OTA (Otago Women) vs NDS (Northern Districts Women) Match Prediction OTA 59 % Chance of Winning NDS 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The final match in the group stage of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 will witness Otago Women and Northern Districts Women taking on each other at University Oval in Dunedin. The match will take place on Tuesday, January 23th, with the action scheduled to begin at 5:00 AM IST.

Otago Women vs Northern Districts Women Chance Winning

It's the final group fixture of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 and it's a direct shootout for a spot in the Eliminator. Otago Women occupy the third spot on the table with 20 points and a net run-rate of -0.105. Northern Districts are placed fourth with 18 points and a net run-rate of 0.106. A no result or tie will do the job for Otago but Northern Districts need a win to reach the top three.

Otago Women are coming off a six-wicket victory over Central Districts in their last game on Friday. They opted to bowl first after winning the toss and had a great start as they reduced the opponents to 18 for 4 in the first five overs. Emma Black snared 4 for 17 in her four overs while Linsey Smith bagged 2 for 14 to restrict Central Districts to 107/7 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, Suzie Bates and Bella James put on a 60-run opening stand in seven overs. Bates was dismissed for 44 off 29, after which the run-scoring slowed down significantly. Felicity Leydon-Davis remained unbeaten on 20 to steer the side over the line.

Northern Districts smashed Auckland Women by 39 runs in their previous game on Saturday. They chose to bat first but had a poor start, losing both the openers in the first three overs. Caitlin Gurrey (28) and Nensi Patel (31) then added 58 runs for the third wicket. Marina Lamplough struck 25 off just 14 while Eimear Richardson scored 22 off 19 to power the team to 145/9 in 20 overs.

Northern Districts bowlers took control of the innings from the get go, sending the Auckland top three back inside the first five overs. Marama Downes was the star of the show, snaring 5 for 12. Chamari Athapaththu and Marina Lamplough picked two wickets each as they bowled out the opponents for 106.

Talking about this game, the two rivals match well against each other considering their strengths and weaknesses. The two teams' chances of winning this contest are as follows.

Otago Women's chance of winning: 59%

Northern Districts Women’s chance of winning: 41%

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Otago Women vs Northern Districts Women Betting Tips

Caitlin Gurrey recently scored 53 not-out against Canterbury and followed it up with 28 off 21 versus Auckland. She has looked in decent touch and you can take a punt on her to score over 12.5 runs in the match.

Bella James, the 21-yr old wicketkeeper-batter has had three ducks in the tournament but has also had scores of 26, 21, 39, 39 and 19. Betting on her to score over 12.5 runs in the game could give good returns.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Northern Districts Women Opening Partnership Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Otago Women 1.72 Bet on Parimatch

Otago Women vs Northern Districts Women Toss Prediction

University Oval in Dunedin has favoured the chasing side if we look at the past record from men's cricket. As for this tournament, Otago Women have won the toss in their previous three games and opted to field. Northern Districts have won the toss in five of their previous six games and they opted to bat first. Expect the two teams to stick to their preference in this game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests Dunedin, Otago is likely to witness some rain on Tuesday morning. However, it should get clear enough for the match to get some overs. Rain could play some role with around a 25% chance of precipitation. The temperature could range between 8-14 degrees while wind gusts travel at 33 kmph.

Otago Women Player List

Suzie Bates, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Poppy-Jay Watkins, Gemma Adams, Harriett Cuttance, Saffron Wilson, Bella James (wk), Polly Inglis, Chloe Deerness, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Hayley Jensen, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Paige Loggenberg, Sophie Oldershaw

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Suzie Bates (c) All-rounder Bella James Wicketkeeper Hayley Jensen All-rounder Felicity Leydon-Davis Batter Polly Inglis Wicketkeeper Caitlin Blakely Batter Olivia Gain All-rounder Linsey Smith Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Molly Loe Bowler Emma Black Bowler

Otago Women Recent Form

Otago women have won five and lost four of their nine games in the ongoing Women's Super Smash. They have won three of the last four games, beating Northern Districts and Central Districts twice. In the previous game, they restricted Central Districts to 107 and chased it down with 21 balls to spare.

Northern Districts Women Players List

Eimear Richardson, Marina Lamplough, Carol Agafili, Sam Curtis, Nensi Patel, Jess Watkin, Jesse Prasad, Marama Downes, Holly Topp, Caitlin Gurrey, Kayley Knight, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Annie Ewart, Yasmeen Kareem, Tash Wakelin, Eve Wolland, Chamari Athapaththu, Lucy Boucher, Shriya Naidu, Lauren Heaps, Emma Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Jess Watkin All-rounder Caitlin Gurrey Batter Sam Curtis Batter Marina Lamplough All-rounder Eimear Richardson (c) Batter Nensi Patel All-rounder Carol Agafili All-rounder Marama Downes All-rounder Holly Topp Wicketkeeper Shriya Naidu Bowler

Northern Districts Women Recent Form

Northern Districts Women have won four and lost four in the tournament while one game ended in a tie. Recently, they lost to Wellington by eight wickets but bounced back to edge past Canterbury by 1 run on DLS method. In the last game, they defeated Auckland by 39 runs.

Otago Women vs Northern Districts Women Head-to-Head Record

Otago Women dominate the head to head record between these two teams in the Women's Super Smash. The two teams have faced off 25 times, of which Otago have won 15 whereas Northern Districts Women have won seven games.

Otago Women vs Northern Districts Women Betting Odds

Otago Women to have the highest opening partnership @ XX (Parimatch)

Otago Women have Suzie Bates and Bella James at the top of the order. Bates has been in incredible form while James has made some contributions. The pair has put on 80, 84 and 60 runs for the opening wicket in three of the last four games.

Otago Women vs Northern Districts Women T20 University of Otago Oval, Dunedin Otago Sparks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.171 Bet Now!

Otago Women vs Northern Districts Women Top Batters

Suzie Bates to be the top batter for Otago Women

Suzie Bates is the highest run-getter in the ongoing season, having scored 390 runs from nine innings. She is averaging 65 at a strike rate of 115, with three fifties to her credit. Back her to be the top batter for Otago Women.

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top batter for Northern Districts Women

The Sri Lankan all-rounder has the ability to tear apart bowling attacks. Chamari Athapaththu has scored 164 runs in seven innings at an average of 23 while striking at 130, including a fifty. Bet on Athapaththu to be the top batter for Northern Districts.

Otago Women vs Northern Districts Women Top Bowlers

Emma Black to be the top bowler for Otago Women

Emma Black has been superb in the ongoing tournament, picking 13 wickets from nine games. She has conceded runs at 5.81 while striking every 15.23 balls. Black is coming off 4 for 17 in the previous outing.

Marama Downes to be the top bowler for Northern Districts Women

The 21-yr old medium pacer is the second leading run-scorer in the tournament with 14 scalps from nine games. Marama Downes has maintained an economy of 5.24 while striking at every 13 deliveries.