OTA (Otago Women) vs AUC (Auckland Women) Match Prediction OTA 55 % Chance of Winning AUC 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.92 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.859 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The match no. 10 of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 will have Otago Women and Auckland Women square off on the new year. The match will take place at Molyneux Park in Alexandra on January 1st, with the action scheduled to begin at 5:00 AM IST.

Otago Women vs Auckland Women Chance Winning

Auckland Women and Otago women have played three games each in the Women's Super Smash 2023/24, and have four points each. Otago are placed fourth, having registered one win in the tournament while their net run-rate reads -0.700. Auckland have a better net run-rate of -0.550 but haven't won any game and are fifth on the table.

Otago Women are coming off a 20-run defeat against Wellington at this same venue in Alexandra. Bowling first, the Otago bowling unit didn't have any answer to the brilliance of Amelia Kerr, who made 88 off 57. Emma Black was excellent with the ball, picking 1 for 19 in four overs but the rest of the attack was ineffective.

Chasing 160, the top order provided them a good platform. They were 96 for 1 in 13.2 overs but then kept losing wickets as the required rate went up. Captain Suzie Bates made 70 off 55 but didn't have much support as they fell short of the target.

Auckland Women haven't had any action in their last two fixtures as both games were abandoned without a ball being bowled. Earlier, they lost their opening game against Canterbury Women by 11 runs. Auckland chose to bowl first and did well to restrict the opponents to 127/8, with Skye Bowden claiming 4 for 18. Chasing the target, four of their batters scored 20+ runs but none of them managed to make a significant impact.

Talking about this contest, Otago Women hold an edge due to a better overall quality in their squad. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Otago Women's chance of winning: 55%

Auckland Women’s chance of winning: 45%

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Otago Women vs Auckland Women Betting Tips

Bella James, the 24-yr old batter has got good starts in the last couple of games, scoring 26 and 21 while opening the batting for Otago. You can take a punt on her to score over 14.5 runs in the match.

Prue Catton has been in decent touch with the bat in recent times. She has made two 20+ and three 30+ scores in the last seven games across two formats. Bet on her to score over 12.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Auckland Women Opening Partnership Over 15.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Otago Women 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Otago Women vs Auckland Women Toss Prediction

Molyneux Park in Alexandra has generally produced good pitches for batting. The previous game between Wellington and Otago Women witnessed 298 runs being scored here. Teams are likely to prefer setting the score than chasing. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Alexandra is expected to be partly sunny and pleasant on Monday afternoon. There could be some cloud cover but rain should stay away, with only 2% chance of precipitation predicted. The temperature is likely to hover around 23-27 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 35 kmph.

Otago Women Player List

Felicity Leydon-Davis, Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Poppy-Jay Watkins, Gemma Adams, Harriett Cuttance, Saffron Wilson, Suzie Bates, Bella James (wk), Polly Inglis, Chloe Deerness, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Hayley Jensen, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Paige Loggenberg, Sophie Oldershaw

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Suzie Bates (c) All-rounder Bella James Wicketkeeper Olivia Gain Batter Felicity Leydon-Davis Batter Polly Inglis Wicketkeeper Caitlin Blakely Batter Hayley Jensen All-rounder Poppy Jay Watkins Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Sophie Oldershaw Bowler Emma Black Bowler

Otago Women Recent Form

Otago women lost the first game against Wellington by 23 runs while chasing 141. They bounced back in the second game to beat Canterbury Women by three wickets. Most recently, they lost to Wellington for the second time in the season, falling 20 runs short.

Auckland Women Players List

Maddy Green (c/wk), Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Cate Pedersen, Kate Irwin, Prue Catton, Saachi Shahri, Skye Bowden, Amberly Parr, Amie Hucker, Anna Browning, Josie Penfold, Elizabeth Buchanan (wk), Isabella Gaze, Bree Illing, Fran Jonas, Makayla Templeton, Molly Penfold, Olivia Anderson, Rishika Jaswal

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Saachi Shahri Batter Anna Browning All-rounder Bella Armstrong All-rounder Prue Catton Batter Josie Penfold All-rounder Skye Bowden All-rounder Cate Pedersen All-rounder Amie Hucker All-rounder Elizabeth Buchanan Wicket-keeper Bree Illing Bowler Rishika Jaswal Bowler

Auckland Women Recent Form

Auckland Women failed to chase 128 in the first game of the season versus Canterbury. They fell 11 runs short with none of the batters touching the 25-run mark. Their last two games were called off due to rain.

Otago Women vs Auckland Women Head-to-Head Record

Auckland Women have a dominant head to head record against Otago in Women's Super Smash. Out of 26 matches between the two, Auckland Women have won 17 times whereas Otago have claimed eight games. However, Otago lead the scoreline in the last five games by 4-1.

Otago Women vs Auckland Women Betting Odds

Otago Women to hit most fours @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Of the two teams involved in this game, Otago Women have a better batting line-up on paper with Suzie Bates, Bella James, Caitlin Blakely and Felicity Leydon-Davis. Bates, in particular, has been in superb form. Bet on Otago to hit most fours in this match.

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Otago Women vs Auckland Women Top Batters

Suzie Bates to be the top batter for Otago Women

The veteran New Zealand batter has been in terrific form recently. In her last six T20 games, she has made 269 runs at an average of 53 and strike rate of 125. You can back Bates to be the top batter for Otago Women.

Saachi Shahri to be the top batter for Auckland Women

Saachi Shahri made 24 runs in the last innings versus Canterbury. She has scored 240 runs in her last 10 innings in the shorter format at an average of 24. You can take a punt on her to be the top batter for Auckland.

Otago Women vs Auckland Women Top Bowlers

Emma Black to be the top bowler for Otago Women

Emma Black has taken 11 wickets in her last nine innings in T20 cricket at an economy of 5.28. She has taken a wicket in each of the three games this tournament. Back her to be the top bowler for Otago Women.

Josie Penfold to be the top bowler for Auckland Women

Josie Penfold claimed 1 for 27 off her four overs in the opening game of the season. Earlier, she had taken 3 for 40 in a fifty-over match. Betting on Penfold to be the top Auckland bowler could be a good punt.