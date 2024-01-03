OTA (Otago Women) vs CAN (Canterbury Women) Match Prediction OTA 54 % Chance of Winning CAN 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.89 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.877 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The match no. 12 of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 will be Otago Women and Canterbury Women taking on each other on January 3rd. Molyneux Park in Alexandra will host the contest on Wednesday, with the action scheduled to kick off at 5:00 AM IST.

Otago Women vs Canterbury Women Chance Winning

Canterbury Women and Otago women are in the middle of the table in the Women's Super Smash 2023/24. Otago are third with eight points to their credit, having won two and lost two games. Their net run-rate reads 0.063. Canterbury have lost two and won once in the season. They have four points from three games with a net run-rate of 0.083.

Otago Women kicked off the new year in great style, hammering Auckland Women by 47 runs. Having chosen to bat first, Otago lost a couple of early wickets but Suzie Bates stood tall yet again. She smashed an unbeaten 84 in 62 deliveries to power the team to 151/4 in 20 overs.

Defending the total, they were on the back foot when Saachi Shahri and Maddy Green took Auckland to 58/1 in 6.3 overs. Molly Loe then removed dangerous-looking Green to bring Otago back in the game. She went on to pick 4 for 12 in four overs as they bowled out the opponents for 104.

Canterbury Women faced Central Districts in their last game, which they ended up losing by six runs on DLS method. Rain halted the game several times. Hannah Rowe made 24* off 22 while Mikaela Greig scored 16* off 10 as they made 79/3 in 12 overs.

The target was revised to 61 in eight overs. Fatima Sana scored an unbeaten 34 off 25 but the rest of the batting unit couldn't do much. In the end, they could only get 54/4 in eight overs.

Moving to this clash, Otago Women will start as slight favourites considering the strengths and weaknesses of the two teams. Their chances of winning this game are as follows.

Otago Women's chance of winning: 54%

Canterbury Women’s chance of winning: 46%

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Otago Women vs Canterbury Women Betting Tips

Felicity Leydon-Davis bats in the middle order and is fairly consistent. The Otago batter has made 24, 15 and 22 in three of the four innings in the competition. Betting on her to score over 12.5 runs in the match would be a good move.

Kate Anderson has had starts in the tournament but hasn't been able to make them count. She has made 25, 24 and 11 in three innings so far. Take a punt on her to score over 12.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago Women Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Canterbury Women Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Otago Women 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Otago Women vs Canterbury Women Toss Prediction

Molyneux Park in Alexandra is a pretty good venue for batting. Otago Women opted to bat first in their last game and won while Canterbury opted to field in their previous game and they ended up on the losing side. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

Alexandra is likely to be partly cloudy on Wednesday morning and afternoon. However, the match should not be affected by rain as there's less than a 5% chance of precipitation predicted. The temperature is likely to hover around 23-28 degree Celsius while wind gusts travel at 35 kmph.

Otago Women Player List

Felicity Leydon-Davis, Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Poppy-Jay Watkins, Gemma Adams, Harriett Cuttance, Saffron Wilson, Suzie Bates, Bella James (wk), Polly Inglis, Chloe Deerness, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Hayley Jensen, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Paige Loggenberg, Sophie Oldershaw

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Suzie Bates (c) All-rounder Bella James Wicketkeeper Olivia Gain Batter Felicity Leydon-Davis Batter Polly Inglis Wicketkeeper Caitlin Blakely Batter Hayley Jensen All-rounder Poppy Jay Watkins Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Molly Loe Bowler Emma Black Bowler

Otago Women Recent Form

Otago Women have had a mixed season so far. They have lost both their fixtures against Wellington - by 23 runs and by 20 runs. They defeated Canterbury Women by three wickets in the second game and more recently Auckland women by 47 runs.

Canterbury Women Players List

Frances Mackay (capt), Laura Hughes (wk), Abigale Gerken, Boadicea Lynch, Erin Bermingham, Harriet Graham, Kate Anderson, Natalie Cox, Yssa Cullen, Emma Irwin, Fatima Sana, Jacinta Savage, Jodie Dean, Nicola Clayton, Isobel Sharp (wk), Abigail Hotton, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Lea Tahuhu, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kate Anderson All-rounder Frances Mackay (capt) All-rounder Izzy Sharp Wicket-keeper Fatima Sana All-rounder Lea Tahuhu All-rounder Natalie Cox Batter Jodie Dean Batter Laura Hughes Wicket-keeper Melissa Banks Bowler Gabby Sullivan Bowler Sarah Asmussen Bowler

Canterbury Women Recent Form

Canterbury Women won their season opener against Auckland women by 11 runs but have since lost twice in a row. They lost to Otago by three wickets after scoring just 109. Most recently, they lost to Central Districts by 6 runs in a rain-curtailed game.

Otago Women vs Canterbury Women Head-to-Head Record

The head to head record between these two teams is pretty tight. Of 27 matches in T20 cricket, Canterbury Women have won 13 games whereas Otago have been victorious 11 times. Otago Women lead the last five encounters by 4-1.

Otago Women vs Canterbury Women Betting Odds

Otago Women to hit most fours @ 1.98 (Parimatch)

Otago Women possess a better batting line-up compared to Canterbury. Suzie Bates has been in tremendous form while Bella James, Caitlin Blakely and Felicity Leydon-Davis are capable of playing good cameos. Bet on Otago to hit most fours in this match.

Otago Women vs Canterbury Women T20 Molyneux Park, Alexandra Otago Sparks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.89 Bet Now! Canterbury Magicians Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.988 Bet Now!

Otago Women vs Canterbury Women Top Batters

Suzie Bates to be the top batter for Otago Women

The veteran batter is one of the most consistent batters in the game and has been in great touch. She has made 277 runs in the last five T20 innings at an average of 69 and strike rate of 125. You can back Bates to be the top batter for Otago Women.

Kate Anderson to be the top batter for Canterbury Women

Kate Anderson hasn't fired in the ongoing tournament yet but remains a key player at the top. She has scored 437 runs in her last 10 innings at an average of 54 while striking at 113. You can bet on her to be the top batter for Canterbury.

Otago Women vs Canterbury Women Top Bowlers

Poppy Jay Watkins to be the top bowler for Otago Women

Poppy Jay Watkins has been pretty good with the ball in the ongoing tournament. She has taken eight wickets in four innings at an economy of 6.38. She snared 4 for 28 versus Wellington and 2 for 8 in the last clash against Canterbury. Back her to be the top bowler for Otago Women.

Gabby Sullivan to be the top bowler for Canterbury Women

The right arm medium pacer picked 3 for 22 off her four overs in the season opener versus Auckland. She has taken 15 wickets in the previous 10 innings in the shorter format at an economy of 6.09. Betting on Sullivan to be the top Canterbury bowler could be a good punt.