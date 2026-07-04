ICC Womens World Cup Predictions and Tips 2026

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2026, which is scheduled from September 30 to November 2, hosts the best eight women's cricket teams, including Australia, India, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Having taken place across legendary Indian and Sri Lankan grounds like DY Patil Stadium, Holkar Stadium, ACA-VDCA Stadium, Assam Cricket Association Stadium, and R. Premadasa Stadium, the tournament is ready for intense competition. Defending champion Australia will have to contend with strong challenges as the round-robin phase decides the semi-finalists and eventually the champion. In addition to our extensive tips for each encounter, we offer complimentary, extremely precise predictions to ensure bettors have a winning advantage across this scintillating cricket carnival.

Today`s ICC Womens World Cup 2026 Predictions

Start winning today! Below you can see a thorough schedule for ICC Women's World Cup competitions that start in the next 24 hours and reliable predictions from our experts. By combining our useful advice and actual forecasts, you’ll be able to stay ahead of other bettors, making the best possible choices.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Schedule of Upcoming Matches for ICC Womens World Cup 2026

Do you want to be ready ahead of time? We provide in-depth forecasts and analysis at least 24 hours before each game so you can be prepared for everything that may come up. You will have a big edge over other bettors if you have this info.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

ICC Womens World Cup Brief 2026

The WWC 2026 is among the most legendary cricket’s competitions this year. This edition is significant in that it is the final one with only eight teams, and from next onwards there will be an expansion. India and Sri Lanka will be co-hosts of the tournament with India as the principal host and Sri Lanka as a neutral venue for Pakistan's matches, as per the ICC's policy for their matches on neutral venues. The tournament will be played as a 50-over competition, beginning with a group round-robin stage, building up to the semifinals and the final match. If you’re interested in winning in betting on this highly heated competition this year, we provide the most reliable WWC 2026 predictions along with the most useful tips and tricks. Take a look at the main information about the league:

Full Name of Championship ICC Womens World Cup 2026 Host Country India, Sri Lanka Administrator International Cricket Council ICC Womens World Cup Schedule 2026 30 September 2025 – 2 November 2025 ICC Womens World Cup 2026 Start Date 30 September, 2025 Format of the matches 50 overs Teams India, England, Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh, Pakistan Matches 31 Last Champion Australia Women ICC Womens World Cup 2026 Match Venues Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, India Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, India Holkar Stadium, Indore, India Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka

Teams List and Captains

The ICC Womens World Cup will host 8 extremely strong women’s cricket teams with Australia, India, and England battling up for the trophy in another competitive addition. Knowing the squads is crucial if you want to make more accurate predictions. Such things as injuries, physical state of the players, recent auctions, and the correctly chosen captain can dramatically influence the team’s chance to succeed.

Australia

The defending champions are promising to return with even more strength and talent to show this season. Although the venues don’t give them home advantage, this factor might make them even more dangerous for the Indian team, especially since they’ve won 3 titles. They are seen as a clear threat by the bookmakers and cricket betting experts.

Home Ground: Various venues across Australia

Captain: Alyssa Healy

Coach: Shelley Nitschke

Titles: 3

Prediction: 1st

India

The hosts will try to outperform England after coming extremely close to winning their first World Cup championship in 2017 and losing to them. This season India would want to give their all to bring the first trophy to their homeland. Along with a few spinners and all-rounders who are currently playing well, India also has access to Smriti Mandhana, who is perhaps the finest batter in the world.

Home Ground: Various venues across India

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Coach: Amol Muzumdar

Titles: 0

Prediction: 2nd

England

England is a strong contender because of their aggressive approach and well-balanced team. They’ve already proven themselves by winning 2 times. Under Nat Sciver-Brunt's leadership, they have an advantage due to their flexibility and potent middle order. This year England will feature such a powerful player as Sophie Ecclestone, contributing to the team’s stamina.

Home Ground: Various venues across England

Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt

Coach: Charlotte Edwards

Titles: 2

Prediction: 3rd

Sri Lanka

This team showcased some success recently and has a home advantage that can help them get to the top 3 this season. The squad has a very powerful Chamari Athapaththu leading the team in the 2025.

Home Ground: Ground: Various venues across Sri Lanka

Captain: Chamari Athapaththu

Coach: Rumesh Ratnayake

Titles:

Prediction: 4th

New Zealand

New Zealand girls will have to try hard competing against extremely powerful teams in the 2025. They will need an enormous amount of dedication, consistency, and luck to finish 3rd.

Home Ground: N/A

Captain: Sophie Devine

Coach: N/A

Titles: 0

Prediction: 5th

South Africa

Home Ground: N/A

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt

Coach: N/A

Titles: 0

Prediction: 6th

Bangladesh

An underdog team that still can surprise the fans.

Home Ground: N/A

Captain: Nigar Sultana

Coach: Sarwar Imran

Titles: 0

Prediction: 7th

Pakistan

This team has a good spirit but lacks experience competing against huge international stars.

Home Ground: N/A

Captain: Fatima Sana

Coach: Mohammad Wasim

Titles: 0

Prediction: 8th

Pre-Tournament Predictions and Tips

Our ICC Womens World Cup final match predictions, based on our expertise, odds analysis, tournament favorites, and betting market trends, are here! Australia enters as defending champions with seven ODI World Cup titles to their name but has been weakened marginally by injuries and recent warm-up losses. Host India's desire to claim their first title, relied on a stable top order, creative spinners, and support at home, even though in recent times they have exposed themselves to some vulnerability to quality seam bowling. England, which won 2 titles in the past, is ready to strike again this new season, having a well-balanced team. Pakistan and Bangladesh, although being underdogs, possess good spinners and young batsmen who can surprise, but inconsistent performance and not enough international games are in the back of their minds. To place winning bets, you have to acknowledge the fact that everything can change at the last second. To be prepared for any changes, follow our ICC WWC tips and updates. Check our thorough ICC Womens World Cup prediction today match analysis and betting tips below.

Team Weaknesses Strong sides Probability of winning Australia Aging squad with potential retirements; reliance on veteran players Deep batting lineup; experienced bowlers; strong leadership Very high India Pressure of hosting; inconsistency in middle-order batting Strong top-order; spin department depth; home advantage High England Middle-order fragility; dependency on key players Balanced team; depth in both batting and bowling; experienced captaincy High Sri Lanka Lack of depth in batting; over-reliance on top-order Home advantage; passionate fan support; experienced captain Average New Zealand Vulnerability against spin-heavy attacks; inconsistency in big matches Consistent performers; aggressive batting; strong all-rounders Average South Africa Inexperience in high-pressure situations; lack of depth in bowling attack Emerging talents; aggressive batting approach; improving fielding standards Low Bangladesh Limited international exposure; inexperienced squad Talented young players; strong team spirit; potential for upsets Very low Pakistan Inconsistent performances; lack of depth in squad Emerging talents; potential for surprise victories; improving team dynamics Very low

Main clashes in WWC 2026

The ICC Womens World Cup is a very serious competition that has been running for a long time, forming some iconic historic rivalries, which soon will turn into high-stake intense battles. Team clashes can influence the course of the whole game, so one of the most useful Women's National Cricket League 2025/26 tips is to follow these rivalry matches and only place a bet you’re 100% confident in. To make things easier for you, our experts have already provided you with the most accurate ICC Womens World Cup cricket predictions, including ICC Womens World Cup live predictions.

India vs Pakistan

India-Pakistan team clash in the 2026 ICC Women's World Cup is the competition's most charged-up rivalry. India has dominated this contest for twenty years, holding an untainted record over their rivals in ODIs, which puts a huge psychological burden on Pakistan. For bettors, this game is in doubt despite the one-sided record because pressure distorts performances and brings instability in runs, wickets, and momentum changes. Note that India has a home advantage in its pocket, contributing to the team's motivation and confidence.

Australia vs England

The rivalry between England and Australia forms the cornerstone of women's cricket, established through decades of heart-wrenching battles in World Cups and the Ashes. The unbeatable dominance and depth of the Australian team have a tendency to make them the default safe bet, but England have always shown they can get up for themselves in knockout matches, turning seemingly simple games into heart-stoppers. For bettors, this match is especially valuable for live betting, whereby England's ability to come back when chasing or defending totals has a tendency to reverse odds tremendously. Wagers on in-season batsmen or bowlers in such high-pressure games can also prove profitable depending on the emphasis on past and passion.

India vs Australia

India-Australia has emerged as the characterizing modern-day rivalry for women's cricket, with India consistently pushing the reigning champions hard in recent years. While Australia's seven titles make them favorites every year, India's capacity to adjust, home ground, and top-of-the-world batting order give them a realistic chance of beating expectations in 2025. For bookmakers, this match offers value in underdog betting since India have a tendency to overplay odds in big-ticket matches against the Southern Stars. Spin-friendly situations and India's top-order solidity are the watches that are most crucially involved, both of which can tip the scales and create rich betting possibilities in the vicinity of match markets and player markets.

Venues

The venue choice for the competition was tough this season. Just before the start, administrators have decided to add another venue in Sri Lanka, in addition to iconic venues across India. The competition will be held in world-class stadiums with great pitch conditions and heated fan support. For bettors, grounds are as vital as sides and players. Pitch characteristics, ground conditions, and previous scoring trends at these grounds typically determine whether matches tilt in favor of batters or bowlers. Navi Mumbai, for example, favors aggressive batting with its shorter boundaries, while Colombo tends to reward spinners and patience. Weather also becomes a factor, particularly in Sri Lanka, where humidity may affect ball movement and stamina. You should carefully examine venue history to predict totals, wicket counts, and individual performances. Check more information about each venue in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2026:

City Stadium Name Capacity Established What Is Known For Host for Women's National Cricket League matches Navi Mumbai Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 55,000 2008 Modern venue with excellent pitch conditions, high-scoring ODI matches First time Guwahati Barsapara Cricket Stadium 40,000 2017 Home to thrilling India internationals First time Indore Holkar Stadium 30,000 1990 Batting-friendly track, compact atmosphere First time Visakhapatnam Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium 27,500 2003 Picturesque setting, spin-friendly conditions First time Colombo R Premadasa Stadium 35,000 1986 Historic venue, known for day-night encounters Multiple ICC events, now 2025 edition

WWC 2026 Sponsors

The ICC WWC 2026 is a big competition that has attracted a star-studded list of sponsors, reflecting the tournament's growing profile within world sport. Emirates, an International Cricket Council (ICC) long-time collaborator, was instrumental in supporting the event, such as hosting an all-female ICC match officials delegation before the tournament. This partnership confirms Emirates' commitment to gender equality in sport. Coca-Cola, Official Non-Alcoholic Beverage Partner, launched the 'Maidaan Saaf' campaign, with special emphasis on sustainability and waste segregation and recycling across host stadia in India. This initiative aligns with Coca-Cola's larger environmental goals and enhances the fan experience throughout the tournament. DP World is a leading partner and has been involved in various aspects of the tournament, including sponsoring the ICC Champions Trophy 2026 trophy tour. They have sponsored the event as a means to show their dedication to forging global trade and logistics using sports sponsorships. Royal Stag, as an official sponsor, has partnered with the ICC Women's World Cup 2026 to help the tournament achieve commercial success and gain more coverage. Cricket 4 Good, as an official supporter, has partnered with the ICC to witness the positive social influence of cricket during the Women's World Cup 2026. FanCraze, as an official supporter, has joined hands with the ICC WWC 2026 to facilitate fan engagement with digital media. Star Sports, as the official broadcaster, has been tasked with broadcasting the tournament so it reaches every corner of the world and fans can easily access it.

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Exceptional Accuracy Rate (Over 85%)

Why choose us? Only Sportscafe offers the most reliable cricket predictions for free, unlike many other platforms that sell fake predictions. Because we take into consideration every element that might affect a game, including player workloads and fitness, tactical choices, pitch conditions, and weather, our projections are more than 85% correct. To provide our users with trustworthy, useful information when they place wagers, our staff carefully reviews every forecast and updates it in real time with team news, training reports, and injuries.

Online Updates and Live Notifications

Bettors get immediate access to all of the important events that occur during a game, from partnerships and wickets to weather conditions and tactical decisions, thanks to SportsCafe's live updates and notifications. Users may forecast changes in odds and market trends with the help of these real-time alerts, which also explain what is occurring and why it is important. By keeping up with events, fans and gamblers may get a distinct competitive advantage that might allow them to make quicker, more accurate decisions and stay fully engaged in the game.

In-Depth Statistical Analysis

We combine our expert knowledge with AI analyzing possibilities. The enormous amounts of data we analyze make a big difference. We look at the death overs, middle overs, and powerplay separately, focusing on who performs better with the bat or the ball under duress. We also profile each venue since weather, pitch conditions, and even microclimates can affect how a game turns out. When you combine it with our continuous tracking of player weariness, trip plans, leadership decisions, and recuperation, the picture becomes far more nuanced than the numbers. We never miss any details that could impact the tournament.

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We are deeply involved in the world of cricket and managed to create a community for those who love this sport as much as we do. We became #1 site not only for the most accurate cricket predictions, but also for cricket betting tips, latest news, and insider information. We share valuable knowledge that you won’t find anywhere else online. Millions of cricket fans and bettors of all skill levels rely on our extensive expertise.

Detailed Player and Team Performance Insights

We work 24/7 to provide you with the most up-to-date information that really matters. When making predictions, we consider every aspect, such as the team's strengths and weaknesses, past performance, player fitness, mental toughness, and leadership qualities. Along with their previous lineups, form, cross-format results, and home-field advantages like weather, pitch conditions, and strategy, we also look at each player's skills, such as adaptability, reliability, and composure under pressure. By emphasizing crucial elements that casual viewers miss, the data is combined to create precise, data-driven forecasts that keep bookmakers and fans ahead of the game.

Top Cricket Betting Sites to Test Our WWC Predictions

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Stake.com;

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