NDS (Northern Districts Women) vs WEL (Wellington Women) Match Prediction
NDS
42%
Chance of Winning
WEL
58%
T20
Bay Oval
Facts:
- Wellington Women have won seven of the previous eight completed encounters versus Northern Districts in the Women's Super Smash.
- Amelia Kerr has scored over 1500 runs at an average of 37 while claiming over 100 wickets at 5.19 economy.
Northern Districts Women vs Wellington Women Chance Winning
Wellington Women and Northern Districts women have had a contrasting start in the Women's Super Smash 2023/24. Wellington have 10 points to their credit from three games, with the net run-rate reading 1.150. Northern Districts are yet to get off the mark on the points table, losing both their games so far.
Wellington Women are coming off a 20-run victory in their most recent game against Otago. They won the toss and opted to bat first but had a terrible start with 7 for 1 on the board in three overs. Jessica McFadyen and Amelia Kerr then added 64 runs for the second wicket. Amelia went on to score a superb 88 off 57 deliveries while Jess Kerr struck 18* off 9 as they reached 159/3.
Defending the total, most of their bowlers did an excellent job to not let Otago Women get any momentum in their innings. Xara Jetly was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 28 in four overs while Leigh Kasperek bagged 2 for 21 in four.
Northern Districts Women suffered a six-run defeat in their last game versus Central Districts. Bowling first, they conceded 141/7 in 20 overs. Marama Downes was magnificent with the ball, claiming 2 for 10 in four overs. Jess Watkin also snared 2 for 23 in her quota.
Chasing the target, Northern Districts lost Caitlin Gurrey in the first over. Nensi Patel and Jess Watkin brought up fifty for the team in 6.3 overs before both were dismissed in quick succession. Northern Districts were soon reduced to 75 for 5. Marina Lamplough made 38 off 32 but the required rate kept creeping up at the end.
Talking about this game, Wellington Women are in much better form in the tournament and start as favourites. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.
- Northern Districts Women's chance of winning: 42%
- Wellington Women’s chance of winning: 58%
Northern Districts Women vs Wellington Women Betting Tips
Nensi Patel has been in decent touch in recent months. She had several good starts in the recent fifty-over tournament and has scored 17 & 19 in two games in the ongoing competition. Take a punt on her to score over 12.5 runs in the match.
Wellington’s Georgia Plimmer has not been dismissed in this season so far. She made 41* off 37 in the opening game and 23* off 20 in the previous innings. Bet on her to score over 12.5 runs in the game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Northern Districts Women Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs
Wellington Women Opening Partnership Over 17.5 runs
Higher Opening Partnership: Northern Districts Women
Northern Districts Women vs Wellington Women Toss Prediction
Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui is known for producing pretty good batting pitches. Looking at the past records, there's not much bias for batting first or second. However, teams are likely to prefer batting without scoreboard pressure. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this match.
Weather Report
Mount Maunganui should be partly sunny and pleasant on Tuesday afternoon. There could be around 35% cloud cover but there is just 1% chance of precipitation predicted. As for the temperature, it should range between 22-27 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 30 kmph.
Northern Districts Women Player List
Holly Topp, Caitlin Gurrey, Eimear Richardson, Marina Lamplough, Carol Agafili, Sam Curtis, Nensi Patel, Jess Watkin, Jesse Prasad, Marama Downes, Kayley Knight, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Annie Ewart, Yasmeen Kareem, Tash Wakelin, Eve Wolland, Chamari Atapattu, Lucy Boucher, Shriya Naidu, Lauren Heaps, Emma Baker
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Caitlin Gurrey
|
Batter
|
Nensi Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Jess Watkin
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Curtis
|
Batter
|
Marina Lamplough
|
All-rounder
|
Eimear Richardson (c)
|
Batter
|
Jesse Prasad
|
All-rounder
|
Carol Agafili
|
All-rounder
|
Marama Downes
|
All-rounder
|
Holly Topp
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Kayley Knight
|
Bowler
Northern Districts Women Recent Form
Northern Districts women have played two games in this Women's Super Smash, both against Central Districts. They lost the first game by six wickets, failing to defend 119 and then fell short by six runs while chasing 141.
Wellington Women Players List
Amelia Kerr (c), Caitlin King, Gemma Sims, Georgia Plimmer, Rebecca Burns, Hannah R Francis, Kate Chandler, Nicole Baird, Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Sophie Devine, Antonia Hamilton (wk), Jessica McFadyen (wk), Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Monique Rees, Natasha Codyre, Xara Jetly
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Rebecca Burns
|
Batter
|
Jessica McFadyen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Amelia Kerr (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Plimmer
|
Batter
|
Leigh Kasperek
|
All-rounder
|
Kate Chandler
|
All-rounder
|
Jess Kerr
|
All-rounder
|
Caitlin King
|
All-rounder
|
Natasha Codyre
|
Bowler
|
Nicole Baird
|
Bowler
|
Xara Jetly
|
Bowler
Wellington Women Recent Form
Wellington Women defeated Otago Women in their season opener by 23 runs after scoring 140 in their 20 overs. Following a washout versus Auckland, they beat Otago in the return fixture by 20 runs. Amelia Kerr was the star of the show, smashing 88 off 57.
Northern Districts Women vs Wellington Women Head-to-Head Record
The head to head record between these two teams is heavily tilted towards Wellington in the Women's Super Smash. Out of 24 clashes, Wellington Women have won 17 matches while Northern Districts have been victorious five times.
Northern Districts Women vs Wellington Women Betting Odds
Wellington Women to hit most fours @ XX (Parimatch)
Wellington Women possess a much better batting line-up comprising Amelia Kerr, Georgia Plimmer, Rebecca Burns, Jessica McFadyen and Jess Kerr. They have scored 30 fours in two innings so far. Betting on Wellington to hit most fours in this game seems wise.
Northern Districts Women vs Wellington Women
T20
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui South
Northern Districts Women vs Wellington Women Top Batters
Jess Watkin to be the top batter for Northern Districts Women
The 25-yr all-rounder is one of the better players in the Northern Districts side. She has done well recently, scoring two fifties in her last three fifty-over Innings. Betting on Watkin to be the top batter for Northern Districts Women seems a good move.
Amelia Kerr to be the top batter for Wellington Women
Amelia Kerr is one of the consistent batters in the game and is coming off a superb 88 off 57 in the previous outing. She has scored over 1000 runs in the last 12 months at an average of 36 while striking at 123. Bet on Amelia to be the top batter for Wellington.
Northern Districts Women vs Wellington Women Top Bowlers
Jess Watkin to be the top bowler for Northern Districts Women
The off-break bowler has been in superb form, picking 2 for 17 and 2 for 23 in the last couple of games. Earlier, she snared seven wickets in her last three appearances in the fifty-over format. Back Watkin to be the top bowler for Northern Districts Women.
Leigh Kasperek to be the top bowler for Wellington Women
Leigh Kasperek has a magnificent record in T20I cricket, with 77 wickets from just 48 games at an average of 14.40. She has been in great form and has picked 3 for 25 and 2 for 21 in the two innings this tournament. Back her to be the top Wellington bowler in this match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Wellington Women
- Northern Districts Women to win the match @ 2.92 PARIMATCH
- Wellington Women to win the match @ 1.40 PARIMATCH
Parimatch