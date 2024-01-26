NDS (Northern Districts Women) vs CENH (Central Districts Women) Match Prediction NDS 54 % Chance of Winning CENH 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.86 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.802 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Districts Women and Central Districts Women are set to collide in Eliminator of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 on Friday, January 26th. The two teams will lock horns at Seddon Park in Hamilton for a spot in the final. The match is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 AM IST.

Northern Districts Women vs Central Districts Women Chance Winning

Northern Districts and Central Districts women will be competing for a shot in the Women's Super Smash final, where Wellington are waiting for them. Northern Districts finished second on the group table with 22 points, having won five games. Central Districts secured third place with 22 points and four wins.

Northern Districts defeated Otago Women by 22 runs on DLS method in the most recent fixture, which was essentially a shootout for a place in Eliminator. Batting first, their openers got them off to 45 in six overs before rain interrupted. Chamari Athapaththu scored 46 off 37 while Jess Watkin made 29 not-out in 27 deliveries to help the side get 94/1 in 12 overs.

Another rain interruption and Otago were given a revised target of 87 in nine overs. Jess Watkin was excellent with the ball, snaring 2 for 5 in two overs. Marama Downes and Nensi Patel also bagged a wicket each as Northern Districts restricted the opponents to 64/6.

Central Districts are coming off a six-wicket defeat against Otago at Dunedin. Having been sent in to bat first, Central Districts had a terrible start as they lost four wickets for 18 runs inside the first five overs. Emma McLeod made 23 off 34 while Rosemary Mair scored 32 off 35. Run-scoring was a struggle for them, only managing 107/7 in 20 overs.

Defending a small target, Central Districts bowlers couldn't get through the opposition top order. Priyanaz Chatterji snared 2 for 16 in three overs but it was too late.

Looking at the strengths and weaknesses of these two teams, Northern Districts Women will be favourites by a narrow margin. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

Northern Districts Women's chance of winning: 54%

Central Districts Women’s chance of winning: 46%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Northern Districts Women vs Central Districts Women Betting Tips

Northern Districts’ Caitlin Gurrey has been in pretty good form in the tournament. She has scored 53*, 28 and 14* in the last three games. Back her to score over 12.5 runs in the match.

Central Districts' Rosemary Mair has scored 16*, 16* and 32 in three of the last four Innings. Mair has looked solid and can be backed to score over 12.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Districts Women Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Central Districts Women Opening Partnership Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Northern Districts Women 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Districts Women vs Central Districts Women Toss Prediction

Looking at this season, Northern Districts won the toss four times and batted first in all four matches. Central Districts have won the toss thrice in the competition and chose to bat first in all three. Going by the general trend in the tournament, expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

Looking at the forecast, the weather in Hamilton could be partly cloudy on Friday evening. There is around a 26% cloud cover predicted but with less than a 5% chance of precipitation. As for the temperature, it should range between 14-19 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 22 kmph.

Northern Districts Women Player List

Holly Topp, Caitlin Gurrey, Eimear Richardson, Marina Lamplough, Carol Agafili, Sam Curtis, Nensi Patel, Jess Watkin, Jesse Prasad, Marama Downes, Kayley Knight, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Annie Ewart, Yasmeen Kareem, Tash Wakelin, Eve Wolland, Chamari Athapaththu, Lucy Boucher, Shriya Naidu, Lauren Heaps, Emma Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Jess Watkin All-rounder Caitlin Gurrey Batter Sam Curtis Batter Marina Lamplough All-rounder Eimear Richardson (c) Batter Nensi Patel All-rounder Carol Agafili All-rounder Marama Downes All-rounder Holly Topp Wicketkeeper Shriya Naidu Bowler

Northern Districts Women Recent Form

Northern Districts women have won five of their 10 games in this Women's Super Smash, and have lost four. They picked up the form at the right time, winning four of the previous five games. In the most recent game, they defeated Otago by 22 runs on DLS method.

Central Districts Women Players List

Natalie Dodd (wk), Aniela Apperley, Emma McLeod, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Rosemary Mair, Mikaela Greig, Thamsyn Newton, Flora Devonshire, Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging (wk), Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Hannah Rowe, Melissa Hansen,

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Georgia Atkinson All-rounder Hollie Armitage All-rounder Emma McLeod Batter Hannah Rowe All-rounder Mikaela Greig Batter Rosemary Mair (capt) All-rounder Kate Gaging Wicket-keeper Priyanaz Chatterji Bowler Flora Devonshire Bowler Ashtuti Kumar Bowler Claudia Green Bowler

Central Districts Women Recent Form

Central Districts Women have won four matches in the season and lost three. Two of their games were washed out while one was a tie. They have lost three of their previous five games. In their last group fixture, they suffered a six-wicket defeat versus Otago women.

Northern Districts Women vs Central Districts Women Head-to-Head Record

Northern Districts and Central Districts Women have had a competitive rivalry in the shorter format. They have faced each other 26 times in T20 cricket, of which Central Districts have won 12 games while Northern Districts have won 10 times.

Northern Districts Women vs Central Districts Women Betting Odds

Northern Districts to score most runs in first six overs @ XX (Parimatch)

Northern Districts Women boasts of in-form Chamari Athapaththu at the top, who has struck at 129 in the competition. Jess Watkin has also done well. In the last game, they scored 45 runs in the powerplay. Back Northern Districts to score most runs in the powerplay.

Northern Districts Women vs Central Districts Women T20 Seddon Park Stadium, null Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.86 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now! Central Hinds Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.082 Bet Now!

Northern Districts Women vs Central Districts Women Top Batters

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top batter for Northern Districts Women

Chamari Athapaththu has made impactful contributions for her side in multiple matches. She has scored 210 runs from eight innings at an average of 26 while striking at 129. The opening batter struck 46 off 37 in the previous outing.

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Central Districts Women

The Central Districts opener is their top run-scorer in the tournament. Hollie Armitage has made 219 runs in eight innings at an average of 27 and strike rate of 112. Betting on her to be the top Central Districts batter would be a good punt.

Northern Districts Women vs Central Districts Women Top Bowlers

Marama Downes to be the top bowler for Northern Districts Women

Marama Downes has been excellent for her side in the competition. She has picked 15 wickets from 10 innings at an economy of 5.31. Her best figures in the season read 5 for 12. Back her to be the top bowler for Northern Districts Women.

Rosemary Mair to be the top bowler for Central Districts Women

Rosemary Mair is the leading wicket-taker for Central Districts in the tournament. She has taken 9 wickets from eight innings while conceding runs at 6.40, with best figures of 3 for 18.