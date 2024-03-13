DC (Delhi Capitals Women) vs GUJ (Gujarat Giants Women) Match Prediction
DC
67%
Chance of Winning
GUJ
33%
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Facts:
- Delhi Capitals Women lead their tally against Gujarat Giants Women by 2-1.
- DC Women’s Jess Jonassen and Radha Yadav are the second and third highest wicket-takers of the tournament, respectively, with ten wickets each.
- Beth Mooney, GG Women’s skipper, stands as the third highest run-getter so far with 285 runs in seven innings.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Chances of Winning
Delhi Capitals Women pulled off a tight victory in the previous encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. Batting first, DC Women’s middle order, particularly Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey, helped the team secure a competitive score of 180 runs as they contributed 58 and 48 runs, respectively. RCB Women’s chase seemed to be on the right path but their momentum came crashing down towards the death where they lost multiple wickets in quick succession. Fortunately for DC Women, their rivals lost with one run left to be scored.
Gujarat Giants Women, too, enjoyed a thrilling end to their match against UP Warriorz Women where the former batted first and mustered a subpar total of 152 runs. Skipper Beth Mooney continued to exert her dominance with the bat as she notched up a sensational 74-run knock while opener Laura Wolvaardt added 43 runs to the tally. The rest of their batting order were absolutely dismal. UP Warriorz Women looked quite aggressive in their chase but just as they got too close for comfort, GG Women’s bowling unit held them off and emerged victorious by a mere eight runs.
- Delhi Capitals Women chance of winning - 67%
- Gujarat Giants Women chance of winning - 33%
Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Betting Tips
Gujarat Giants Women to score over 43.5 runs in the first six matches @ 1.90 (Parimatch)
Gujarat Giants Women’s powerplay totals have seen a gradual incline over the course of the season. From the beginning of the campaign until date, the team has scored 43, 29, 41, 41, 59, 52 and 53 runs by the end of the first six overs. The past few matches at Delhi have allowed GG Women to score upwards of 50 runs in the powerplay, especially as they were batting first which has proven to be a major advantage at the pitch. DC Women employ a solid bowling attack but the bookmarkers expect GG Women to score off their opposition during the powerplay.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Delhi Capitals Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5
Gujarat Giants Women Opening Partnership Over 25.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Delhi Capitals Women
Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Toss Prediction
In the first seven matches of the second leg played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, only one match was won by the chasing side. With average first innings totals ranging from 170-180, batting first is a lucrative option at the venue. Although RCB Women elected to field first in the last encounter hosted here against Mumbai Indians Women, the toss winning skipper will want to bat first and obtain a big total.
Weather Report
The temperature at Delhi around the time of the match is expected to remain around 19 degrees Celsius with absolutely no chance of rainfall.
Delhi Capitals Women Player List
Meg Lanning (c), Taniya Bhatia, Laura Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Meg Lanning (C)
|
Batter
|
Shafali Verma
|
Batter
|
Jemimah Rodrigues
|
Batter
|
Alice Capsey
|
All-rounder
|
Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
|
Jess Jonassen
|
Bowler
|
Radha Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Arundhati Reddy
|
Bowler
|
Taniya Bhatia
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shikha Pandey
|
Bowler
|
Titas Sadhu
|
Bowler
Delhi Capitals Women Team Form
Delhi Capitals Women are a force to be reckoned with this season and have proved to be a real threat to every team. They won four out of their last five matches and remain highly invincible.
Gujarat Giants Women Player List
Beth Mooney (c), Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Laura Wolvaardt, Kathryn Bryce, Ashleigh Gardner, Mannat Kashyap, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam MD, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Cheatle, Tarannum Pathan, Yeadukondala Poojitha, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Laura Wolvaardt
|
Batter
|
Beth Mooney (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dayalan Hemalatha
|
Batter
|
Phoebe Litchfield
|
Batter
|
Ashleigh Gardner
|
All-rounder
|
Bharti Fulmali
|
Batter
|
Kathryn Bryce
|
All-rounder
|
Tanuja Kanwar
|
Bowler
|
Shabnam MD
|
Bowler
|
Meghna Singh
|
Bowler
|
Mannat Kashyap
|
Bowler
Gujarat Giants Women Team Form
Gujarat Giants Women finally tasted success in the tournament but their efforts are nearly futile as they approach the tail end of the group stage. It does not seem likely that they could beat DC Women in the next game.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Head-to-Head
Delhi Capitals Women have faced Gujarat Giants Women on three occasions in the past. The former has clinched victory in two of those encounters.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 3
Delhi Capitals Women - 2
Gujarat Giants Women - 1
Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Betting Odds
Delhi Capitals Women to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Giants Women @ 1.79 (Parimatch)
In the last five matches of the season, Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt have been able to post respectable opening stands of 40, 18, 140, 0 and 40 runs for Gujarat Giants Women, making them quite inconsistent. However, Delhi Capitals Women’s openers secured partnerships of 54, 22, 48, 20 and 28 runs in their previous five outings. Although their performance in comparison to Gujarat Giants Women has been somewhat substandard on the opening front, the bookmarkers believe that DC Women are poised to achieve a better first wicket partnership than GG Women in the next game.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium, null
Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Best Batters
Meg Lanning to be Delhi Capitals Women’s Best Batter
Meg Lanning was not particularly remarkable against RCB Women in their last game given that she was dismissed for just 29 runs. However, she has scored four half-centuries in seven innings so far, having accumulated 290 runs. Despite a subpar performance in the previous outing, she remains the top choice for the next game.
Beth Mooney to be Gujarat Giants Women’s Best Batter
Beth Mooney was our top pick for the last outing against UPW Women and it worked out as predicted as she notched up an unbeaten 74 runs. She also stretches further away from the rest of the batting order with 285 runs in seven innings. Having achieved her third 50 of the season, she will be relied upon to be their standout batter.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Best Bowlers
Alice Capsey to be Delhi Capitals Women’s Best Bowler
Alice Capsey bowled the exact same spell in the past two matches as she delivered a solitary over, allowed five runs and captured a wicket. She has garnered four wickets in three innings so far and emerged as their leading bowler in the last game. She is expected to be their top bowler in the upcoming match, too.
Shabnam MD to be Gujarat Giants Women’s Best Bowler
With four wickets in three innings, Shabnam MD made some valuable contributions in the tournament so far. In their match against UPW Women, she delivered four overs, conceded just 11 runs and captured three wickets, resulting in a brilliant economy rate of 2.75. She is the top choice to be the team’s leading bowler in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Delhi Capitals Women
- Delhi Capitals Women to win @ 1.50 (Parimatch)
- Gujarat Giants Women to win 2.60 (Parimatch)
Parimatch