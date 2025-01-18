OTA (Otago Sparks Women) vs WEL (Wellington Blaze Women) Match Prediction
OTA
34%
Chance of Winning
WEL
66%
T20
University Oval
Facts:
- Otago Sparks Women’s Eden Carson is the top bowler of the tournament so far with 16 wickets in seven innings.
- Wellington Blaze Women’s Jess Kerr is the second highest run scorer so far with 198 runs in four innings.
Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Chances of Winning
Otago Sparks Women’s purple patch was disrupted by Northern Districts Women in their previous outing. After the former elected to bat first, their paltry score of 110/9 was not enough for the bowlers to defend. Suzie Bates’ 26 and Olivia Gain’s 21 were the top scores of the innings but the others failed to contribute. Naturally, Otago Sparks Women found it challenging to defend this total and despite taking three wickets, they ended up losing for the second time this season.
Wellington Blaze Women’s last encounter was against Otago Sparks Women where the former suffered their first defeat of the present tournament. The Amelia Kerr-led side were the first to bat and the skipper kicked off the innings with 41 runs. However, Jess Kerr was the only other contributor with 56* runs and most of the batters faced duck dismissals which resulted in an awful total of 109. There was nothing the bowlers could do and the team conceded defeat by seven wickets.
- Otago Sparks Women chance of winning - 34%
- Wellington Blaze Women chance of winning - 66%
Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Betting Tips
Wellington Blaze Women to score over 17.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)
Amelia Kerr’s partnership with Ellyse Perry in the first two matches of the season did not go particularly well as the latter was out of form and it reflects in scant totals of 12 and 17 runs together. However, the introduction of Rebecca Burns made Wellington Blaze Women’s opening wicket instantly better with scores of 18 and 82 runs in the previous two fixtures. The two batters certainly have potential to keep building on their present form.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Otago Sparks Women Opening Partnership to be Over 15.5
Wellington Blaze Women Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5
Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Toss Prediction
University Oval is a low-scoring surface which makes it rather simple for the teams fielding first. In the last match between Otago Sparks Women and Northern Districts Women held at the venue, the former chose to bat first which did not work out at all. The first innings score of 110 was far too easy to chase, making fielding first the preferred option for the next match.
Weather Report
The conditions at Dunedin will be overcast but with a 10% chance of rain, the weather is not a threat to the match. The temperature is expected to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.
Otago Sparks Women Player List
Hayley Jensen (c), Suzie Bates, Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Saffron Wilson, Anna Browning, Harriett Cuttance, Isy Parry, Paige Loggenberg, Bella James, Polly Inglis, Chloe Deerness, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Kirstie Gordon, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Poppy-Jay Watkins, Felicity Leydon-Davis.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Suzie Bates
|
All-rounder
|
Poppy-Jay Watkins
|
Batter
|
Olivia Gain
|
Batter
|
Caitlin Blakely
|
Batter
|
Polly Inglis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Felicity Leydon-Davis
|
Batter
|
Anna Browning
|
Batter
|
Hayley Jensen (C)
|
Bowler
|
Kirstie Gordon
|
Bowler
|
Eden Carson
|
Bowler
|
Emma Black
|
Bowler
Otago Sparks Women Team Form
Otago Sparks Women’s batting was off the mark which cost them victory in the previous match. They need to do better in order to challenge Wellington Blaze Women.
Wellington Blaze Women Player List
Amelia Kerr (c), Caitlin King, Gemma Sims, Georgia Plimmer, Kate Chandler, Rebecca Burns, Ellyse Perry, Hannah Francis, Leigh Kasperek, Nicole Baird, Sophie Devine, Antonia Hamilton, Jessica McFadyen, Sam Mackinder, Jess Kerr, Natasha Codyre, Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Xara Jetly.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Amelia Kerr (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Rebecca Burns
|
Batter
|
Sophie Devine
|
Batter
|
Jess Kerr
|
Bowler
|
Caitlin King
|
Bowler
|
Jessica McFadyen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Xara Jetly
|
Bowler
|
Sam Mackinder
|
All-rounder
|
Gemma Sims
|
All-rounder
|
Nicole Baird
|
Bowler
|
Natasha Codyre
|
Bowler
Wellington Blaze Women Team Form
Wellington Blaze Women’s batting fell short in the last game against Otago Sparks Women but they have the firepower to come back stronger.
Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Head-to-Head
Wellington Blaze Women have 14 additional victories over Otago Sparks Women in the 27 head-to-head matches they have played so far.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 27
Otago Sparks Women - 6
Wellington Blaze Women - 20
Abandoned - 1
Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Betting Odds
Wellington Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Otago Sparks Women @ 1.78 (Parimatch)
Otago Sparks Women are having a hard time finding an opening combination which works for them, and they have tried out three different lineups in the last three matches. Although their partnership has seen an improvement with scores of 36, 18 and 4 runs, their unpredictability makes them rather dicey. Amelia Kerr and Rebecca Burns’ partnership for Wellington Blaze Women seems to be much better, having added 18 and 82 runs to the first wicket. The latter’s opening wicket is expected to succeed and do better than that of Otago Sparks Women in the upcoming fixture.
Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women
T20
University Oval, null
Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Best Batters
Olivia Gain to be Otago Sparks Women’s Best Batter
Olivia Gain was Otago Sparks Women’s second highest run scorer in the last match against Northern Districts Women where she notched up 21 runs. She currently leads the team’s batting with 146 runs in six innings and an average of 29.20. As their most consistent batter so far, she is expected to come out on top in the next game.
Jess Kerr to be Wellington Blaze Women’s Best Batter
Jess Kerr scored her third half-century of the season in the last match versus Otago Sparks Women where she notched up an unbeaten 56. She is in a league of her own with 198 runs in four innings until now along with an average of 99.00, considering she has been not out on two occasions. She continues to be the leading pick for the upcoming match.
Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Best Bowlers
Eden Carson to be Otago Sparks Women’s Best Bowler
Eden Carson is miles ahead of the rest of the team’s bowlers with 16 wickets in seven innings thus far and an outstanding bowling average of 10.00. She was also the top bowler for Otago Sparks Women last time around where she picked two wickets in four overs. She is the most dependable bowler and remains the top choice against Wellington Blaze Women.
Sophie Devine to be Wellington Blaze Women’s Best Bowler
Sophie Devine took part in her first match of the ongoing season in the previous outing against Otago Sparks Women. During her 3.4-over spell, she took one wicket and achieved an economy rate of 6.00. She is anticipated to settle in and find her footing for the next match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Wellington Blaze Women
- Otago Sparks Women to win @ 2.56 (Parimatch)
- Wellington Blaze Women to win @ 1.51 (Parimatch)
Parimatch