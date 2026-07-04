Women's Vitality Blast League 2 Predictions and Tips 2026

The Women's Vitality Blast League 2 is the first season of the highly anticipated Women's T20 Blast, which is going to significantly contribute to developing women's cricket. It's a professional Twenty20 inter-county cricket league that’s scheduled on 29 May 2025 and will remain ongoing for almost two months, with the last match taking place on 27 July 2025. The teams are composed of very young players full of passion and enthusiasm, so the competition will be greatly electrifying. For bettors, an event of such a large scale offers the perfect scenario to benefit from accurate predictions. We are the best cricket betting prediction website, trusted by over a million users. We not only offer the most accurate, data-based predictions for the Women's Vitality Blast but also insights from our cricket experts, betting tips, and more. Stick with us to become successful in such a thrilling action.

Today`s Women's Vitality Blast League 2 2026 Predictions

Start your cricket betting success right now with Sportscafe. We’ve completed the WVB2 prediction today match analyses and provided them below. Every league match that is planned for the next 24 hours is included here, along with a professionally generated prediction.

Hampshire vs Lancashire Thunder T20 Blast, Women HAM VS LAT Prediction Coming Soon Warwickshire vs Yorkshire T20 Blast, Women WAR VS YOR Prediction Coming Soon Essex vs Surrey T20 Blast, Women ESS VS SUR Prediction Coming Soon Durham vs The Blaze T20 Blast, Women DUR VS BLA Prediction Coming Soon Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Rapids T20 Blast, Women GLA VS WOR Prediction Coming Soon Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Gloucestershire T20 Blast, Women NOR VS GLO Prediction Coming Soon

Schedule of Upcoming Matches for Women's Vitality Blast League 2 2026

If you’re looking for the T20 WVB2 live predictions for the games scheduled for tomorrow and later, we’ve compiled them below for your convenience. Simply pick a match you’re interested in and use the prediction.

Essex vs Somerset T20 Blast, Women ESS VS SOM Prediction Coming Soon Surrey vs Warwickshire T20 Blast, Women SUR VS WAR Prediction Coming Soon Hampshire vs The Blaze T20 Blast, Women HAM VS BLA Prediction Coming Soon Durham vs Essex T20 Blast, Women DUR VS ESS Prediction Coming Soon The Blaze vs Somerset T20 Blast, Women BLA VS SOM Prediction Coming Soon Lancashire Thunder vs Yorkshire T20 Blast, Women LAT VS YOR Prediction Coming Soon Warwickshire vs Hampshire T20 Blast, Women WAR VS HAM Prediction Coming Soon Surrey vs Hampshire T20 Blast, Women SUR VS HAM Prediction Coming Soon Yorkshire vs The Blaze T20 Blast, Women YOR VS BLA Prediction Coming Soon

Women's Vitality Blast League 2 2026 Brief

The Women's Vitality Blast League 2 is a significant English women's domestic cricket competition, running from May 29 to July 26, 2025. The ten county teams playing in the T20 competition have been divided into two groups: the North Group including Derbyshire Falcons, Leicestershire Foxes, Northamptonshire Steelbacks, Worcestershire Rapids, and Yorkshire Vikings; and the South Group including Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, and Sussex Sharks. All four counties in each group will play eight group-stage matches—home and away—against the other three counties within that group. The top two teams in each group will then proceed to compete on Finals Day on July 27, 2025, at The Kia Oval in London, the first-ever independent Women's Finals Day in the competition. The tournament is geared towards focusing the spotlight on emerging players and increasing the development and exposure of women's cricket across England and Wales, with a captivating platform for the spectators and the players.

Full Name of Championship Women's Vitality Blast League 2 Schedule 29 May – 27 July 2025 Host Country England and Wales Administrator England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Cricket format Twenty20 Tournament format League stage followed by Finals Day Teams North Group (Derbyshire Falcons, Leicestershire Foxes, Northants Steelbacks, Worcestershire Rapids, Yorkshire Vikings), South Group (Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Sussex Sharks) Matches 43 Last Champion First Edition Match Venues Edgbaston, Emirates Riverside, County Ground Chelmsford, Ageas Bowl, Old Trafford, County Ground Taunton, The Oval, Trent Bridge, Derby, Grace Road, Wantage Road, New Road, Headingley, Sophia Gardens, Bristol County Ground, St Lawrence Ground, Lord’s, County Ground Hove

Teams List and Captains

Keeping a careful eye on captains and teams is one of the best betting methods because the WVB2 2025 is its first season. Title chances and early elimination might be determined by one seasoned, astute skipper. More important than form are leadership, player fitness, depth, and team camaraderie. Our experts advise you to study team balance, pressure-management strategies, and key match-winners before you place your wagers. All of the league 2 teams, captains, signings, and expected performances are covered in our WVB2 betting information and recommendations so you can make better informed, value-based predictions.

Yorkshire

Yorkshire, one of the biggest domestic cricketing regions in England, has a long history of turning out elite players who excel in white-ball cricket. Their 2025 team is composed of athletic fielders and batters who have been in the field for a long time, and their home field of Headingley offers an environment that encourages aggressive stroke play and merciless bowling. Yorkshire is a contender for the championship because of their consistency and strong cricketing heritage, under the leadership of seasoned veteran Lauren Winfield-Hill.

Home ground: Headingley Stadium, Leeds

Captain: Lauren Winfield Hill

Coach: Richard Pyrah

Titles: 0

Prediction: 1st place, according to the cricket betting experts

Kent

Kent takes to the WT20 Vitality Blast a side that is strategically smart and has one of the most dependable bowling assaults in county cricket. With a long history in women's county cricket, the team is known for winning close games, especially at its Beckenham headquarters. Tammy Beaumont's worldwide experience and leadership skills provide her a significant edge in high-stress scenarios.

Home ground: St Lawrence Ground

Captain: Megan Belt

Coach: James Hockley

Titles: 0

Prediction: 2nd place, according to the cricket betting experts

Sussex Sharks

The Sussex Sharks are recognized for their aggressive style of play, as well as boasting a young, fearless batting lineup and maybe the most athletic fielding team in the league. The famous Sarah Taylor is the team's captain this season, and her presence alone instills confidence in the group. Women's cricket heroes have been produced by the squad in the past. It is debatable how deep their bowling attack is, which might make the difference in close games.

Home ground: Brighton Aldridge Community Academy Sports Ground

Captain: Georgia Adams

Coach: Alexia Walker

Titles: 0

Prediction: 3rd place, according to the cricket betting experts

Glamorgan

The top Welsh cricket team, Glamorgan, is still in its infancy but has some outstanding bowlers and several talented young players on its roster. Their strength is their seam attack, which is successfully adjusting to the fast-friendly conditions at Cardiff's SWALEC Stadium. If they wish to compete at the highest level, they must still work on their pressure failures in the batting position.

Home ground: Sophia Gardens

Captain: Lauren Parfitt

Coach: Rachel Priest

Titles: 0

Prediction: 4th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Gloucestershire

One of the teams with a strong bowling tradition is Gloucestershire, which is a strong bowler and a strong hitter in close games. Bristol's County Ground may provide unpredictable conditions that are both helpful to bowlers and equally harmful, depending on the stage of the match. Under the dynamic leadership of Sophia Dunkley, there are high expectations for an intelligence revolution and enhanced middle-order defenses.

Home ground: Vary

Captain: Liv Daniels

Coach: Ralph Hardwick

Titles: 0

Prediction: 5th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Northamptonshire

The Steelbacks, known for their brilliance and perseverance, often surpass their opponents when their young players are in their element. They have invested in building a formidable squad, but in past seasons, their inconsistency at the top order has cost them. Wantage Road offers a convenient home advantage because of its erratic bounce, especially for medium pacers and spinners.

Home ground: N/A

Captain: Patricia Hankins

Coach: N/A

Titles: 0

Prediction: 6th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Derbyshire Falcons

The Derbyshire Falcons, who are currently rebuilding with a focus on nurturing future talent, are still looking for a position in the women's T20 league. Bat and ball don't have enough finality to ensure wins, and their matches continue to go back and forth. Dead-bet problems, however, are known to be avidly supported by their loyal Derby home fans.

Home ground: Dovecliff Road, Rolleston on Dove

Captain: Adrianna Darlow

Coach: Richard Wood

Titles: 0

Prediction: 7th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Leicestershire Foxes

Even though Leicestershire's bowling, batting, and captaincy have been patchy in recent years, they have been able to see individual brilliance, especially in their younger players, via the rare outing. Players have minimal home advantage but lots of leeway to carve out their own niche at Grace Road due to the generally level playing conditions.

Home ground: Grace Road, Leicester

Captain: Becki Brooker

Coach: Stephen Franklin

Titles: 0

Prediction: 8th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Worcestershire Rapids

The Rapids will have a tough time in the WT20 Vitality Blast with an inconsistent batting order and an unchanged bowling lineup that hasn't improved. An experienced captain with firepower and worldwide understanding, Issy Wong will require everyone's assistance. The New Road surface in Worcester creates an even pitch, but it might not be enough against top opponents.

Home ground: Chester Road, Kidderminster

Captain: Chloe Hill

Coach: N/A

Titles: 0

Prediction: 9th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Middlesex

Although Middlesex women are an English cricket sleeping giant on their own soil, they have failed to live up to expectations over the past 10 years. They are not reliable enough to compete every week, especially when it comes to bowling discipline and top-order stability. They will always be scrutinized due to their cachet alone, yet even the legendary Lord's Ground has failed to deliver top-notch performances.

Home ground: Mill Hill School Ground

Captain: Saskia Horley

Coach: Marc Broom

Titles: 0

Prediction: 10th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Pre-Tournament Predictions and Tips

Although the competition is fresh, you can easily track the betting market trends, and one of the indicators are the bookmakers that start to choose tournament favorites. To save you time, we’ve already evaluated the chances of each and every team to win the tournament. We used advanced technology, odds analysis, checked past statistics, considered weather and pitch conditions, and did other important things to give you T20 WVB2 final match predictions. Combine this knowledge with our free prediction tips to further succeed in cricket betting. One of our T20 WVB2 tips include betting using several markets, which can increase your winnings. Let’s take a closer look at the T20 WVB2 prediction today match analysis. Yorkshire and Kent have strong chances of winning the title, playing a fine form and possessing good depth in their teams. Sussex and Glamorgan are above average, set to perform hard in the tournament with their balanced teams and quality gameplay. Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire are of average level, capable of causing surprises but with things to improve on. Derbyshire and Leicestershire are below average rated and have problems of recent form or squad experience. Last but not least, Worcestershire and Middlesex are seen as underdogs with little chance, yet with the age of T20 cricket anything can happen. Make use of this in-depth team analysis together with our free tip advice to maximize your chances of success at cricket betting throughout the entire season. Stay tuned for regular updates as the competition unfolds.

Team Chances to win Yorkshire High Kent High Sussex Higher than average Glamorgan Higher than average Gloucestershire Average Northamptonshire Average Derbyshire Lower than average Leicestershire Lower than average Worcestershire Low Middlesex Low

Main Clashes in WVB2 2025

Although the 2025 WVB2 tournament is going to be inaugural, many of the teams have already met each other, meaning that some historic rivalries are already well-developed. Because of the size of the tournament, fans and bettors prepare to see highly influential and intense battles and team clashes. One of the best T20 WVB2 tips is to profit from such rivalry matches, which is especially easy with our free T20 WVB2 live predictions. You can maximize your betting strategy and navigate the excitement with the help of our informed guide. Every T20 WVB2 cricket prediction is updated as the game goes on, so you can fully rely on it. Below are a few historical rivalries.

Yorkshire vs Kent

Yorkshire vs Kent is one of the most exciting fixtures in the first Women's T20 WVB2 2025 season. Both counties are two of English cricket's most historic and influential counties. Yorkshire has one of the strongest histories in the sport, famed for developing world-class talent and dominating domestic tournaments. Kent, though, have traditionally been a gritty, technically effective side with a tendency to punch above their weight in white-ball cricket. This match is more than points on the board—it's two polarized cricketing cultures: Yorkshire's assertive, attack-minded playing style and Kent's structural, strategic playing style. Both teams are early favorites to qualify for the knockout stages, and this match could be a taste of a semi-final or final. Expect a closely contested match, with plenty of momentum swings, massive performances, and tactical depth.

Sussex vs Glamorgan

Sussex-Glamorgan rivalry is picking up steam in the Women's Vitality Blast League 2 due to the explosive capability and fast-growing reputation of both teams. Sussex has traditionally been associated with nurturing young cricketers, especially in the T20 competition. Glamorgan, a traditional underdog, has transformed its women's team with young, athletic cricketers who specialize in energetic, fast-paced cricket. Their pre-season warm-up matches have shown serious promise, as Glamorgan's bowling unit has surprised many. Traditionally, the two teams are neck and neck, and the matches are traditionally decided in the last overs. This is a key fixture to understand the mid-table dynamics of the 2025 tournament as both teams will most probably be placed close to each other in the table. For T20 WVB2 cricket punters and supporters, this is one of the games to watch out for. Expect a tactical game, excellent fielding, and impressive individual performances from up-and-coming players.

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire

Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire may not have the same heritage as some of the more big-name counties, but recent form and budding rivalry has seen them become a force to be reckoned with in T20 WVB2 2025. Gloucestershire is known for its attacking batsmen and well-rounded team, while Northamptonshire has established itself as an astute, analytical team with bowlers who excel under pressure. In earlier county clashes, their matches have been marked by narrow margins and aerial finishes, with Northamptonshire more often than not cobbling together wins in the last overs. This emerging rivalry has generated a competitive atmosphere that brings the best out of both teams. Their series in the 2025 season could determine the winner of the last playoff spot or who gets knocked out early, so it will be a critical game in the league narrative. This match is ideal for finding value bets and surprise game-changers.

Venues

The 2025 Women's T20 Blast will take place in England and Wales on a variety of pitches, each with its own special set of challenges. Gloucester's County Ground and Kent's St Lawrence Ground are known for their hard tracks that support powerful batting, although Wantage Road in Northamptonshire and the Edgbaston Annex in Warwickshire need precision bowling and excellent fielding due to their problematic surfaces. The weather also has a big influence; teams have to adapt fast because the damp Kent coast or Northampton's unpredictable winds can significantly change a game. Two of the best methods to watch and bet are to pay special attention to the weather prediction and to be aware of which clubs have home stadiums at certain places. Clubs usually play better in their home stadiums since they are quite familiar with the surface conditions and problems there. If you pay attention to such information, you can make better, more accurate projections. This information is essential for improving your chances of winning when it comes to betting or match prediction.

City Stadium Name Capacity Established What Is Known For Host for WVB2 Matches Leeds Headingley Stadium 17,000 1890 A historical field known for hosting a lot of major international championships. Yorkshire Cricket Club also calls this stadium home. 0 Cardiff Sophia Gardens 15,643 1967 A perfect setting for elite cricket. Glamorgan CCC's home stadium is well-known for its intimate ambiance and verdant surroundings. After being renovated in 2007, it is currently a top location for international competitions, such as Women's T20 Blast matches. 0 Derby County Ground, Derby 8,200 1871 An underappreciated gem in English cricket. Derbyshire CCC is based there, and the place is welcoming and cozy. The ground's timeless appeal stems from the way it blends traditional charm with competitive cricket play. 0 Bristol County Ground, Bristol 8,000 1889 Known for its vibrant, city-center cricket environment, the venue is home to Gloucestershire CCC. The location often hosts thrilling Twenty20 matches and benefits greatly from its ties to the neighborhood. 0 Southampton The Ageas Bowl 25,000 2001 The stadium has world-class amenities, including a luxury hotel overlooking the pitch and elite-level training facilities. It was a key venue for the 2019 Cricket World Cup and frequently hosts international T20 matches. It is also known for its stunning lighting displays and festival-style matchday experience. 0 London Lord’s Cricket Ground 30,000 1814 The most famous location in cricket is Lord's, which is regarded as the game's spiritual home. It is the standard by which cricket fields throughout the world are evaluated due to its timeless elegance and cultural significance. 0 Birmingham Edgbaston Cricket Ground 25,000 1882 Associated with thrilling cricket and enthusiastic fans. Warwickshire CCC's home ground has seen some of the most dramatic contests in the game's history, from World Cup games to Ashes deciders. 0 Chelmsford County Cricket Ground, Chelmsford 6,500 1925 This pitch, affectionately known as "Fortress Chelmsford," has long served as a stronghold for Essex CCC on the home circuit. The pitch conditions here are ideal for aggressive cricket, and the stadium has witnessed countless nail-biting endings over the years, making it a key fixture in England's cricket schedule. 0 Chester-le-Street Riverside Ground 5,000 1995 The Riverside Ground, one of England's newer cricketing centers, offers panoramic views of the Durham countryside as well as contemporary amenities. Durham CCC's headquarters continue to gain national and worldwide recognition. 0 Manchester Emirates Old Trafford 26,000 1857 The pulse of cricket in Lancashire. Since 1857, hundreds of memorable events have occurred, including spectacular white-ball endings and suspenseful Ashes Test matches. Thanks to its innovative renovation, it now offers a cutting-edge experience with a historic core, fusing the old and the contemporary. 0 Canterbury St Lawrence Ground 6,000 1847 The St Lawrence Ground, one of the oldest in the United Kingdom, serves as a constant reminder of Kent's cricketing history. Supporters love the close-up viewing experience it offers because of its tree-lined stands and historic flair. The Kent CCC's home. 0 Leicester Grace Road 6,000 1878 It's a little field where Leicestershire CCC plays. The stadium is renowned for developing local talent and has seen its fair share of exciting performances despite its diminutive size. County cricket fans love this field because of its friendly atmosphere and ease of access. 0 Nottingham Trent Bridge 17,000 1841 The home of Nottinghamshire CCC, the venue is known for its evocative stands and batsman-friendly pitches. Trent Bridge is still a favorite among players and fans since it has hosted the 1999 World Cup and several Ashes Tests. It is a venue where tradition and fast-paced cricket collide. 0 Northampton County Ground, Northampton 4,500 1878 This sound arena for domestic combat is small yet full of flavor. Being the home of Northamptonshire CCC, it has established a solid reputation for reliability and individual attention. 0 Taunton The Cooper Associates County Ground 8,500 1882 Taunton's venue is renowned for its excellent pitch conditions and provides bowlers and batsmen with equal opportunities. The stadium, which is home to Somerset CCC, is well-known for its picturesque setting and passionate supporters. 0 London The Oval 25,500 1845 The Oval is one of the top locations for English cricket and a world-renowned international-class facility. From the Ashes to county championships, it has played home to many classic events as Surrey CCC's county field. 0 Hove County Ground, Hove 7,000 1872 The County Ground in Hove is a picturesque location that combines cricketing brilliance with relaxed coastal appeal, with the sea air never far away. It is home to Sussex CCC and provides fans with a relaxed yet thrilling matchday atmosphere. 0 Worcester New Road 4,000 1896 New Road, surrounded by the River Severn and the historic city skyline, is one of England's most scenic cricket fields. The pitch, which is home to Worcestershire CCC, is popular for both its beauty and its inviting, communal atmosphere. 0

WVB2 2025 Sponsors

The 2025 Women's T20 Blast has strong sponsorships, which greatly aid in the growth and profitability of the competition. The title sponsor is Vitality, whose contract was renewed in 2018. In addition to increasing the tournament's reputation, the ongoing partnership brings in a sizable sum of money, which is utilized to improve player compensation, training facilities, and grassroots development. The ECB's dedication to advancing women's cricket is further evidenced by Metro Bank's sponsorship of the Metro Bank One Day Cup, which takes place in tandem with the WVB2. Since these sponsorship deals enable the league to run marketing campaigns and better television coverage, which boost viewership and fan excitement, they directly impact the league's financial health. Increased media attention, economic opportunity, and the presence of well-known businesses all contribute to legitimacy. Making the event more competitive, drawing in top players, and boosting competitiveness are all part of this. In summary, the WVB2's ongoing appeal and influence are largely due to sponsors like Metro Bank and Vitality, who actively support the professionalization of women's cricket in England and Wales in addition to providing financial support.

Why SportsCafe is the Best WVB2 Cricket Prediction Site?

We provide free, reliable assistance for all of the major cricket events in addition to the most recent news, professional analysis, and expert opinions. Our cricket experts could have years of knowledge and experience. Our Women's Vitality Blast League 2 2025 tips, which are based on thorough research and current sources, put you one step ahead of the competition and guarantee that you are always ready to place the optimal bet. We take great pride in being the world's most popular online cricket betting site. Millions of players trust us because of our reputation and status. We assist cricket bettors regardless of their level of expertise or present skill set. We are the best source for WVB2 winning predictions for the following reasons.

Exceptional Accuracy Rate (Over 85%)

We are proud to provide you with the most accurate T20 WVB2 cricket prediction that you can really trust. And it’s not just words, it’s a fact. Our exceptional accuracy, which is based on a wealth of industry knowledge and strong analytical skills, accounts for our predictions' remarkable success record of over 85%. To provide you with the most current and pertinent information, our in-house team of knowledgeable analysts reviews match statistics continuously, day and night. We assess all the important factors, including weather, team morale, player performance, and pitch performance, by combining innovative technology, exclusive statistics, and an eye for hidden trends. Our match predictions are not only extremely accurate but also among the most reliable in the cricket betting industry because of this exacting, data-intensive procedure. When you put your faith in us, you're not just getting advice; you're also getting an edge with knowledge that makes it easier for you to make bolder, more intelligent wagers.

Online Updates and Live Notifications

We endeavor to present you with the most accurate and up-to-date information possible so that you do not miss a single moment of any cricket match. Throughout the Women's Vitality Blast League 2 2025, we give live notifications and regular site updates to assist you in learning and making decisions. You can trust our T20 WVB2 live predictions since they are largely regarded as the most accurate and dependable available. Sportscafe offers the most up-to-date information on each team, including lineup changes, real-time odds updates, and expert commentary. You will always be informed since we are dedicated to providing you with fast information and competent advice, allowing you to place safe and clever bets while the game is being played.

In-Depth Statistical Analysis

We examine each game using complex analytical models that take into account player-specific performance measures, pitch histories relevant to the venue, weather factors, and pressure scenarios. Our approaches use machine learning to simulate hundreds of match outcomes, accounting for bowler-batter combinations at various stages of the innings, form changes, and strike rotation under different situations. Contextual data from previous seasons, as well as patterns from current matches, are combined with sometimes neglected but important measures such as powerplay bowling efficacy, middle-over scoring consistency, and death-over economy rates. This strategy goes much beyond averages and basic aggregates. As a consequence, we are better able to identify momentum shifts, undervalued performers, and value judgments that traditional estimates miss.

Worldwide Recognition and Trusted Community

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Detailed Player and Team Performance Insights

Our predictions are derived from a thorough and detailed examination of a number of critical areas that decide the result of matches. We delve into team dynamics, the cohesiveness of groups under pressure, and individual form, fitness, and morale of key players. Past performance and current season trends alike are analyzed to uncover patterns, strengths, and weaknesses. We also integrate external variables such as weather, pitch characteristics, and venue history—factors that can make or break a match. Our analysts go through key performance indicators such as batting averages, strike rates, bowling economy rates, fielding efficiency, and even the level of fatigue from recent games. We also analyze tactical decisions like batting orders, bowling rotations, and captaincy calls under pressure. This multi-layered, data-based strategy ensures we pass on the most accurate and up-to-date information possible.

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