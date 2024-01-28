WEL (Wellington Women) vs CENH (Central Districts Women) Match Prediction
WEL
81%
Chance of Winning
CENH
19%
T20
Eden Park
Facts:
- Amelia Kerr is the top run-getter in the tournament with 402 runs at 80 average and has also taken the most - 20 wickets at 4.58 economy.
- Central Districts have not been able to beat Wellington Women in the last 14 encounters in T20 cricket.
Wellington Women vs Central Districts Women Chance Winning
Wellington Women and Central Districts are set to clash in the all important final for the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 title. Wellington advanced directly into the final after topping the group stage with 32 points. They won seven games in the group stage and lost only once.
Wellington Women hammered Canterbury by eight wickets in their last group fixture. Bowling first, Wellington bowlers did a magnificent job to skittle out the opponents for just 97. Leigh Kasperek was the pick of the bowlers, with 3 for 20 in four overs. Jess Kerr snared 2 for 10 while Amelia Kerr bagged 2 for 19 from their four overs.
Chasing the target, Sophie Devine's return didn't go well as she was run out for 11. Amelia continued her good form, adding a fifty-run stand for the second wicket with Rebecca Burns. Kerr remained unbeaten on 48 off 35 as they finished the chase with 37 balls to spare.
Central Districts had a longer road to the final. They finished third in the group stage with 22 points after winning four games. They had to face Northern Districts in the eliminator, where they came out on top by 45 runs.
Having opted to bat first, Central Districts had an awful start as Natalie Dodd was dismissed for a six-ball duck. Hollie Armitage and Thamsyn Newton put on a 107-run partnership for the second wicket. Newton made a run-a-ball 34 whereas Armitage smashed 78 off 50 to power the side to 151. Claudia Green snared 4 for 24 in four overs while Priyanaz Chatterji claimed 3 for 17 in three overs as Central Districts bowled out the opponents for 106.
Wellington Women have been the best side in the competition and they head into this game as favourites to win. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.
- Wellington Women’s chance of winning: 81%
- Central Districts Women's chance of winning: 19%
Wellington Women vs Central Districts Women Betting Tips
Sophie Devine returned to action in the previous game but was dismissed early. The veteran has an outstanding record in the format with nine hundreds and 61 fifties. Back her to score over 14.5 runs in the match.
Central Districts' Hannah Rowe scored an unbeaten 19 off 11 in the last game. She made 35*, 24 and 43* earlier in the season. You can bet on her to score over 12.5 runs in the game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Central Districts Women Opening Partnership Over 17.5 runs
Wellington Women Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs
Higher Opening Partnership: Wellington Women
Wellington Women vs Central Districts Women Toss Prediction
Looking at the general trend, the teams have preferred batting first in the ongoing competition. Wellington and Central Districts won the toss four times each and they batted first in all those games. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this match.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for this match doesn't look promising as Auckland is likely to witness showers on Sunday. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in the afternoon with 2.7 mm of rain predicted. The temperature should range between 20-24 degrees while wind gusts blow at 48 kmph.
Wellington Women Players List
Amelia Kerr (c), Caitlin King, Gemma Sims, Georgia Plimmer, Rebecca Burns, Hannah R Francis, Kate Chandler, Nicole Baird, Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Sophie Devine, Antonia Hamilton (wk), Jessica McFadyen (wk), Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Monique Rees, Natasha Codyre, Xara Jetly
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Rebecca Burns
|
Batter
|
Sophie Devine
|
All-rounder
|
Amelia Kerr (capt)
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Plimmer
|
Batter
|
Leigh Kasperek
|
All-rounder
|
Kate Chandler
|
All-rounder
|
Jess Kerr
|
All-rounder
|
Jessica McFadyen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Natasha Codyre
|
Bowler
|
Nicole Baird
|
Bowler
|
Xara Jetly
|
Bowler
Wellington Women Recent Form
Wellington Women won seven of their 10 matches in the group stage and advanced straight to the final. They lost only once and had tied one. Wellington smashed Northern Districts and Canterbury by eight wickets in the last two group games.
Central Districts Women Player List
Natalie Dodd (c/wk), Aniela Apperley, Emma McLeod, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Mikaela Greig, Thamsyn Newton, Flora Devonshire, Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging (wk), Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Hannah Rowe, Melissa Hansen, Rosemary Mair
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Natalie Dodd (capt)
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Hollie Armitage
|
All-rounder
|
Thamsyn Newton
|
Batter
|
Hannah Rowe
|
All-rounder
|
Mikaela Greig
|
Batter
|
Georgia Atkinson
|
All-rounder
|
Claudia Green
|
All-rounder
|
Rosemary Mair
|
Bowler
|
Flora Devonshire
|
Bowler
|
Priyanaz Chatterji
|
Bowler
|
Ashtuti Kumar
|
Bowler
Central Districts Women Recent Form
Central Districts women won four games in the group stage but had lost three of the last five group fixtures. They put on a solid performance in the eliminator, where they defeated Northern Districts by 45 runs to book a spot in the final.
Wellington Women vs Central Districts Women Head-to-Head Record
The head to head record between these two teams is heavily in favour of Wellington Women. They have faced each other 26 times, with Wellington claiming 20 matches and Central Districts winning only twice.
Wellington Women vs Central Districts Women Betting Odds
Wellington Women to hit most fours @ XX (Parimatch)
Wellington Women have a formidable batting unit with the likes of Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Georgia Plimmer, Rebecca Burns and Leigh Kasperek. Central Districts batting unit is heavily dependent on Hollie Armitage. Betting on Wellington to hit most fours would be wise.
Wellington Women vs Central Districts Women
T20
Eden Park, null
Wellington Women vs Central Districts Women Top Batters
Amelia Kerr to be the top batter for Wellington Women
The New Zealand all-rounder is the top run-scorer in the competition. She has amassed 402 runs from nine innings at an average of 80 while striking at 129. She has smashed four fifties in the season. Back Amelia to be the top batter for Wellington.
Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Central Districts Women
Hollie Armitage occupied the third spot on the batting charts in this season. She has made 297 runs from nine innings at an average of 33 and strike rate of 121. Bet on Armitage to be the top Central Districts Women batter.
Wellington Women vs Central Districts Women Top Bowlers
Leigh Kasperek to be the top bowler for Wellington Women
Leigh Kasperek is the second highest wicket-taker in the tournament. The right arm off-spinner has taken 16 wickets in nine innings at an economy of 5.40. Kasperek is coming off 3/16 and 3/20 in the last couple of games.
Priyanaz Chatterji to be the top bowler for Central Districts Women
The 30-yr old pacer has done an excellent job for Central Districts in the season. Priyanaz Chatterji has picked 2/13, 2/16 and 3/17 in the last three innings. Back Chatterji to be the top bowler for Central Districts Women.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Wellington Women
- Wellington Women to win the match @ 1.24 PARIMATCH
- Central Districts Women to win the match @ 3.75 PARIMATCH
Parimatch