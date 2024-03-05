DC (Delhi Capitals Women) vs MUM (Mumbai Indians Women) Match Prediction
DC
48%
Chance of Winning
MUM
52%
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Facts:
- Mumbai Indians Women have defeated Delhi Capitals Women by a scoreline of 3-1 in the tournament.
- Delhi Capitals Women’s Radha Yadav is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament so far with seven wickets in four innings.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Chances of Winning
Delhi Capitals Women achieved an excellent three-match winning streak after their initial defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians Women. The former exhibited dominance over Gujarat Giants Women in their previous outing despite having been asked to bat first at a pitch that has staunchly favored the chasing side. With a half-century from the skipper, Meg Lanning, who contributed 55 runs and helped her team achieve a score of 163 runs, they made their defense look like light work. They made life difficult for the Gujarat-based team who eventually conceded defeat by 25 runs.
The Sciver-Brunt-led side showcased laudable performances in the absence of their mainstay, Harmanpreet Kaur. Against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in the last match, Mumbai Indians Women restricted the home team to a meager yield of 131 runs. Amelia Kerr and Yastika Bhatia were particularly impressive as they added 40 and 31 runs to the tally and led the team to a seven-wicket victory. Despite their outlier against UP Warriorz Women where they lost by seven wickets, MI Women have displayed superior form with significant victories in the rest of their fixtures.
- Delhi Capitals Women chance of winning - 48%
- Mumbai Indians Women chance of winning - 52%
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Betting Tips
Delhi Capitals Women to score over 43.5 in the first six overs @ 1.84 (Parimatch)
The Capitals maximized their scoring during the first six overs and it is evidenced by the sudden upswing in their powerplay performance after an aberration in the first game against MI Women. With a dismal score of 26 runs in the first match of the season, DC Women fired up their powerplay scores by knocking 57, 45 and 51 runs in the following three fixtures. The bookmarkers believe they are well on their way to surpass 43.5 runs in the powerplay.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Delhi Capitals Women’s Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Mumbai Indians Women’s Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Delhi Capitals Women
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Toss Prediction
The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium has been more conducive to teams batting second in the T20 format. On the domestic front, a total of 84 T20 matches have been played at the venue where the teams fielding first emerged victorious on 46 occasions. The average first innings total stands at 167. With this in mind the toss winning skipper will like to field first in the next game.
Weather Report
The temperature at Delhi is anticipated to reach 25 degrees Celsius on match day, according to Weather25.com. There is, however, no worry about precipitation.
Delhi Capitals Women Player List
Meg Lanning (c), Taniya Bhatia, Laura Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Meg Lanning (C)
|
Batter
|
Shafali Verma
|
Batter
|
Alice Capsey
|
Batter
|
Jemimah Rodrigues
|
Batter
|
Annabel Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Jess Jonassen
|
All-rounder
|
Arundhati Reddy
|
Bowler
|
Radha Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Shikha Pandey
|
Bowler
|
Taniya Bhatia
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Titas Sadhu
|
Bowler
Delhi Capitals Women Team Form
Delhi Capitals Women have showcased excellent form, especially after three successive victories in their campaign leading up to the next fixture.
Mumbai Indians Women Player List
Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Priyanka Bala, Fatima Jaffer, Humaira Kazi, Sathyamoorthy Keerthana, Sajeevan Sajana.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yastika Bhatia
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hayley Matthews
|
Batter
|
Nat Sciver-Brunt (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Amelia Kerr
|
All-rounder
|
Pooja Vastrakar
|
All-rounder
|
Amanjot Kaur
|
Batter
|
Issy Wong
|
Bowler
|
Sajeevan Sajana
|
Batter
|
Humaira Kazi
|
Bowler
|
Sathyamoorthy Keerthana
|
Bowler
|
Saika Ishaque
|
Bowler
Mumbai Indians Women Team Form
Mumbai Indians Women endured a dip in form after the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur but bounced back subsequently against RCB Women.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Head-to-Head
Mumbai Indians Women have surmounted Delhi Capitals Women three times in their four matches against each other, including their inaugural match this season.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 4
Delhi Capitals Women - 1
Mumbai Indians Women - 3
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Betting Odds
Mumbai Indians Women to score over 21.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
Mumbai Indians Women have seen a gradual improvement in opening partnerships with every match as Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews settle into their rhythm and make their left-hand right-hand combination click. The initial match of the season against Delhi Capitals Women looks to be an anomaly since Matthews was sent packing immediately. They upped their performance in the next three matches and scored 19, 50 and 45 runs together before their first wicket fell. With a positive shift in momentum MI Women’s openers are projected to secure a stand upwards of 21.5 runs.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium, null
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Best Batters
Meg Lanning to be Delhi Capitals Women’s Best Batter
The skipper knocked her second half-century of the season against Gujarat Giants Women and scored 55 runs. She also achieved this feat in their encounter against UP Warriorz Women where she smashed 51 runs. Tied as the leading batter of the team with 148 runs, Lanning continues to wreak havoc on the opposition.
Amelia Kerr to be Mumbai Indians Women’s Best Batter
Amelia Kerr emerged as the team’s top scorer against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women with 40 runs and was only limited by the target set for MI Women to chase. She scored the winning runs for the team and achieved a remarkable strike rate of 166.66. Having garnered 118 runs in four innings so far, she is the top pick to be their leading batter.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Best Bowlers
Jess Jonassen to be Delhi Capitals Women’s Best Bowler
The Capitals’ all-rounder stated her claim as the most formidable bowler in the team as she picked up six wickets in two innings so far. She captured three wickets in each match and achieved an exceptional economy rate of 5.37. Her current run of form is compelling as she seems poised to replicate her previous figures in the next game.
Nat Sciver-Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’s Best Bowler
With five wickets in four innings, Nat Sciver-Brunt ranks second among MI Women’s bowlers. She impressed against RCB Women, snatching two wickets and conceding just 27 runs, giving her an economy rate of 6.75. She is the favored player to lead their bowling unit once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Mumbai Indians Women
- Delhi Capitals Women to win @ 1.90 (Parimatch)
- Mumbai Indians Women to win @ 1.90 (Parimatch)
Parimatch