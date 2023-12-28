OTA (Otago Women) vs WEL (Wellington Women) Match Prediction OTA 35 % Chance of Winning WEL 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The match no. 7 of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 will witness Otago Women and Wellington Women going head to head on December 28th. The two teams will lock horns at Molyneux Park in Alexandra, with the contest scheduled to begin at 5:00 AM IST.

Otago Women vs Wellington Women Chance Winning

Wellington Women and Otago women have played two games each in the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 so far. Wellington have six points and a net run-rate of 1.150, with one win and a no-result. Otago have four points after winning and losing one game each, with net run-rate reading -0.550.

These two teams met in their first game of the season on December 21st, when Wellington women came out on top by 23 runs. Batting first, Wellington posted 140/8 on the board with Georgia Plimmer top-scoring with 41 off 37. Poppy Jay Watkins was the pick of the bowlers for Otago, picking 4 for 28 in four overs.

Chasing the target, the Otago skipper made 25 off 22 to provide them a 37-run opening stand. But then they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 117. The Wellington bowling attack was on the money. Leigh Kasperek bagged 3 for 25 while the Kerr sisters claimed two wickets each.

Otago faced Canterbury Women in the second game, where they registered a three-wicket victory in a low-scoring thriller. Poppy Jay Watkins snared 2 for 8 in her two overs as they restricted the opponents to 109/6. Otago lost their way a bit after being 87 for 2 but somehow got over the line on the final ball.

Wellington women's second game against Auckland was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Talking about this game, they hold an edge over Otago. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Otago Women's chance of winning: 35%

Wellington Women’s chance of winning: 65%

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Otago Women vs Wellington Women Betting Tips

Rebecca Burns, who made 20 runs in the last game, has done well in T20 cricket in recent times. She has scored 289 runs in the last 10 games at an average of 32. You can bank on her to score over 14.5 runs in the match.

Felicity Leydon-Davis has scored 24 and 15 in two games in this tournament. She has been in good form, scoring 38 twice and a 60 in the fifty-over format. Bet on her to score over 12.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago Women Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Wellington Women Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Wellington Women 1.89 Bet on Parimatch

Otago Women vs Wellington Women Toss Prediction

Molyneux Park, Alexandra has not hosted any women's cricket. There have been nine T20 games played here with pitches being pretty decent for batting. However, with cloudy weather and uncertainty around the pitch, teams could look to chase. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Alexandra, Otago is expected to be mostly cloudy on Thursday morning and afternoon. There could be over 75% cloud cover but rain should not be an issue as there is less than 5% chance of precipitation predicted. The temperature is likely to range between 23-27 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 19 kmph.

Otago Women Player List

Felicity Leydon-Davis (c), Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Poppy-Jay Watkins, Gemma Adams, Harriett Cuttance, Saffron Wilson, Suzie Bates, Bella James (wk), Polly Inglis, Chloe Deerness, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Hayley Jensen, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Paige Loggenberg, Sophie Oldershaw

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Suzie Bates (c) All-rounder Bella James Wicketkeeper Olivia Gain Batter Felicity Leydon-Davis Batter Polly Inglis Wicketkeeper Caitlin Blakely Batter Hayley Jensen All-rounder Poppy Jay Watkins Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Sophie Oldershaw Bowler Emma Black Bowler

Otago Women Recent Form

Otago women lost the opening game of the season by 23 runs, where they failed to chase 141 versus Wellington. In the second game, they defeated Canterbury Women by three wickets on the final ball. Chasing 110, they lost five wickets in the last five overs but eventually crossed the finish line.

Wellington Women Players List

Amelia Kerr (c), Caitlin King, Gemma Sims, Georgia Plimmer, Rebecca Burns, Hannah R Francis, Kate Chandler, Nicole Baird, Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Sophie Devine, Antonia Hamilton (wk), Jessica McFadyen (wk), Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Monique Rees, Natasha Codyre, Xara Jetly

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rebecca Burns Batter Jessica McFadyen Wicket-keeper Amelia Kerr (c) All-rounder Georgia Plimmer Batter Leigh Kasperek All-rounder Kate Chandler All-rounder Jess Kerr All-rounder Caitlin King All-rounder Natasha Codyre Bowler Nicole Baird Bowler Xara Jetly Bowler

Wellington Women Recent Form

Wellington Women scored 140 in their first game of the season against Otago with Georgia Plimmer making an unbeaten 41. Leigh Kasperek and the Kerr duo starred with the ball to clinch the match.

Otago Women vs Wellington Women Head-to-Head Record

The recent head to head record between these two teams in Women's Super Smash is extremely one-sided. Wellington Women have won 21 matches while Otago have just managed to claim five.

Otago Women vs Wellington Women Betting Odds

Wellington Women to hit most fours @ XX (Parimatch)

Wellington women have a better batting unit with the likes of Amelia Kerr, Georgia Plimmer, Rebecca Burns and Jessica McFadyen. Otago Women, on the other hand, rely heavily on Suzie Bates. Bet on Wellington to hit most fours in this game.

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Otago Women vs Wellington Women Top Batters

Suzie Bates to be the top batter for Otago Women

Suzie Bates, the veteran New Zealand batter, has been in pretty good form in recent times. In her last five T20 games, she has scored 199 runs at an average of 50 and strike rate of 121. Betting on Bates to be the top batter for Otago Women seems wise.

Amelia Kerr to be the top batter for Wellington Women

Amelia Kerr is one of the best players from New Zealand. She has scored 205 runs from seven innings at an average of 41 while striking at 122. She recently made 83 and 77 in two ODIs versus Pakistan. Back Amelia to be the top batter for Wellington.

Otago Women vs Wellington Women Top Bowlers

Poppy Jay Watkins to be the top bowler for Otago Women

Poppy Jay Watkins has been superb for Otago in the two games played in this competition. She picked 4 for 28 in the previous encounter against Wellington and followed it up with 2 for 8 in the second game. Back her to be the top bowler for Otago Women.

Leigh Kasperek to be the top bowler for Wellington Women

The 31-year old right arm off-break bowler has a stellar record in T20I cricket. She has 77 wickets from just 48 games at an average of 14.40. Leigh Kasperek has been in great form and is coming off 3 for 25 in the last game. Back her to be the top Wellington bowler in this match.