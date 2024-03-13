DC (Delhi Capitals Women) vs GUJ (Gujarat Giants Women) Match Prediction DC 67 % Chance of Winning GUJ 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.523 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women will square off in the Women’s Premier League on March 13, 2024. Their encounter is going to be hosted at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, at 7:30 P.M IST.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Chances of Winning

Delhi Capitals Women pulled off a tight victory in the previous encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. Batting first, DC Women’s middle order, particularly Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey, helped the team secure a competitive score of 180 runs as they contributed 58 and 48 runs, respectively. RCB Women’s chase seemed to be on the right path but their momentum came crashing down towards the death where they lost multiple wickets in quick succession. Fortunately for DC Women, their rivals lost with one run left to be scored.

Gujarat Giants Women, too, enjoyed a thrilling end to their match against UP Warriorz Women where the former batted first and mustered a subpar total of 152 runs. Skipper Beth Mooney continued to exert her dominance with the bat as she notched up a sensational 74-run knock while opener Laura Wolvaardt added 43 runs to the tally. The rest of their batting order were absolutely dismal. UP Warriorz Women looked quite aggressive in their chase but just as they got too close for comfort, GG Women’s bowling unit held them off and emerged victorious by a mere eight runs.

Delhi Capitals Women chance of winning - 67%

Gujarat Giants Women chance of winning - 33%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Betting Tips

Gujarat Giants Women to score over 43.5 runs in the first six matches @ 1.90 (Parimatch)

Gujarat Giants Women’s powerplay totals have seen a gradual incline over the course of the season. From the beginning of the campaign until date, the team has scored 43, 29, 41, 41, 59, 52 and 53 runs by the end of the first six overs. The past few matches at Delhi have allowed GG Women to score upwards of 50 runs in the powerplay, especially as they were batting first which has proven to be a major advantage at the pitch. DC Women employ a solid bowling attack but the bookmarkers expect GG Women to score off their opposition during the powerplay.

Match Prediction Best Odds Delhi Capitals Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Gujarat Giants Women Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Delhi Capitals Women 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Toss Prediction

In the first seven matches of the second leg played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, only one match was won by the chasing side. With average first innings totals ranging from 170-180, batting first is a lucrative option at the venue. Although RCB Women elected to field first in the last encounter hosted here against Mumbai Indians Women, the toss winning skipper will want to bat first and obtain a big total.

Weather Report

The temperature at Delhi around the time of the match is expected to remain around 19 degrees Celsius with absolutely no chance of rainfall.

Delhi Capitals Women Player List

Meg Lanning (c), Taniya Bhatia, Laura Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi.

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Lanning (C) Batter Shafali Verma Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Jess Jonassen Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler Arundhati Reddy Bowler Taniya Bhatia Wicket-keeper Shikha Pandey Bowler Titas Sadhu Bowler

Delhi Capitals Women Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women are a force to be reckoned with this season and have proved to be a real threat to every team. They won four out of their last five matches and remain highly invincible.

Gujarat Giants Women Player List

Beth Mooney (c), Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Laura Wolvaardt, Kathryn Bryce, Ashleigh Gardner, Mannat Kashyap, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam MD, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Cheatle, Tarannum Pathan, Yeadukondala Poojitha, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali.

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Beth Mooney (C) Wicket-keeper Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Bharti Fulmali Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Tanuja Kanwar Bowler Shabnam MD Bowler Meghna Singh Bowler Mannat Kashyap Bowler

Gujarat Giants Women Team Form

Gujarat Giants Women finally tasted success in the tournament but their efforts are nearly futile as they approach the tail end of the group stage. It does not seem likely that they could beat DC Women in the next game.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Head-to-Head

Delhi Capitals Women have faced Gujarat Giants Women on three occasions in the past. The former has clinched victory in two of those encounters.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Delhi Capitals Women - 2

Gujarat Giants Women - 1

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals Women to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Giants Women @ 1.79 (Parimatch)

In the last five matches of the season, Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt have been able to post respectable opening stands of 40, 18, 140, 0 and 40 runs for Gujarat Giants Women, making them quite inconsistent. However, Delhi Capitals Women’s openers secured partnerships of 54, 22, 48, 20 and 28 runs in their previous five outings. Although their performance in comparison to Gujarat Giants Women has been somewhat substandard on the opening front, the bookmarkers believe that DC Women are poised to achieve a better first wicket partnership than GG Women in the next game.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.50 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.43 Bet Now! Gujarat Giants Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.75 Bet Now!

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Best Batters

Meg Lanning to be Delhi Capitals Women’s Best Batter

Meg Lanning was not particularly remarkable against RCB Women in their last game given that she was dismissed for just 29 runs. However, she has scored four half-centuries in seven innings so far, having accumulated 290 runs. Despite a subpar performance in the previous outing, she remains the top choice for the next game.

Beth Mooney to be Gujarat Giants Women’s Best Batter

Beth Mooney was our top pick for the last outing against UPW Women and it worked out as predicted as she notched up an unbeaten 74 runs. She also stretches further away from the rest of the batting order with 285 runs in seven innings. Having achieved her third 50 of the season, she will be relied upon to be their standout batter.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Best Bowlers

Alice Capsey to be Delhi Capitals Women’s Best Bowler

Alice Capsey bowled the exact same spell in the past two matches as she delivered a solitary over, allowed five runs and captured a wicket. She has garnered four wickets in three innings so far and emerged as their leading bowler in the last game. She is expected to be their top bowler in the upcoming match, too.

Shabnam MD to be Gujarat Giants Women’s Best Bowler

With four wickets in three innings, Shabnam MD made some valuable contributions in the tournament so far. In their match against UPW Women, she delivered four overs, conceded just 11 runs and captured three wickets, resulting in a brilliant economy rate of 2.75. She is the top choice to be the team’s leading bowler in the next game.