OTA (Otago Sparks Women) vs CENH (Central Districts Women) Match Prediction OTA 55 % Chance of Winning CENH 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.825 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 On December 31, 2024, Otago Sparks Women and Central Districts Women will lock horns in the Women’s Super Smash. Their meeting is going to be hosted at Molyneux Park, Alexandra, with a scheduled start time of 5:10 A.M IST.

Otago Sparks Women vs Central Districts Women Chances of Winning

Otago Sparks Women have taken part in two games in the ongoing Women’s Super Smash. During their first outing against Canterbury Magicians Women, they made a meal of a simple chase and ended up falling short. Canterbury Magicians Women were the first to bat and they posted 137 runs on the board which was not a daunting target in the slightest. However, Otago Sparks Women’s opener, Suzie Bates, was the only run scorer who made a difference as she piled on 50 runs on her own. The rest of the team crumbled without doing much which left them with 125 runs on the scoreboard before the time ran out - this led to a 12-run victory for the Canterbury-based side. In the second match, Otago Sparks Women were significantly better as they kept Auckland Hearts Women down to 110 and completed the chase successfully. This time, the batters pulled their weight equally to achieve a seven-wicket win.

Contrarily, Central Districts Women have not played in the present season so far and enter this tournament as the runners-up in their 2023 campaign. With just four wins in ten fixtures, they were able to advance to the qualifiers and they beat Northern Districts Women to nab a spot in the final. However, in a rain-affected finale, Central Districts Women fell short of the win by a single run against Wellington Blaze Women via the DLS method.

Otago Sparks Women chance of winning - 55%

Central Districts Women chance of winning - 45%

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Otago Sparks Women vs Central Districts Women Betting Tips

Central Districts Women to score low before first dismissal

Central Districts Women’s opening partnership went through a gradual decline in the previous season where Hollie Armitage was their mainstay opener. She opened alongside Natalie Dodd and Georgia Atkinson towards the end of the season and their yield got worse over the course of the tournament. In the last five fixtures of the competition, the team had secured first partnerships of 23, 0, 8, 83 and 34. More often than not, Hollie Armitage was the only one making a contribution and the same is expected this time around, too.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago to have Highest Opening Partnership 1.76 Bet on Parimatch Central District Opening Partnership Under 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Total Run Outs Under 1.5 1.60 Bet on Parimatch

Otago Sparks Women vs Central Districts Women Toss Prediction

In both matches held at Molyneux Park so far this season, the toss winners elected to field first. The teams batting and fielding first currently have one win apiece but the average first innings score of 124 in two games suggests that chasing will be the preferred option in the next match as well.

Weather Report

On match day, a 10% possibility of precipitation is predicted at Alexandra with partly cloudy conditions and a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius.

Otago Sparks Women Player List

Hayley Jensen (c), Suzie Bates, Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Saffron Wilson, Anna Browning, Harriett Cuttance, Isy Parry, Paige Loggenberg, Bella James, Polly Inglis, Chloe Deerness, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Kirstie Gordon, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Poppy-Jay Watkins, Felicity Leydon-Davis.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates All-rounder Bella James Batter Felicity Leydon-Davis Batter Caitlin Blakely Batter Polly Inglis Wicket-keeper Hayley Jensen (C) Bowler Olivia Gain Batter Kirstie Gordon Bowler Anna Browning Batter Eden Carson Bowler Emma Black Bowler

Otago Sparks Women Team Form

Otago Sparks Women’s batters fumbled an easy chase in the first game but made up for it in the following match. Their bowling attack is their greatest strength at the moment.

Central Districts Women Player List

Aniela Apperley, Hollie Armitage, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Mikaela Greig, Thamsyn Newton, Emma McLeod, Flora Devonshire, Grace Foreman, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging, Anna Gaging, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Georgia Atkinson.

Predicted Playing XI

Hollie Armitage Batter Aniela Apperley Batter Thamsyn Newton Batter Kate Gaging Wicket-keeper Mikaela Greig Batter Claudia Green Bowler Grace Foreman All-rounder Flora Devonshire All-rounder Georgia Atkinson Bowler Anna Gaging Bowler Ashtuti Kumar Bowler

Central Districts Women Team Form

Central Districts Women were a highly inconsistent team despite ending up in the final last season. Their form was unpredictable and their batting was heavily reliant on opener Hollie Armitage.

Otago Sparks Women vs Central Districts Women Head-to-Head

Otago Sparks Women and Central Districts Women have faced each other 23 times in the Women’s Super Smash so far and the former have the edge with 15 victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 23

Otago Sparks Women - 15

Central Districts Women - 5

Abandoned - 3

Otago Sparks Women vs Central Districts Women Betting Odds

Otago Sparks Women to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts Women

In the 2023 season of the Women’s Super League, Hollie Armitage and Natalie Dodd were Central Districts Women’s opening batters and their partnership was not particularly fruitful. The pair scored 23, 0 and 8 runs together in the last three matches of the season which was not very beneficial to the team. On the other hand, Otago Sparks Women have played two matches in the present season but their performance, too, leaves a lot to be desired. Suzie Bates and Bella James scored 17 and 5 runs before the first dismissal in the previous two games, but despite this paltry showing, they are the favorite pair for the upcoming match since they have had some time to bed in this season.

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Otago Sparks Women vs Central Districts Women Best Batters

Suzie Bates to be Otago Sparks Women’s Best Batter

Suzie Bates is the joint highest run scorer for Otago Sparks Women with 58 runs in two innings. After scoring a half-century with precisely 50 runs in the first outing, the opener faltered and got bowled out for eight in the last match against Auckland Hearts Women. However, with an average of 29.00 in the tournament thus far, she is expected to bounce back in the next match.

Hollie Armitage to be Central Districts Women’s Best Batter

Hollie Armitage was in a league of her own in the previous season of the Women’s Super League where she notched up a total of 318 runs in ten innings. Even though she only managed one half-century in her campaign, she ended up with an average of 31.80 and will be the top pick to be their standout batter against Otago Sparks Women.

Otago Sparks Women vs Central Districts Women Best Bowlers

Eden Carson to be Otago Sparks Women’s Best Bowler

Eden Carson was the top bowler for Otago Sparks Women in the last encounter versus Auckland Hearts Women where she picked three wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 7.00. Overall, she leads the team’s bowling attack with five wickets in two innings and an excellent average of 9.20, making her the top choice for the next game.

Claudia Green to be Central Districts Women’s Best Bowler

Claudia Green was the second highest wicket-taker for Central Districts Women with ten wickets in ten innings during the 2023 season of the competition. She was highly consistent and did not let the team down. With a brilliant average of 20.40 last season, she remains the leading contender for the upcoming fixture.