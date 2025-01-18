OTA (Otago Sparks Women) vs WEL (Wellington Blaze Women) Match Prediction OTA 34 % Chance of Winning WEL 66 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.674 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Otago Sparks Women and Wellington Blaze Women’s second clash in the Women’s Super Smash this season will be played on January 18, 2025. They will meet at University Oval, Dunedin, at 3:10 A.M IST.

Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Chances of Winning

Otago Sparks Women’s purple patch was disrupted by Northern Districts Women in their previous outing. After the former elected to bat first, their paltry score of 110/9 was not enough for the bowlers to defend. Suzie Bates’ 26 and Olivia Gain’s 21 were the top scores of the innings but the others failed to contribute. Naturally, Otago Sparks Women found it challenging to defend this total and despite taking three wickets, they ended up losing for the second time this season.

Wellington Blaze Women’s last encounter was against Otago Sparks Women where the former suffered their first defeat of the present tournament. The Amelia Kerr-led side were the first to bat and the skipper kicked off the innings with 41 runs. However, Jess Kerr was the only other contributor with 56* runs and most of the batters faced duck dismissals which resulted in an awful total of 109. There was nothing the bowlers could do and the team conceded defeat by seven wickets.

Otago Sparks Women chance of winning - 34%

Wellington Blaze Women chance of winning - 66%

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Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Betting Tips

Wellington Blaze Women to score over 17.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Amelia Kerr’s partnership with Ellyse Perry in the first two matches of the season did not go particularly well as the latter was out of form and it reflects in scant totals of 12 and 17 runs together. However, the introduction of Rebecca Burns made Wellington Blaze Women’s opening wicket instantly better with scores of 18 and 82 runs in the previous two fixtures. The two batters certainly have potential to keep building on their present form.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago Sparks Women Opening Partnership to be Over 15.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Wellington Blaze Women Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Toss Prediction

University Oval is a low-scoring surface which makes it rather simple for the teams fielding first. In the last match between Otago Sparks Women and Northern Districts Women held at the venue, the former chose to bat first which did not work out at all. The first innings score of 110 was far too easy to chase, making fielding first the preferred option for the next match.

Weather Report

The conditions at Dunedin will be overcast but with a 10% chance of rain, the weather is not a threat to the match. The temperature is expected to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

Otago Sparks Women Player List

Hayley Jensen (c), Suzie Bates, Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Saffron Wilson, Anna Browning, Harriett Cuttance, Isy Parry, Paige Loggenberg, Bella James, Polly Inglis, Chloe Deerness, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Kirstie Gordon, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Poppy-Jay Watkins, Felicity Leydon-Davis.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates All-rounder Poppy-Jay Watkins Batter Olivia Gain Batter Caitlin Blakely Batter Polly Inglis Wicket-keeper Felicity Leydon-Davis Batter Anna Browning Batter Hayley Jensen (C) Bowler Kirstie Gordon Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Emma Black Bowler

Otago Sparks Women Team Form

Otago Sparks Women’s batting was off the mark which cost them victory in the previous match. They need to do better in order to challenge Wellington Blaze Women.

Wellington Blaze Women Player List

Amelia Kerr (c), Caitlin King, Gemma Sims, Georgia Plimmer, Kate Chandler, Rebecca Burns, Ellyse Perry, Hannah Francis, Leigh Kasperek, Nicole Baird, Sophie Devine, Antonia Hamilton, Jessica McFadyen, Sam Mackinder, Jess Kerr, Natasha Codyre, Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Xara Jetly.

Predicted Playing XI

Amelia Kerr (C) All-rounder Rebecca Burns Batter Sophie Devine Batter Jess Kerr Bowler Caitlin King Bowler Jessica McFadyen Wicket-keeper Xara Jetly Bowler Sam Mackinder All-rounder Gemma Sims All-rounder Nicole Baird Bowler Natasha Codyre Bowler

Wellington Blaze Women Team Form

Wellington Blaze Women’s batting fell short in the last game against Otago Sparks Women but they have the firepower to come back stronger.

Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Head-to-Head

Wellington Blaze Women have 14 additional victories over Otago Sparks Women in the 27 head-to-head matches they have played so far.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 27

Otago Sparks Women - 6

Wellington Blaze Women - 20

Abandoned - 1

Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Betting Odds

Wellington Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Otago Sparks Women @ 1.78 (Parimatch)

Otago Sparks Women are having a hard time finding an opening combination which works for them, and they have tried out three different lineups in the last three matches. Although their partnership has seen an improvement with scores of 36, 18 and 4 runs, their unpredictability makes them rather dicey. Amelia Kerr and Rebecca Burns’ partnership for Wellington Blaze Women seems to be much better, having added 18 and 82 runs to the first wicket. The latter’s opening wicket is expected to succeed and do better than that of Otago Sparks Women in the upcoming fixture.

Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women T20 University Oval, null Otago Sparks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.56 Bet Now! Wellington Blaze Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.674 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.63 Bet Now!

Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Best Batters

Olivia Gain to be Otago Sparks Women’s Best Batter

Olivia Gain was Otago Sparks Women’s second highest run scorer in the last match against Northern Districts Women where she notched up 21 runs. She currently leads the team’s batting with 146 runs in six innings and an average of 29.20. As their most consistent batter so far, she is expected to come out on top in the next game.

Jess Kerr to be Wellington Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Jess Kerr scored her third half-century of the season in the last match versus Otago Sparks Women where she notched up an unbeaten 56. She is in a league of her own with 198 runs in four innings until now along with an average of 99.00, considering she has been not out on two occasions. She continues to be the leading pick for the upcoming match.

Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Best Bowlers

Eden Carson to be Otago Sparks Women’s Best Bowler

Eden Carson is miles ahead of the rest of the team’s bowlers with 16 wickets in seven innings thus far and an outstanding bowling average of 10.00. She was also the top bowler for Otago Sparks Women last time around where she picked two wickets in four overs. She is the most dependable bowler and remains the top choice against Wellington Blaze Women.

Sophie Devine to be Wellington Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Sophie Devine took part in her first match of the ongoing season in the previous outing against Otago Sparks Women. During her 3.4-over spell, she took one wicket and achieved an economy rate of 6.00. She is anticipated to settle in and find her footing for the next match.