WEL (Wellington Women) vs CAN (Canterbury Women) Match Prediction WEL 72 % Chance of Winning CAN 28 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.39 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.437 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The match no. 29 of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 brings us a clash between Canterbury Women and Wellington Women on Monday, January 22nd. The two teams will meet at Basin Reserve in Wellington, with the action scheduled to kick off at 5:00 AM IST.

Wellington Women vs Canterbury Women Chance Winning

Wellington Women have had an outstanding campaign in the ongoing Women's Super Smash and have secured their spot in the final. They top the table with 28 points from nine games, having won six and lost one game. Canterbury are out of the contention for the Eliminator, having gained only 12 points from nine games with just two wins.

Wellington Women last played Northern Districts on January 15, where they came out victorious by eight wickets. The match was reduced to 17 overs per side after a rain delay. Chamari Athapaththu got Northern Districts off to a great start with 72/2 in seven overs. Wellington pulled things back to restrict the opponents to 118/8 in 17 overs, with Leigh Kasperek picking 3 for 16 while Amelia Kerr bagging 2 for 22.

Chasing the target, Wellington lost Jessica McFadyen in the second over. Rebecca Burns and Amelia then put on a 94-run stand for the second wicket. Burns made 42 off 30 whereas Kerr went on to score an unbeaten 73 off 49 to complete the chase with two overs to spare.

Canterbury Women blew their hopes of reaching the top three after they lost to Northern Districts by 1 run on DLS method. Bowling first, they did a decent job to restrict their opponents to 123/5 in 20 overs. Lea Tahuhu snared 2 for 16 in four overs while Melissa Banks picked 2 for 26.

In response, Canterbury lost Kate Anderson on the seventh ball of the innings and the rain interrupted the play. They were given a revised target of 55 in seven overs, which meant 52 off 35 after the break. Tahuhu struck 17 off 10 while Frances Mackay made 19 off 13 but she was run out on the final ball, coming for the second run which could have tied the game.

Talking about this clash, Wellington Women have form on their side and will head into the match as favourites. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

Wellington Women’s chance of winning: 72%

Canterbury Women's chance of winning: 28%

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Wellington Women vs Canterbury Women Betting Tips

Georgia Plimmer has been very good in the middle order for Wellington in this season. Some of her scores in the competition read 41*, 23*, 43* and 41 in four of the innings. Bet on her to score over 12.5 runs in the match.

The Canterbury captain Frances Mackay has been in pretty good form in the ongoing season. She has made two fifties and has scored more than 19 in six of the seven innings. You can back her to score over 14.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canterbury Women Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Wellington Women Opening Partnership Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Canterbury Women 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Wellington Women vs Canterbury Women Toss Prediction

Basin Reserve in Wellington has generally favoured the team batting first. Wellington have preferred batting first in this tournament, winning the toss four times and opting to bat first in all. Canterbury Women have lost their last two games while chasing. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

Looking at the forecast, the weather in Wellington is likely to be partly sunny and breezy on Monday afternoon. There is a 25% chance of precipitation and the match could be affected by rain. As for the temperature, it should range between 22-26 degrees while wind gusts blow at 37 kmph.

Wellington Women Players List

Amelia Kerr (c), Caitlin King, Gemma Sims, Georgia Plimmer, Rebecca Burns, Hannah R Francis, Kate Chandler, Nicole Baird, Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Sophie Devine, Antonia Hamilton (wk), Jessica McFadyen (wk), Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Monique Rees, Natasha Codyre, Xara Jetly

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rebecca Burns Batter Jessica McFadyen Wicket-keeper Amelia Kerr (c) All-rounder Georgia Plimmer Batter Leigh Kasperek All-rounder Kate Chandler All-rounder Jess Kerr All-rounder Caitlin King All-rounder Natasha Codyre Bowler Nicole Baird Bowler Xara Jetly Bowler

Wellington Women Recent Form

Wellington Women have been the best side in the competition, winning six out of nine games and losing just once. Recently they tied a game versus Central Districts while defending 109 and followed it up with an eight-wicket win over Northern Districts.

Canterbury Women Player List

Frances Mackay (capt), Laura Hughes (wk), Abigale Gerken, Boadicea Lynch, Erin Bermingham, Harriet Graham, Kate Anderson, Natalie Cox, Yssa Cullen, Emma Irwin, Fatima Sana, Jacinta Savage, Jodie Dean, Nicola Clayton, Isobel Sharp (wk), Abigail Hotton, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Lea Tahuhu, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kate Anderson All-rounder Frances Mackay (capt) All-rounder Madeline Penna All-rounder Jodie Dean Batter Lea Tahuhu All-rounder Natalie Cox Batter Izzy Sharp Batter Laura Hughes Wicket-keeper Melissa Banks Bowler Gabby Sullivan Bowler Sarah Asmussen Bowler

Canterbury Women Recent Form

Canterbury had a good side but couldn't translate it into results, winning only two of their nine games and losing five. More recently, they went down against Wellington by 47 runs before losing the last game by just 1 run on DLS method.

Wellington Women vs Canterbury Women Head-to-Head Record

The head to head record between these two teams is pretty competitive. They have faced each other 31 times in T20 cricket, with Wellington Women winning 15 and Canterbury claiming 13 games.

Wellington Women vs Canterbury Women Betting Odds

Canterbury Women to score highest opening partnership @ XX (Parimatch)

Wellington Women have relied more on their middle order for the bulk of the scoring. Canterbury have Kate Anderson and Frances Mackay at the top, both of whom have done well. Bet on Canterbury Women to have the highest opening partnership.

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Wellington Women vs Canterbury Women Top Batters

Amelia Kerr to be the top batter for Wellington Women

The New Zealand all-rounder has been the player of the tournament. She has made 354 runs from eight innings, averaging 71 while striking at 128. Amelia has scored four fifties in the season. Betting on Amelia to be the top batter for Wellington would be justified.

Kate Anderson to be the top batter for Canterbury Women

Kate Anderson has had a few low scores but had a pretty decent start to the season. She has scored 180 runs in eight innings at an average of 23 and strike rate of 108. You can take a punt on her to be the top Canterbury batter.

Wellington Women vs Canterbury Women Top Bowlers

Amelia Kerr to be the top bowler for Wellington Women

Amelia Kerr is the top wicket-taker in the ongoing Women's Super Smash. She has taken 18 wickets in eight innings at an economy of 4.56 while striking every 10.6 balls. She has claimed two five-fors in the tournament.

Lea Tahuhu to be the top bowler for Canterbury Women

The veteran NZ pacer is coming off 2 for 16 in four overs against Northern Districts. She has taken 9 wickets in the season at an economy of 5.72. Back Tahuhu to be the top bowler for Canterbury Women.