top three spots.

These two rivals met at Christchurch on January 9th, where the game ended in a tie after both teams scored 136. Later Canterbury Women faced the table-toppers Wellington and were hammered by 47 runs. Madeline Penna snared 3 for 4 in two overs but the rest of the bowling attack was ineffective as they conceded 154 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, Kate Anderson scored 23 off 21 to provide the side a 32-run opening stand. But a big collapse saw them lose four wickets for just four runs. Madeline Penna made a run-a-ball 25 but kept losing partners from the other end.

Northern Districts are coming off an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Wellington Women on Monday. Having opted to bat first, they had an outstanding start with 67/1 in just 6.2 overs courtesy of Chamari Athapaththu smashing 45 off 20. But they lost a few wickets in quick succession and the run-scoring became hard. They ended up with 118/8 in a 17-over contest.

Defending the total, Shriya Naidu provided Northern Districts an early breakthrough by removing Jessica McFadyen. However, they could not get through Rebecca Burns and Amelia Kerr as the pair helped Wellington win by two overs to spare.

Moving to this clash, Canterbury Women seem to hold an edge considering their strengths and weaknesses. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

Northern Districts Women's chance of winning: 40%

Canterbury Women’s chance of winning: 60%

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Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women Betting Tips

Northern Districts’ Jess Watkin opened the innings in the previous game and scored 12 off 7. Earlier she made 22, 25 and 15 in three of the innings. Back her to score over 12.5 runs in the match.

Frances Mackay has struggled to score at a quick rate on occasions but has made 172 runs in the tournament from six innings. She has scored two fifties in the season and can be backed to score over 12.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Districts Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Canterbury Women Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Canterbury Women 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women Toss Prediction

Looking at this season, Northern Districts have won the toss four times and batted first in all four matches. Canterbury have won two games in the competition and both came while batting first. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

Looking at the forecast, the weather in Hamilton should be partly sunny and humid on Thursday afternoon. There could be around 30% cloud cover but with a 25% chance of precipitation. As for the temperature, it should range between 25-29 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 39 kmph.

Northern Districts Women Player List

Holly Topp, Caitlin Gurrey, Eimear Richardson, Marina Lamplough, Carol Agafili, Sam Curtis, Nensi Patel, Jess Watkin, Jesse Prasad, Marama Downes, Kayley Knight, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Annie Ewart, Yasmeen Kareem, Tash Wakelin, Eve Wolland, Chamari Athapaththu, Lucy Boucher, Shriya Naidu, Lauren Heaps, Emma Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Jess Watkin All-rounder Caitlin Gurrey Batter Sam Curtis Batter Marina Lamplough All-rounder Eimear Richardson (c) Batter Nensi Patel All-rounder Carol Agafili All-rounder Marama Downes All-rounder Holly Topp Wicketkeeper Shriya Naidu Bowler

Northern Districts Women Recent Form

Northern Districts women have played seven games in this Women's Super Smash, winning two and losing three. Recently they defeated Auckland by 19 runs but then ended up losing to Wellington by eight wickets in a rain-affected game.

Canterbury Women Players List

Frances Mackay (capt), Laura Hughes (wk), Abigale Gerken, Boadicea Lynch, Erin Bermingham, Harriet Graham, Kate Anderson, Natalie Cox, Yssa Cullen, Emma Irwin, Fatima Sana, Jacinta Savage, Jodie Dean, Nicola Clayton, Isobel Sharp (wk), Abigail Hotton, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Lea Tahuhu, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kate Anderson All-rounder Frances Mackay (capt) All-rounder Madeline Penna All-rounder Jodie Dean Batter Lea Tahuhu All-rounder Natalie Cox Batter Izzy Sharp Batter Laura Hughes Wicket-keeper Melissa Banks Bowler Gabby Sullivan Bowler Sarah Asmussen Bowler

Canterbury Women Recent Form

Canterbury Women have won two of their eight games in the ongoing tournament. They have lost four matches in the season, most recently going down against Wellington by 47 runs. Before that, they played out a tie versus Northern Districts.

Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women Head-to-Head Record

Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women had been a very lopsided rivalry. Out of 25 encounters between the two in T20 cricket, Canterbury have claimed 20 while Northern Districts have won only four times.

Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women Betting Odds

Northern Districts to score most runs in first six overs @ XX (Parimatch)

Northern Districts Women have an in-form Chamari Athapaththu at the top of the order. She has scored runs at a superb strike rate of 141. In the last game, she helped her side get 50 in a five-over powerplay. Back Northern Districts to score most runs in the powerplay.

Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women T20 Seddon Park, Hamilton Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.20 Bet Now! Canterbury Magicians Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.781 Bet Now!

Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women Top Batters

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top batter for Northern Districts Women

Chamari Athapaththu has been magnificent in the last few games. She made 35 off 29 versus Canterbury and followed it up with 58 off 38 against Auckland. In the previous game, she smashed 45 off just 20 deliveries.

Kate Anderson to be the top batter for Canterbury Women

The Canterbury opening batter has been in pretty good form in the shorter format. She has scored 331 runs in the previous 10 T20 innings at an average of 33 while striking at 121. Betting on Kate Anderson to be the top Canterbury batter seems justified.

Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women Top Bowlers

Jess Watkin to be the top bowler for Northern Districts Women

Jess Watkin has done a decent job for her side in this competition. She has taken seven wickets in seven innings at an excellent economy of 5.45. Back Watkin to be the top bowler for Northern Districts Women.

Sarah Asmussen to be the top bowler for Canterbury Women

The 23-yr old leg-spin bowler has done a good job for her side in the ongoing competition. Sarah Asmussen has taken 9 wickets in the season at an economy of 5.62. She snared three wickets in the previous clash versus Northern Districts.