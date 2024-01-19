OTA (Otago Women) vs CENH (Central Districts Women) Match Prediction OTA 55 % Chance of Winning CENH 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.942 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The match no. 27 of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 will witness Otago Women and Central Districts Women going against each other at University Oval in Dunedin. The match will take place on Friday, January 19th, with the action scheduled to begin at 5:00 AM IST.

Otago Women vs Central Districts Women Chance Winning

Central Districts have secured their spot in the knockout match of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24. They are second on the table with 22 points from nine games and a net run-rate of 0.052. Otago Women are placed third with 16 points from eight games, and a net run-rate of -0.288. Winning the remaining two games will secure them the knockout spot.

Otago Women are coming off a narrow defeat by 9 runs against Auckland Women on Sunday. Opting to field first, Otago had a great start with Emma Black and Hayley Jensen removing both openers in the first two overs. But they couldn't get through Maddy Green, who went on to smash an unbeaten 77 off 56 to power Auckland to 146.

In response, Otago Women didn't get to a desired start and were half the side down for 58 in nine overs, including in-form Suzie Bates. Caitlin Blakely scored an unbeaten 50 off 40 while Hayley Jensen made 24 but they couldn't get over the line.

Central Districts defeated Auckland by 18 runs in their previous game on Tuesday. Batting first, Central Districts had a great start thanks to their opening pair adding 83 runs in 11 overs. Hollie Armitage struck 38 off 35 while Georgia Atkinson made 42 off 36. Rosemary Mair smashed 16 not-out in 7 balls down the order to push the total to 146/5.

Defending the total, Central Districts had an early wicket before Saachi Shahri and Maddy Green put on a 51-run stand. Priyanaz Chatterji turned the game with two wickets in the same over. Hannah Rowe and Mair also bagged two scalps each to hold the opponents off.

Talking about this game, the two rivals match well against each other considering their strengths and weaknesses. The two teams' chances of winning this contest are as follows.

Otago Women's chance of winning: 55%

Central Districts Women’s chance of winning: 45%

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Otago Women vs Central Districts Women Betting Tips

Caitlin Blakely is coming off an unbeaten fifty in 40 deliveries versus Auckland in the previous game. She scored 28 and 15* in her earlier innings. You can take a punt on Blakely to score over 12.5 runs in the match.

Georgia Atkinson, who was in pretty decent form in the last month, was promoted up the order recently. She responded with a superb 42 off 36 in the previous game. Bet on her to score over 12.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Central Districts Women Opening Partnership Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Otago Women 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Otago Women vs Central Districts Women Toss Prediction

University Oval in Dunedin has not hosted much women's cricket. If we look at the data from men's cricket, the venue has shown a big advantage to the chasing side with 17 out of 23 matches being won by the team batting second. Otago Women opted to field in the previous game. Expect the team winning the toss to field first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather in Dunedin, Otago is expected to be cloudy and warm on Friday afternoon. The cloud cover is likely to be over 90% but there's less than a 5% chance of precipitation. As for the temperature, it should range between 24-28 degrees while wind gusts travel at 46 kmph.

Otago Women Player List

Suzie Bates, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Poppy-Jay Watkins, Gemma Adams, Harriett Cuttance, Saffron Wilson, Bella James (wk), Polly Inglis, Chloe Deerness, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Hayley Jensen, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Paige Loggenberg, Sophie Oldershaw

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Suzie Bates (c) All-rounder Bella James Wicketkeeper Hayley Jensen All-rounder Felicity Leydon-Davis Batter Polly Inglis Wicketkeeper Caitlin Blakely Batter Olivia Gain All-rounder Linsey Smith Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Molly Loe Bowler Emma Black Bowler

Otago Women Recent Form

Otago women have played eight games in the tournament, winning and losing four each. More recently, they defeated Northern Districts and Central Districts in the back to back games. But they lost their previous game against Auckland by 9 runs.

Central Districts Women Players List

Natalie Dodd (wk), Aniela Apperley, Emma McLeod, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Mikaela Greig, Thamsyn Newton, Flora Devonshire, Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging (wk), Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Hannah Rowe, Melissa Hansen, Rosemary Mair

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Georgia Atkinson All-rounder Hollie Armitage All-rounder Thamsyn Newton Batter Hannah Rowe All-rounder Mikaela Greig Batter Rosemary Mair (capt) All-rounder Kate Gaging Wicket-keeper Priyanaz Chatterji Bowler Flora Devonshire Bowler Ashtuti Kumar Bowler Claudia Green Bowler

Central Districts Women Recent Form

Central Districts Women have won four out of nine games in the ongoing competition and have lost two. Recently, they tied a game with Wellington after they failed to chase 110. In the previous game, they came out on top against Auckland by 18 runs on Tuesday.

Otago Women vs Central Districts Women Head-to-Head Record

The head to head record between these two teams in the Women's Super Smash is heavily in favour of Otago Women. They have come out on top in 16 out of 24 meetings, whereas Central Districts Women have won only five times.

Otago Women vs Central Districts Women Betting Odds

Central Districts Women to have the highest opening partnership @ 2.16 (Parimatch)

Central Districts Women have an in-form Hollie Armitage at the top and Georgia Atkinson, who was excellent in the previous game. The pair added 83 runs for the opening wicket. Betting on Central Districts to have the highest opening partnership would be a good punt.

Otago Women vs Central Districts Women T20 University of Otago Oval, Dunedin Otago Sparks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now! Central Hinds Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.917 Bet Now!

Otago Women vs Central Districts Women Top Batters

Suzie Bates to be the top batter for Otago Women

The veteran batter Suzie Bates is the second leading run-getter in the tournament. She has amassed 346 runs from eight innings at an average of 69 while striking at 111. Bates has registered three fifties in the season and can be backed to come good.

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Central Districts Women

Hollie Armitage has not scored any fifties in the tournament but has been solid at the top. She has scored 215 runs from seven innings at an average of 31 while striking at 114. Bet on Armitage to be the top batter for Central Districts.

Otago Women vs Central Districts Women Top Bowlers

Emma Black to be the top bowler for Otago Women

Emma Black has been the best bowler for her side in the ongoing tournament. She has claimed 9 wickets from eight games at an economy of 6.03. She has picked at least a wicket in each game this season.

Rosemary Mair to be the top bowler for Central Districts Women

Rosemary Mair has taken 9 wickets from seven innings in the ongoing season, conceding runs at an economy of 6.61. She has snared 2/19 and 2/31 in the last couple of games. Bet on Mair to be the top Central Districts bowler in this match.