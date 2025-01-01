NDW (Northern Districts Women) vs (WBW) Wellington Blaze Women Match Prediction NDS 26 % Chance of Winning WEL 74 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.433 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Northern Districts Women and Wellington Blaze Women are poised to clash in the Women’s Super League on January 1, 2025, with the match being held at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The action will kick off at 5:10 A.M IST.

Facts: Caitlin Gurrey was Northern Districts Women’s top batter last season with 230 runs in 11 innings.

Wellington Blaze Women’s Amelia Kerr was the leading batter and bowler of the Women’s Super League last season with 437 runs and 20 wickets in ten innings.

Northern Districts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Chances of Winning

Northern Districts Women’s opening match of the season against Auckland Hearts Women did not go to plan at all since it was almost entirely washed out. The game was reduced to 12 overs and the former batted first to secure a total of 67/7. Caitlin Gurrey and Eve Wolland were tied as the top scorers, having amassed 15 runs each but the game did not progress beyond this due to a downpour. Eventually, the match ended without a result.

Defending champions Wellington Blaze Women, on the other hand, are yet to play their first fixture of the season. They were a force to be reckoned with throughout the previous season, having finished at the top of the points table in the group stage with seven wins in ten matches. They have, arguably, the strongest team in the tournament even now and it would come as no surprise if they went hammer and tongs at the first time of asking against Northern Districts Women.

Northern Districts Women chance of winning - 26%

Wellington Blaze Women chance of winning - 74%

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Northern Districts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Betting Tips

Northern Districts Women to score low before first dismissal

Jess Watkin and Chamari Athapaththu were the lead-off batters for Northern Districts Women in the previous season of the tournament and their inconsistency was a major problem for the team. During the last five fixtures of the season, they scored 0, 68, 7, 3 and 29 runs before the first dismissal. In the team’s first game of the present season, Jess Watkin returned as the opening batter but this time she was partnered with Tash Wakelin. Their partnership did not take off either as they added nine runs to the first wicket together. Northern Districts Women are not expected to end up with a competent opening stand in the next game either.

Northern Districts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Toss Prediction

Out of four matches hosted at Seddon Park last season, the teams batting and fielding first had an equal record with two wins each. However, the average first innings total across the season was as low as 122. In the last game held here between Northern Districts Women and Auckland Hearts Women this season, the latter chose to field first and the same is expected of the toss winner of the next game.

Weather Report

The weather at Hamilton is likely to be conducive for a game of cricket with a 25% chance of rainfall and partly cloudy conditions. The temperature is predicted to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

Northern Districts Women Player List

Jess Watkin (c), Eimear Richardson, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Tash Wakelin, Chamari Athapaththu, Kayley Knight, Carol Agafili, Lucy Boucher, Sam Curtis, Marama Downes, Caitlin Gurrey, Yasmeen Kareem, Shriya Naidu, Nensi Patel, Jesse Prasad, Holly Topp, Eve Wolland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Predicted Playing XI

Jess Watkin (C) All-rounder Tash Wakelin Batter Yasmeen Kareem Batter Caitlin Gurrey Batter Nensi Patel Bowler Eve Wolland Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Holly Topp Wicket-keeper Carol Agafili Batter Marama Downes Bowler Shriya Naidu Bowler

Northern Districts Women Team Form

Northern Districts Women showcased a substandard batting display in their previous outing of the season. They certainly have their work cut out for them going into the next game.

Wellington Blaze Women Player List

Amelia Kerr (c), Caitlin King, Gemma Sims, Georgia Plimmer, Kate Chandler, Rebecca Burns, Ellyse Perry, Hannah Francis, Leigh Kasperek, Nicole Baird, Sophie Devine, Antonia Hamilton, Jessica McFadyen, Sam Mackinder, Jess Kerr, Natasha Codyre, Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Xara Jetly.

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Devine All-rounder Rebecca Burns Batter Amelia Kerr (C) All-rounder Georgia Plimmer Batter Leigh Kasperek All-rounder Kate Chandler Batter Jess Kerr Bowler Jessica McFadyen Wicket-keeper Natasha Codyre Bowler Nicole Baird Bowler Xara Jetly Bowler

Wellington Blaze Women Team Form

Wellington Blaze Women’s Amelia Kerr almost single handedly carried the team to the title victory but their squad is quite balanced overall.

Northern Districts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Head-to-Head

Wellington Blaze Women have a significant lead over Northern Districts Women in their head-to-head tally, with the former having won 17 out of 24 matches.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 24

Northern Districts Women - 5

Wellington Blaze Women - 17

No Result - 1

Abandoned - 1

Northern Districts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Betting Odds

Wellington Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Northern Districts Women @ 1.72 (Parimatch)

Jess Watkin and Chamari Athapaththu’s partnership for Northern Districts Women in the previous season was highly inconsistent towards the end. In the last three matches of the season, the pair added 0, 68 and 7 runs to the first wicket. However, this is not to say that Wellington Blaze Women had a smooth sailing opening partnership in the last season as Sophie Devine and Rebecca Burns scored 12, 16 and 9 runs together in the final three games. Despite this, they are endorsed to achieve a better opening stand than Northern Districts Women in the next match, especially as the strongest squad of the 2023 season.

Northern Districts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Match Prediction T20 Seddon Park, null Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.35 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.40 Bet Now! Wellington Blaze Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.973 Bet Now!

Northern Districts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Best Batters

Caitlin Gurrey to be Northern Districts Women’s Best Batter

Caitlin Gurrey was the joint highest run-getter for Northern Districts Women in their rain-affected match against Auckland Hearts Women prior to this with 15 runs. In the previous season, she was Northern Districts Women’s top scorer with 230 runs in 11 innings and an average of 25.55. She remains the leading choice for the next match as well.

Amelia Kerr to be Wellington Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Kerr was in a league of her own with the bat last season as she notched up a total of 437 runs in ten innings with an outstanding average of 72.83. Her run in the tournament included four half-centuries, with a high score of 88. The skipper is backed to come out on top this time around, too.

Northern Districts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Best Bowlers

Marama Downes to be Northern Districts Women’s Best Bowler

Marama Downes was Northern Districts Women’s leading wicket-taker in the last season of the Women’s Super Smash with 16 wickets in 11 innings. Although the team did not get to bowl in the previous outing against Auckland Hearts Women, she continues to be the top pick for the upcoming game, especially since she had a brilliant average of 12.68 last season.

Leigh Kasperek to be Wellington Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Leigh Kasperek emerged as the second highest wicket-taker for Wellington Blaze Women with 17 wickets in ten innings during the previous season of the Women’s Super Smash. She was incredibly consistent in the tournament with an overall economy rate of 5.38 and an impressive bowling average of 12.35, making her the top contender for the next encounter.