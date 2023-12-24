WEL (Wellington Women) vs AUC (Auckland Women) Match Prediction WEL 67 % Chance of Winning AUC 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.39 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.37 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Wellington Women and Auckland Women lock horns in match four of Women's Super Smash league on Sunday, 24th December, 2023. The match is slated to be played at Basin Reserve, Wellington and the scheduled start time is 2:30 AM IST.

Wellington Women vs Auckland Women Chance of Winning

Wellington Women won their last match against Otago Volts Women by 23 runs. Batting first, Wellington Women put up a challenging total (140/8) on the board on the back of useful contributions from Georgia Plimmer (41 runs), Rebecca Burns (20 runs) and Kate Chandler (16 runs). After a collective batting performance, Wellington Women’s bowling attack bowled accurate lines and lengths. As a result Otago Women struggled to score runs and were bowled out for 117 runs in 19.2 overs. Leigh Kasperk (3/25), Jess Kerr (2/15) and Amelia Kerr (2/17) were the top performers with the ball.

Auckland Women are coming off a loss against Canterbury Women in their first match of the season. Skye Bowden’s four wicket haul (4/18) helped in Auckland Women restricting their opponents to 127/8. After an exceptional bowling performance, Auckland Women’s batting unit faltered in the run-chase. Saachi Shahri (24 runs), Prue Catton (22 runs), Joise Penfored (23 runs) and Skye Bowden (20 runs) got starts but they couldn't convert it into match winning ones.

Wellington Women’s chance of winning: 67%

Auckland Women’s chance of winning: 33%

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Wellington Women vs Auckland Women Betting Tips

Saachi Shahri has a very good record against Wellington Women, she has scored (30, 39 & 34) runs in her last three outings against Wellington. We feel Saachi Shahri is the best batsman to bet on to score over 20 runs against the strong bowling lineup of Wellington.

Match Prediction Best Odds Wellington Women Opening Partnership Over 15.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Auckland Women Opening Partnership Over 15.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Wellington Women to win 1.89 Bet on Parimatch

Wellington Women vs Auckland Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Basin Reserve, Wellington is an excellent batting track with the ball coming onto the bat nicely with a good amount of bounce and carry. The pitch assists the batter in the first half of the game and as the match progresses it gets tough to chase down targets. In the last five Women's Super Smash played at this venue, the team batting first won all the five matches. The average 1st innings score in the 2022-23 season of Super Smash is 153 runs. Based on the recent outcomes, we predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Basin Reserve, Wellington on Sunday, 24th December is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius and 90% humidity, 5% precipitation and wind blowing at 16 km/h. During the match, it is going to be cloudy. There is a 60% chance of rain during the match hours.

Wellington Women Players List

Rebecca Burns, Jessica McFayden, Amelia Kerr, Georgia Plimmer, Leigh Kasperek, Kate Chandler, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Natasha Codyre, Nicole Baird, Xara Jetly, Anna Hamilton, Sophie Devine, Gemma Sims, Phoenix Williams, Hannah Francis, Rachel Bryant

Wellington Women Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rebecca Burns Batter Jessica McFayden Wicket Keeper Amelia Kerr All-rounder Georgia Plimmer Batter Leigh Kasperek All-rounder Sophie Devine All-rounder Jess Kerr All-rounder Kate Chandler Bowler Natasha Codyre Bowler Nicole Baird Bowler Caitlin King Bowler

Wellington Women Recent Form

Wellington Women won two and lost two of the last four T20 matches played in the Women's Super Smash. They won their last match against Otago Women by 23 runs.

Auckland Women Players List

Maddy Green, Olivia Anderson, Bella Armstrong, Skye Bowden, Anna Browning, Elizabeth Buchanan, Prue Catton, Isabelle Gaze, Brooke Halliday, Amie Hucker, Bree llling, Kate Irwin, Rishika Jaiswal, Fran Jonas, Parr Thomson, Cate Pedersen, Molly Penfold, Josie Penfold,

Saachi Shahri, Makayla Templeton

Auckland Women Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Saachi Shahri Batter Anna Browning Batter Maddy Green Batter Prue Catton Batter Josie Penfold All-rounder Skye Bowden All-rounder Cate Pedersen All-rounder Amie Hucker Bowler Elizabeth Buchanan Wicket Keeper Bree Illing Bowler Rishika Jaiswal Bowler

Auckland Women Recent Form

Auckland Women won two and lost two of the last four T20 matches played in the Women's Super Smash. They lost their last match against Canterbury Women by eight runs.

Wellington Women vs Auckland Women Head to Head Record

In the last five head to head matches played between Wellington Women and Auckland Women in the Women's Super Smash. Wellington Women won four matches, while Auckland Women managed to get a solitary win.

Matches Played: 5

5 Wellington Women Won: 4

4 Auckland Women Won:1

Wellington Women vs Auckland Women Betting Odds

Wellington Women to score over 15.5 runs @ 1.89 (Parimatch)

Wellington Women scored 29 runs for the first wicket in the previous game against Otago Women. Their openers Rebecca Burns and Jessica McFayden look to be in good touch and we back them to score over 15.5 runs @ 1.89 (Parimatch).

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Wellington Women vs Auckland Women Top Batters

Amelia Kerr to be the top batter for Wellington Women

Amelia Kerr scored seven runs in her first match of the season against Otago Women. Kerr scored 207 runs in her last seven outings in T20 cricket and averages 41. She has a very good record while batting at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, Kerr scored 78 runs in the three matches played at Wellington last season. Given her record at home and her recent form, we back Amelia Kerr to be the top batter for Wellington Women.

Saachi Shahrito be the top batter for Auckland Women

Saachi Shahri scored 24 runs in 28 balls and was the top batter for Auckland Women. The 26- year old right handed batter has amassed 240 runs in the last 10 T20 matches at an average of 24.00 and a strike rate of 102.56. Shahri has scored 103 runs in the last three head to head encounters against the Wellington Women. We back Saachi Shahri to continue her good run of form and be the top scorer for Auckland Women.

Wellington Women vs Auckland Women Top Bowlers

Leigh Kesperek to be the top bowler for Wellington Women

Leigh Kesperek took three wickets and was the top bowler for Wellington Women in their previous outing against Otago Women. Kesperek took 15 wickets in the last nine T20 matches at a strike rate of 13.3 and an economy of 6.67. Given her recent form, we back Leigh Kesperek to be the top bowler for Wellington Women.

Skye Bowden to be the top bowler for Auckland Women

Skye Bowden bowled a magical spell against Canterbury Women, where she finished with match figures of (4/18) and was the top bowler for Auckland Women. She can swing the ball early in the innings and as it is going to be overcast conditions, Bowden will be highly impactful and we back her to take wickets and be the top bowler for Auckland Women.