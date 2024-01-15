WEL (Wellington Women) vs NDS (Northern Districts Women) Match Prediction WEL 68 % Chance of Winning NDS 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.587 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The match no. 24 of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 brings you a clash between Northern Districts Women and Wellington Women on Monday, January 15th. Basin Reserve in Wellington will host this return fixture, with the action scheduled to kick off at 5:00 AM IST.

Wellington Women vs Northern Districts Women Chance Winning

Wellington Women will be looking to avenge their earlier loss in the tournament when they host Northern Districts on Monday. Wellington sit at the top of the table in the ongoing Women's Super Smash, having claimed 24 points from eight games. Northern Districts Women are placed fifth on the table with 10 points from six games and a net run-rate of -0.035.

Wellington Women's previous game versus Central Districts ended in a tie. Opting to bat first, they struggled to score at a good rate as the conditions assisted bowlers. Amelia Kerr scored 26 runs but took 33 deliveries while Georgia Plimmer made 41 off 37. Wellington lost wickets at regular intervals and could only manage 109/7.

Central Districts' opening pair added a 34-run stand in 4.4 overs before Wellington bowlers pulled things back. Amelia Kerr was magnificent with the ball, picking 5 for 13 while Leigh Kasperek and Xara Jetly bagged two scalps each. Wellington bowled out the opponents for the exact same score.

Northern Districts Women defeated Auckland by 19 runs in their most recent fixture at Mount Maunganui. Batting first, they lost a wicket early but Chamari Athapaththu helped them to 88/2 in 12 overs. Athapaththu was dismissed for a superb 58 off 38 and Northern Districts couldn't get a good finish, posting 133/7 in 20 overs.

Defending the total, ND Women's bowlers did a fantastic job to keep the run-rate in check and land regular blows. Marama Downes bagged 2 for 24 in four overs while Nensi Patel, Shriya Naidu and Athapaththu snared a wicket each.

As for this encounter, Wellington Women have form on their side and will be favourites heading into the match. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Wellington Women’s chance of winning: 68%

Northern Districts Women's chance of winning: 32%

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Wellington Women vs Northern Districts Women Betting Tips

Georgia Plimmer has been terrific in the ongoing competition, making vital contributions. She has made 41*, 23*, 43* and 41 in four of the seven innings. Back her to score over 14.5 runs in the match.

Jess Watkin has not managed to make bigger contributions but has had some starts. She has made 22, 25 and 15 in three of the innings. You can bet on her to score over 12.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Districts Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Wellington Women Opening Partnership Over 15.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Northern Districts Women 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Wellington Women vs Northern Districts Women Toss Prediction

If we look at the past record, Basin Reserve in Wellington has favoured the team batting first slightly more. Wellington have won the toss four times in the competition and batted first in all whereas Northern Districts won the last game while batting first. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Wellington is expected to be cloudy and windy on Monday afternoon. The match could be affected as there could be morning showers and there is a 25% chance of precipitation in the afternoon. The temperature should range between 16-22 degrees while wind gusts blow at 54 kmph.

Wellington Women Players List

Amelia Kerr (c), Caitlin King, Gemma Sims, Georgia Plimmer, Rebecca Burns, Hannah R Francis, Kate Chandler, Nicole Baird, Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Sophie Devine, Antonia Hamilton (wk), Jessica McFadyen (wk), Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Monique Rees, Natasha Codyre, Xara Jetly

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rebecca Burns Batter Jessica McFadyen Wicket-keeper Amelia Kerr (c) All-rounder Georgia Plimmer Batter Leigh Kasperek All-rounder Kate Chandler All-rounder Jess Kerr All-rounder Caitlin King All-rounder Natasha Codyre Bowler Nicole Baird Bowler Xara Jetly Bowler

Wellington Women Recent Form

Wellington Women have played eight games in the tournament, winning five and losing only once. Recently they defeated Canterbury Women by 47 runs. In the previous game, they had to settle for a tie after they managed to post only 109/7, with bowlers doing an excellent job.

Northern Districts Women Player List

Eimear Richardson, Chamari Athapaththu, Holly Topp, Caitlin Gurrey, Jess Watkin, Marina Lamplough, Carol Agafili, Sam Curtis, Nensi Patel, Jesse Prasad, Marama Downes, Kayley Knight, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Annie Ewart, Yasmeen Kareem, Tash Wakelin, Eve Wolland, Lucy Boucher, Shriya Naidu, Lauren Heaps, Emma Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Caitlin Gurrey Batter Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Jess Watkin All-rounder Sam Curtis Batter Marina Lamplough All-rounder Eimear Richardson (c) Batter Nensi Patel All-rounder Carol Agafili All-rounder Marama Downes All-rounder Holly Topp Wicketkeeper Jesse Prasad Bowler

Northern Districts Women Recent Form

Northern Districts have won only two out their six games in the ongoing Women's Super Smash. After playing out a tie against Canterbury Women, they defeated Auckland in the last game by 19 runs.

Wellington Women vs Northern Districts Women Head-to-Head Record

The head to head record between these two teams is extremely lopsided. They have faced each other 25 times in the shorter format, with Wellington Women winning 19 matches and Northern Districts coming out on top thrice. Wellington's only loss in the ongoing competition came against ND Women.

Wellington Women vs Northern Districts Women Betting Odds

Wellington Women to hit most fours @ 1.62 (Parimatch)

Wellington Women have a solid batting line-up with several players going well as opposed to Northern Districts, who depend heavily on Chamari Athapaththu. Wellington have Amelia Kerr, Georgia Plimmer, Rebecca Burns, Leigh Kasperek and Jess Kerr. Bet on Wellington to hit most fours in the match.

Wellington Women vs Northern Districts Women T20 Basin Reserve, Wellington Wellington Blaze Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.47 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.5 Bet Now! Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.725 Bet Now!

Wellington Women vs Northern Districts Women Top Batters

Amelia Kerr to be the top batter for Wellington Women

The New Zealand star has been in excellent form with the bat in the ongoing tournament. She has scored 281 runs in seven innings at an average of 56 while striking at a superb 123. Betting on Amelia to be the top batter for Wellington would be wise.

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top batter for Northern Districts Women

Chamari Athapaththu is one of the most destructive batters in the game. She hit 35 off 29 versus Canterbury and followed it up with a superb 58 off 38 against Auckland in the last game. Bet on her to be the top Northern Districts batter.

Wellington Women vs Northern Districts Women Top Bowlers

Amelia Kerr to be the top bowler for Wellington Women

Amelia Kerr is leading the bowling charts in the ongoing Women's Super Smash. She has claimed 16 wickets in seven innings at an economy of 4.42. She has snared 5 for 10 and 5 for 13 in the last two matches.

Marama Downes to be the top bowler for Northern Districts Women

Marama Downes was the pick of the bowlers for her side in the last game, picking 2 for 24 in four overs. Earlier in the tournament, she picked 2 for 10 and 2 for 19. Back her to be the top bowler for Northern Districts Women.