WEL (Wellington Blaze Women) vs CENH (Central Districts Women) Match Prediction
WEL
74%
Chance of Winning
CENH
26%
T20
Basin Reserve
Facts:
- Wellington Blaze Women’s Jess Kerr is the top batter of the Women’s Super Smash so far with 120 runs in two innings.
- Central Districts Women’s Hollie Armitage is third among the tournament’s leading run scorers with 96 runs in three innings.
Wellington Blaze Women vs Central Districts Women Chances of Winning
Wellington Blaze Women have been quite successful in the tournament thus far and their title defense is coming along well. However, their batting performance in the last match was somewhat suspect since they were restricted to 114/8 by the end of the innings. Jess Kerr was the only real contributor with 59 runs and her innings was the team’s saving grace. The bowlers, though, were hellbent on taking victory and they accomplished that by dismissing Central Districts Women for 89. Leigh Kasperek’s four-wicket haul and Jess Kerr’s spell which yielded three wickets made it possible to turn the game around in Wellington Blaze Women’s favor, and they won by 25 runs in the end.
On the contrary, Central Districts Women have faced blow after blow and they conceded defeat for the third time this season against Northern Brave Women in their last outing. After being bundled out for 112 where Hollie Armitage’s 61 was the only consequential innings, Northern Brave Women did not have much of a task on their hands. Central Districts Women’s bowlers were not able to defend this paltry total and they lost by a nine-wicket margin.
- Wellington Blaze Women chance of winning - 74%
- Central Districts Women chance of winning - 26%
Wellington Blaze Women vs Central Districts Women Betting Tips
Central Districts Women to score under 15.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)
Hollie Armitage and Emma McLeod were unable to survive against Wellington Blaze Women’s bowling attack last time out where they ended up with a stand of just seven runs. Although skipper Mikaela Greig has taken over in lieu of McLeod, they do not have the firepower to take on Wellington Blaze Women’s Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Ellyse Perry and Jess Kerr among other strong bowlers. Considering the barriers they would have to break in order to succeed, the odds are stacked against Central Districts Women’s opening duo.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Wellington Blaze Women Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5
Central Districts Women Opening Partnership to be Under 15.5
Wellington Blaze Women vs Central Districts Women Toss Prediction
Basin Reserve did not have a particularly batting-friendly surface in the previous season of the tournament, and after four completed matches the average first innings total came out to 116. Two out of four games were won by those chasing while one was tied. The only match that went in favor of the batting side was largely an anomaly and the toss winning skipper will be keen to field first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
A 45% possibility of rain at Wellington will make it difficult for the match to proceed without weather disruptions, and the temperature is expected to reach 16 degrees Celsius.
Wellington Blaze Women Player List
Amelia Kerr (c), Caitlin King, Gemma Sims, Georgia Plimmer, Kate Chandler, Rebecca Burns, Ellyse Perry, Hannah Francis, Leigh Kasperek, Nicole Baird, Sophie Devine, Antonia Hamilton, Jessica McFadyen, Sam Mackinder, Jess Kerr, Natasha Codyre, Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Xara Jetly.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Amelia Kerr (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Ellyse Perry
|
All-rounder
|
Rebecca Burns
|
Batter
|
Leigh Kasperek
|
All-rounder
|
Jess Kerr
|
Bowler
|
Kate Chandler
|
Batter
|
Jessica McFadyen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Caitlin King
|
Bowler
|
Xara Jetly
|
Bowler
|
Hannah Francis
|
Bowler
|
Natasha Codyre
|
Bowler
Wellington Blaze Women Team Form
Wellington Blaze Women’s batting was out of sorts in the last match which is highly unseemly of the reigning champions. Their batters need to rely less on Amelia Kerr and Jess Kerr for all the scoring.
Central Districts Women Player List
Mikaela Greig (c), Aniela Apperley, Hollie Armitage, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Thamsyn Newton, Emma McLeod, Flora Devonshire, Grace Foreman, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging, Anna Gaging, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Georgia Atkinson, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Emily Cunningham.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hollie Armitage
|
Batter
|
Mikaela Greig (C)
|
Batter
|
Thamsyn Newton
|
Batter
|
Hannah Rowe
|
Bowler
|
Flora Devonshire
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Atkinson
|
Batter
|
Rosemary Mair
|
Bowler
|
Emily Cunningham
|
Batter
|
Kate Gaging
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Claudia Green
|
Bowler
|
Ocean Bartlett
|
Bowler
Central Districts Women Team Form
Central Districts Women are out of form and their performance in every aspect of the game has been lackluster so far.
Wellington Blaze Women vs Central Districts Women Head-to-Head
Wellington Blaze Women are nearly invincible at this point, having won 20 out of 25 games against Central Districts Women in the tournament.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 25
Wellington Blaze Women - 20
Central Districts Women - 2
Abandoned - 3
Wellington Blaze Women vs Central Districts Women Betting Odds
Wellington Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts Women @ 1.78 (Parimatch)
Central Districts Women’s openers were outperformed by Wellington Blaze Women in their previous head-to-head game this season; the former posted seven runs before the first dismissal while the Wellington-based side scored an opening partnership of 17 runs. Both sides are yet to prosper in terms of first partnerships but Wellington Blaze Women have a better chance going into the next match, having scored 17 and 12 runs so far, while Hollie Armitage and Mikaela Greig have added 16, 7 and 15 runs to Central Districts Women’s first wicket.
Wellington Blaze Women vs Central Districts Women
T20
Basin Reserve, null
Wellington Blaze Women vs Central Districts Women Best Batters
Amelia Kerr to be Wellington Blaze Women’s Best Batter
Amelia Kerr was Wellington Blaze Women’s top run-getter in the first outing of the season where she scored an unbeaten 67. She now stands as the team’s second highest run scorer overall with 74 runs in two innings. Although her last performance was not very beneficial to the team, she is expected to bounce back in the next match.
Hollie Armitage to be Central Districts Women’s Best Batter
The prediction for the last encounter panned out as expected since Hollie Armitage top-scored for Central Districts Women against Northern Brave Women, having amassed 61 runs. She leads the run charts for the team with 96 runs in three innings and an average of 48.00. The opener remains the top pick against Wellington Blaze Women.
Wellington Blaze Women vs Central Districts Women Best Bowlers
Leigh Kasperek to be Wellington Blaze Women’s Best Bowler
Leigh Kasperek emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Wellington Blaze Women, having taken a four-wicket haul in the previous outing. She is the top bowler for the team so far with six wickets in two innings and an excellent average of 6.66, making her a top contender for the upcoming fixture.
Rosemary Mair to be Central Districts Women’s Best Bowler
Rosemary Mair did not end up as Central Districts Women’s top bowler in the last outing but she is the second highest wicket-taker so far with four wickets in three innings and a bowling average of 17.25. She is backed to come good in the next encounter.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Wellington Blaze Women
- Wellington Blaze Women to win @ 1.35 (Parimatch)
- Central Districts Women to win @ 3.20 (Parimatch)
Parimatch