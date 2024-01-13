WEL (Wellington Women) vs CENH (Central Districts Women) Match Prediction WEL 69 % Chance of Winning CENH 31 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The match no. 22 of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 will witness Central Districts Women and Wellington Women locking horns on Saturday, January 13th. The return fixture is set to take place at Basin Reserve in Wellington, with the action scheduled to begin at 5:00 AM IST.

Wellington Women vs Central Districts Women Chance Winning

Wellington Women and Central Districts will be facing each other twice in five days as they meet at Basin Reserve. Wellington have been in top form in the ongoing Women's Super Smash. They sit at the top with 22 points from seven games with a net run-rate of 0.917. Central Districts are third on the table with 16 points from seven games, with the net run-rate reading -0.139.

Wellington Women are coming off a comprehensive 47-run victory over Canterbury. Batting first, they lost a wicket early before Rebecca Burns and Amelia Kerr put on a 75-run stand. Burns scored 45 off 34 while Amelia held one end. She went on to smash an unbeaten 77 off 55 to power the side to 154/6.

Defending the target, Wellington bowlers were on the money from the get go. Amelia starred with the ball as well, picking 5 for 10 in four overs. Xara Jetly claimed a wicket while conceding just 14 runs from four overs as they restricted Canterbury to 107/9.

Central Districts lost their previous game versus Otago women by eight wickets. Having been sent in to bat first, they lost Georgia Atkinson on the very first delivery. Hollie Armitage was excellent with the bat, scoring 47 off 40 but they lost their way at the back end and could only reach 115/7.

With a small target to work with, Central Districts bowlers couldn't make enough inroads for Otago, who had an 84-run opening partnership. Claudia Green bagged 1 for 19 in her four overs but didn't have enough support as Otago chased down the target with three overs to spare.

Heading into this game, Wellington Women have much better form in their side and will be favourites to win. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Wellington Women’s chance of winning: 69%

Central Districts Women's chance of winning: 31%

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Wellington Women vs Central Districts Women Betting Tips

The Wellington captain Amelia Kerr has been in incredible form in the ongoing tournament. She has smashed three fifties in six innings. Back her to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Hannah Rowe has made consistent contributions for Central Districts in the ongoing season. She has scored 35*, 24* and 43 in three of the innings. You can bet on her to score over 12.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Districts Women Opening Partnership Over 15.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Wellington Women Opening Partnership Over 15.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Wellington Women 1.89 Bet on Parimatch

Wellington Women vs Central Districts Women Toss Prediction

This season has had one game completed at Basin Reserve in Wellington, which was won by the batting first side. Looking at the past record, the team batting first has had more success. Wellington have won the toss thrice and batted first in all while Central Districts did the same on two instances. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this contest.

Weather Report

Looking at the forecast, the weather is expected to be very windy in Wellington on Saturday afternoon. However, there's no rain threat with zero chance of precipitation predicted. The temperature should range between 20-24 degrees while wind gusts blow at 76 kmph.

Wellington Women Players List

Amelia Kerr (c), Caitlin King, Gemma Sims, Georgia Plimmer, Rebecca Burns, Hannah R Francis, Kate Chandler, Nicole Baird, Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Sophie Devine, Antonia Hamilton (wk), Jessica McFadyen (wk), Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Monique Rees, Natasha Codyre, Xara Jetly

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rebecca Burns Batter Jessica McFadyen Wicket-keeper Amelia Kerr (c) All-rounder Georgia Plimmer Batter Leigh Kasperek All-rounder Kate Chandler All-rounder Jess Kerr All-rounder Caitlin King All-rounder Natasha Codyre Bowler Nicole Baird Bowler Xara Jetly Bowler

Wellington Women Recent Form

Wellington Women have won five matches in the tournament and lost only once. They are on a three-match winning streak, having beaten Auckland, Central Districts and Canterbury Women on the bounce.

Central Districts Women Player List

Natalie Dodd (c/wk), Aniela Apperley, Emma McLeod, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Mikaela Greig, Thamsyn Newton, Flora Devonshire, Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging (wk), Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Hannah Rowe, Melissa Hansen, Rosemary Mair

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Natalie Dodd (capt) Wicketkeeper Hollie Armitage All-rounder Thamsyn Newton Batter Hannah Rowe All-rounder Mikaela Greig Batter Georgia Atkinson All-rounder Kerry-Anne Tomlinson Batter Rosemary Mair Bowler Flora Devonshire Bowler Ashtuti Kumar Bowler Claudia Green Bowler

Central Districts Women Recent Form

Central Districts women were undefeated in the first five games, where they won three games and had two washouts. But recently, they have lost back to back games against Wellington and Otago Women.

Wellington Women vs Central Districts Women Head-to-Head Record

The head to head record between these two teams is utterly one-sided with Wellington Women on the top. They have won 20 out of 25 scheduled matches while Central Districts have been victorious only twice.

Wellington Women vs Central Districts Women Betting Odds

Wellington Women to hit most fours @ XX (Parimatch)

Wellington Women have a stronger batting line-up compared to the opponents. Amelia Kerr has been in magnificent form while Georgia Plimmer, Rebecca Burns, Leigh Kasperek and Jess Kerr have contributed well. Betting on Wellington to hit most fours would be wise.

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Wellington Women vs Central Districts Women Top Batters

Amelia Kerr to be the top batter for Wellington Women

The star New Zealand all-rounder has been in ridiculous touch with the bat. She has scored 255 runs in six innings at an average of 64 while striking at a superb 131. Back Amelia to be the top batter for Wellington.

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Central Districts Women

Hollie Armitage holds the key for Central Districts in the batting department with no other reliable star in the side. The England import has made 144 runs in the competition at an average of 29 and strike rate of 114. Bet on her to be the top Central Districts Women batter.

Wellington Women vs Central Districts Women Top Bowlers

Amelia Kerr to be the top bowler for Wellington Women

Amelia Kerr is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Women's Super Smash, snaring 11 wickets at an economy of 4.62. She is coming off an excellent spell of 5 for 10 in the previous game. Bet on her to be the top Wellington bowler in this match.

Ashtuti Kumar to be the top bowler for Central Districts Women

The 20yr old pacer has been the best bowler for Central Districts in the competition. Ashtuti Kumar has picked five wickets at 6.06 rpo, including 2 for 19 and 2 for 13 in two innings. Back her to be the top bowler for Central Districts Women.