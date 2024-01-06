NDS (Northern Districts Women) vs OTA (Otago Women) Match Prediction NDS 45 % Chance of Winning OTA 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.922 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR We are at the halfway stage of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 and it will be Northern Districts Women taking on Otago Women on Saturday, January 6th. The match no. 15 of the tournament will take place at Seddon Park, Hamilton, with the action scheduled to begin at 5:00 AM IST.

Northern Districts Women vs Otago Women Chance Winning

Northern Districts women have played three games in the Women's Super Smash 2023/24. They have four points to their credit with a net run-rate of -0.118, having won a game and lost twice. They registered their first win of the season in the most recent fixture, beating Wellington by five wickets.

Being asked to bowl first, Northern Districts bowlers did an outstanding job to skittle out the opponents to just 110. Chamari Athapaththu was exceptional with the ball, picking 4 for 19 in her four overs while Marama Downes bagged 2 for 19 in her full quota.

Chasing the target, Caitlin Gurrey and Athapaththu put on a 47-run opening partnership for Northern Districts Women. Gurrey was run out for 33 off 28 while Athapaththu made 19 before they lost three quick wickets. Sam Curtis scored 24 and small contributions from others took them over the line with two balls to spare.

Otago Women have eight points from five games with the net run-rate reading -0.710. They have lost three games and have been victorious twice in the season. Otago Women suffered a heavy defeat in their previous game, losing to Canterbury by 76 runs.

Bowling first, Otago didn't have any answers to Kate Anderson and Frances Mackay. Hayley Jensen was the pick of the bowlers with 1 for 24 in four overs. They pulled things back in the last five overs but still ended up conceding 145. In response, their batting unit could not provide any support to Suzie Bates. The veteran batter scored 33 but kept losing partners at the other end. Only one other batter made a double digit score as they were bundled out for 69.

Talking about this game, Northern Districts and Otago Women are in a pretty similar situation in the tournament. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

Northern Districts Women's chance of winning: 45%

Otago Women’s chance of winning: 55%

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Northern Districts Women vs Otago Women Betting Tips

Sam Curtis made an unbeaten 23 in the first game versus Central Districts and 24 in the most recent outing against Wellington Women. Take a punt on her to score over 12.5 runs in the match.

Felicity Leydon-Davis has had starts in four of the five games in this season but hasn't been able to convert. She has made 24, 15 and 22 in three of the innings. Bet on her to score over 12.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Districts Women Opening Partnership Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Otago Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Northern Districts Women 1.77 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Districts Women vs Otago Women Toss Prediction

Seddon Park, Hamilton is a very good venue for batting and the past record suggests the batting first has been more successful. Otago’s all three defeats this season have come while chasing. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests the weather in Hamilton should be partly sunny on Saturday morning followed by a couple of showers in the afternoon. There is over a 60% chance of precipitation predicted in the afternoon. As for the temperature, it is likely to range between 24-29 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 33 kmph.

Northern Districts Women Player List

Holly Topp, Caitlin Gurrey, Eimear Richardson, Marina Lamplough, Carol Agafili, Sam Curtis, Nensi Patel, Jess Watkin, Jesse Prasad, Marama Downes, Kayley Knight, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Annie Ewart, Yasmeen Kareem, Tash Wakelin, Eve Wolland, Chamari Athapaththu, Lucy Boucher, Shriya Naidu, Lauren Heaps, Emma Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Caitlin Gurrey Batter Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Jess Watkin All-rounder Sam Curtis Batter Marina Lamplough All-rounder Eimear Richardson (c) Batter Nensi Patel All-rounder Carol Agafili All-rounder Marama Downes All-rounder Holly Topp Wicketkeeper Kayley Knight Bowler

Northern Districts Women Recent Form

Northern Districts women lost their first game of this Women's Super Smash against Central Districts by six wickets and the second to the same opponents by six runs. They finally got off the mark in the most recent fixture versus Wellington, which they won by five wickets.

Otago Women Players List

Suzie Bates, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Poppy-Jay Watkins, Gemma Adams, Harriett Cuttance, Saffron Wilson, Bella James (wk), Polly Inglis, Chloe Deerness, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Hayley Jensen, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Paige Loggenberg, Sophie Oldershaw

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Suzie Bates (c) All-rounder Bella James Wicketkeeper Olivia Gain Batter Felicity Leydon-Davis Batter Polly Inglis Wicketkeeper Caitlin Blakely Batter Hayley Jensen All-rounder Poppy Jay Watkins Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Molly Loe Bowler Emma Black Bowler

Otago Women Recent Form

Otago Women have lost three of the five games in the tournament. They lost to Wellington Women twice and most recently against Canterbury Women by 76 runs. Earlier they had defeated Canterbury by three wickets and Auckland by 47 runs.

Northern Districts Women vs Otago Women Head-to-Head Record

The head to head record between these two teams is tilted towards Otago in T20 cricket. They have met each other 25 times, of which Otago Women have won 14 matches while Northern Districts have claimed seven games.

Northern Districts Women vs Otago Women Betting Odds

Northern Districts to have highest opening partnership @ 1.77 (Parimatch)

Northern Districts Women have an opening pair of Chamari Athapaththu and Caitlin Gurrey. Gurrey has been in decent touch while Athapaththu is one of the best in the business. The pair added 47 runs for the opening wicket last game. Otago Women have Suzie Bates in great form but her partner has been poor.

Northern Districts Women vs Otago Women T20 Seddon Park, Hamilton Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now! Otago Sparks Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.922 Bet Now!

Northern Districts Women vs Otago Women Top Batters

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top batter for Northern Districts Women

The Sri Lankan all-rounder is one of the best players in the game and has scored runs in various conditions. She amassed 552 runs in the recent WBBL, averaging 42 at a strike rate of 127. Bet on her to be the top batter for Northern Districts Women.

Suzie Bates to be the top batter for Otago Women

Suzie Bates has been in magnificent form in recent times. She has scored 235 runs in the last five innings at an average of 58 and strike rate of 116. She has struck 70 and 84* in two of the games in this tournament.

Northern Districts Women vs Otago Women Top Bowlers

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top bowler for Northern Districts Women

Chamari Athapaththu was outstanding with the ball in the previous game, picking 4 for 19 in four overs. In the recent WBBL, she claimed nine wickets at an economy of 6.89. Back Athapaththu to be the top bowler for Northern Districts Women.

Emma Black to be the top bowler for Otago Women

The right arm medium pacer has picked a wicket in each of the five innings in the tournament. She has 62 wickets in T20 cricket at an economy of 6.78. Betting on her to be the top Otago bowler in this match would be a good punt.