OTA (Otago Sparks Women) vs CAN (Canterbury Magicians Women) Match Prediction OTA 43 % Chance of Winning CAN 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.749 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Otago Sparks Women and Canterbury Magicians Women are slated to take on each other in the Women's Super Smash at Molyneux Park, Alexandra. The clash will take place on December 27, 2024, starting at 5:10 A.M IST.

Otago Sparks Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Chances of Winning

Otago Sparks Women were a middling team in the 2023 season of the Women's Super Smash where they won half of the matches they participated in. They were quite inconsistent throughout their campaign and their form was unpredictable - they were oscillating between winning and losing, and this instability caused them to miss out on a semi-final appearance. Their last shot at reaching the eliminator was against Northern Brave Women where the rain disrupted the match and the overs were reduced. The Otago-based side failed to chase down a target of 95 and conceded a 22-run defeat via DLS.

Canterbury Magicians Women had a season to forget as they ended their campaign with just two wins in the bag. They showed signs of being competitive at the start of the season but suffered defeat after defeat towards the end. They squandered their only chance of victory at the tail-end of the season where they ended up tied against Northern Brave Women. Overall, it was not a season to write home about and they failed to make an impact.

Otago Sparks Women chance of winning - 43%

Canterbury Magicians Women chance of winning - 57%

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Otago Sparks Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Betting Tips

Canterbury Magicians Women to score under 22.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Canterbury Magicians Women’s openers showed little consistency in the previous season, especially with Kate Anderson’s performance being a tad unpredictable. Even though fellow opener Frances Mackay often top-scored for the team, the opening wicket did not flourish as much as they would have liked, having set up totals of 4, 3, 32, 66 and 18 runs in the last five matches. Additionally, Mackay and Anderson’s averages of 27.75 and 20.22, respectively, were not particularly compelling and put them on the backfoot going into the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago Sparks Women Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Canterbury Magicians Women Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Otago Sparks Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Toss Prediction

Molyneux Park hosted three matches in the 2023 edition of the tournament and the pitch was extremely batting-friendly. The toss winners were well aware of this advantage, having chosen to bat first all three times. Further, the average first innings total of 152 was nearly impossible to chase down, making batting first the preferred strategy for the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

With a 10% chance of precipitation and a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius, the weather will not interrupt the match and mostly sunny skies are anticipated.

Otago Sparks Women Player List

Suzie Bates (c), Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Saffron Wilson, Anna Browning, Harriett Cuttance, Isy Parry, Paige Loggenberg, Bella James, Polly Inglis, Chloe Deerness, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Hayley Jensen, Kirstie Gordon, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Poppy-Jay Watkins.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates (C) All-rounder Bella James Batter Hayley Jensen Bowler Saffron Wilson Batter Polly Inglis Wicket-keeper Caitlin Blakely Batter Olivia Gain Batter Isy Parry All-rounder Poppy-Jay Watkins Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Emma Black Bowler

Otago Sparks Women Team Form

Otago Sparks Women’s batting was unstable and they often lost due to their inconsistent performances. The team were heavily reliant on certain players to get the job done, putting them in a vulnerable position.

Canterbury Magicians Women Player List

Frances Mackay (c), Emma Irwin, Harriet Graham, Izzy Sharp, Jodie Dean, Natalie Cox, Kate Anderson, Madeline Penna, Laura Hughes, Abigail Hotton, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Lea Tahuhu, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen.

Predicted Playing XI

Kate Anderson All-rounder Frances Mackay (C) All-rounder Madeline Penna All-rounder Izzy Sharp Batter Jodie Dean Batter Lea Tahuhu Bowler Natalie Cox Batter Melissa Banks Bowler Laura Hughes Wicket-keeper Abigail Hotton Bowler Sarah Asmussen Bowler

Canterbury Magicians Women Team Form

Canterbury Magicians Women’s batters were in awful form and they need a revamp going into the next match. Their batting performances single handedly lost them several matches last season.

Otago Sparks Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Head-to-Head

In the last five games between the sides, Canterbury Magicians Women have the lead with three victories.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Otago Sparks Women - 0

Canterbury Magicians Women - 3

Tie - 1

Abandoned - 1

Otago Sparks Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Betting Odds

Otago Sparks Women to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury Magicians Women

Kate Anderson and Frances Mackay were the openers for Canterbury Magicians Women in the previous season and the former often underperformed, resulting in stands of 4, 3 and 32 runs in the last three matches. Otago Sparks Women had a similar problem since Suzie Bates was highly consistent while her partner, Bella James, was dismissed early on nearly every occasion. The pair added 14, 60 and 3 runs to the first wicket in the final three fixtures of the season but since their performance was more competitive than that of their upcoming rivals, Otago Sparks Women are set to achieve a better opening stand in the next game.

Otago Sparks Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women T20 Molyneux Park, null Otago Sparks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now! Canterbury Magicians Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.749 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.75 Bet Now!

Otago Sparks Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Best Batters

Suzie Bates to be Otago Sparks Women’s Best Batter

In the previous season of the tournament, Suzie Bates emerged as Otago Sparks Women’s leading batter with 398 runs in ten innings. She was substantially better than the others in the team, having scored three half-centuries over the course of their campaign. With an average of 56.85, the opener is expected to lead the charge in the upcoming encounter.

Frances Mackay to be Canterbury Magicians Women’s Best Batter

Frances Mackay took part in fewer innings than her teammates in the last season but came out on top with 222 runs in eight innings. She was the only player from the team to have achieved scores upwards of 50, having scored two half-centuries. As their most reliable batter from the tournament, she is the leading contender against Otago Sparks Women.

Otago Sparks Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Best Bowlers

Emma Black to be Otago Sparks Women’s Best Bowler

Emma Black was Otago Sparks Women’s leading wicket-taker in the 2023 season with a total of 13 wickets in ten innings and an average of 16.61. She was the team’s most consistent bowler during their campaign and remains the top choice to be their premier bowler once again.

Lea Tahuhu to be Canterbury Magicians Women’s Best Bowler

Lea Tahuhu was the most consistent bowler for Canterbury Magicians Women and ended up with ten wickets in eight innings last season. She led their bowling attack on several occasions and her impressive average of 16.00 makes her the leading pick for the next game, too.