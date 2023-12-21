WEL (Wellington Women) vs OTA (Otago Women) Match Prediction WEL 57 % Chance of Winning OTA 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.551 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Wellington Women and Otago Women take centre stage in the second game of the 2023 Women’s Super Smash at the Basin Reserve Stadium, Wellington. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 21 at 5:00 AM IST.

Wellington Women vs Otago Women Chance of Winning

Wellington Women had a sensational season last year as they were phenomenal in the group stages. With eight wins in ten matches, Wellington Women ended up at the top of the table but all their prowess went in vain as they fell short in the finals against Canterbury Women. Wellington Women failed to chase down the target and eventually lost the game by 12 runs.

Much like their opponents, Otago Women had a solid campaign last year as they bagged six wins in ten games and ended up second on the table. In the elimination round, Otago Women went head to head against Canterbury Women who managed to roll them over as Canterbury Women won the game with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Wellington Women are favourites heading into this game.

Wellington Women’s chances of winning - 57%

Otago Women’s chances of winning - 43%

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Wellington Women vs Otago Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Thamsyn Newton had a disappointing campaign last year as she scored 148 runs in nine innings with an average of 16.44. Both sides went head to head twice last season, in the first game Newton scored seven of eight balls and in the second game, Newton once again failed to impress as she bagged 13 runs off 11 balls. We believe she will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Olivia Gain had an underwhelming tournament last year as she struggled to score throughout the tournament. In ten innings, Gain scored 128 runs with an average of 14.22 which is pretty low for an opening batsmen. Her struggles continued in head to head games against Wellington Women as she scored one and eight in two matches which makes us believe she would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago Women to win 2.06 Bet on Parimatch Wellington Women to win 1.72 Bet on 1xBet Otago Women to win 2.10 Bet on Dafabet

Wellington Women vs Otago Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last two games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Wellington Women News & Player List

Wellington Women Player List

Caitlin King, Gemma Sims, Georgia Plimmer, Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr (c), Hannah R Francis, Kate Chandler, Nicole Baird, Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Sophie Devine, Antonia Hamilton (wk), Jessica McFadyen (wk), Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Monique Rees, Natasha Codyre, Xara Jetly

Predicted Playing XI

Thamsyn Newton Batter Georgia Plimmer Batter Rebecca Burns Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Jessica McFadyen Wicket-keeper Jess Kerr All-rounder Leigh Kasperek Bowler Caitlin King All-rounder Xara Jetly Bowler Natasha Codyre Bowler Sophie Devine Bowler

Wellington Women Team Form

Wellington Women had a phenomenal campaign last year as they ended up with eight wins in ten games. Wellington did a double over Otago in the last tournament.

Otago Women News & Player List

Otago Women Player List

Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Poppy-Jay Watkins, Gemma Adams, Harriett Cuttance, Saffron Wilson, Suzie Bates, Bella James (wk), Polly Inglis, Chloe Deerness, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Felicity Leydon-Davis (c), Hayley Jensen, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Paige Loggenberg, Sophie Oldershaw

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Batter Olivia Gain Batter Gemma Adams Batter Caitlin Blakely Batter Polly Inglis Wicket-keeper Felicity Leydon-Davis Batter Eden Carson Bowler Bella James All-rounder Sophie Oldershaw Bowler Molly Loe Bowler Emma Black Bowler

Otago Women Team Form

Otago Women had a solid campaign last year as they ended up second on the table and qualified for the playoffs where they were beaten by Canterbury Women in the elimination round.

Wellington Women vs Otago Women Head to Head

Wellington Women have dominated Otago Women in this fixture in recent past. In the last five matches, Wellington are 5-0 which makes this game a one sided affair.

Head to Head: (Last five matches)

Wellington Women Win: 5

Otago Women win: 0

Draw/NR: 0

Wellington Women vs Otago Women Betting Odds

Otago Women to have a better opening partnership than Wellington Women

Otago Women and Wellington Women head into this tournament after a solid campaign last term. Wellington Women dominated the group stages from start to finish and ended up with a staggering eight wins in ten matches and ended up on top of the table. On the other hand, Otago Women took the second spot on the table. Both sides went head to head twice and much like other fixtures, Wellington Women dominated the games as they went 2-0 against Otago Women last term. In both matches Wellington Women managed an opening stand of 13 and 24, even though the numbers do not look that impressive, what makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in both games Wellington Women had a better opening stand which makes us believe once against Wellington Women would have a better opening partnership in the game.

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Wellington Women vs Otago Women Top Team Batters

Amelia Kerr to be Wellington Women’s top batter

Amelia Kerr had a brilliant season last year as she was one of the most consistent batsmen for Wellington Women. Kerr was sensational against Otago last year as she managed to score 73* and 46 in the two fixtures which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Suzie Bates to be Otago Women’s top batter

Suzie Bates had a dominant campaign for Otago Women as she bagged 293 runs and was the leading run scorer for Otago Women last year. Even though Otago Women lost both the games against Wellington Women, Bates scored 75 and 31 in the game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wellington Women vs Otago Women Top Team Bowlers

Leigh Kasperek to be Wellington Women’s top bowler

Leigh Kasperek was one of the stand out performers for Wellington Women last season as she ended up with 15 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Wellington Women last term. In the two matches against Otago, Kasperek ended up with 2/28 and 3/16 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Emma Black to be Otago Women’s top bowler

Emma Black was brilliant in both games against Wellington Women as she ended up with four wickets and had the best bowling figures for Otago Women in the game. With 12 wickets in the tournament, Black was the joint top wicket taker for Otago Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.