DC (Delhi Capitals Women) vs MUM (Mumbai Indians Women) Match Prediction DC 48 % Chance of Winning MUM 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.924 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The stage is set for a second encounter this season between Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women as the Women’s Premier League shifts to Delhi. Scheduled to be hosted at Arun Jaitley Stadium on March 5, 2024, the sides will face each other at 7:30 P.M IST.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Chances of Winning

Delhi Capitals Women achieved an excellent three-match winning streak after their initial defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians Women. The former exhibited dominance over Gujarat Giants Women in their previous outing despite having been asked to bat first at a pitch that has staunchly favored the chasing side. With a half-century from the skipper, Meg Lanning, who contributed 55 runs and helped her team achieve a score of 163 runs, they made their defense look like light work. They made life difficult for the Gujarat-based team who eventually conceded defeat by 25 runs.

The Sciver-Brunt-led side showcased laudable performances in the absence of their mainstay, Harmanpreet Kaur. Against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in the last match, Mumbai Indians Women restricted the home team to a meager yield of 131 runs. Amelia Kerr and Yastika Bhatia were particularly impressive as they added 40 and 31 runs to the tally and led the team to a seven-wicket victory. Despite their outlier against UP Warriorz Women where they lost by seven wickets, MI Women have displayed superior form with significant victories in the rest of their fixtures.

Delhi Capitals Women chance of winning - 48%

Mumbai Indians Women chance of winning - 52%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Betting Tips

Delhi Capitals Women to score over 43.5 in the first six overs @ 1.84 (Parimatch)

The Capitals maximized their scoring during the first six overs and it is evidenced by the sudden upswing in their powerplay performance after an aberration in the first game against MI Women. With a dismal score of 26 runs in the first match of the season, DC Women fired up their powerplay scores by knocking 57, 45 and 51 runs in the following three fixtures. The bookmarkers believe they are well on their way to surpass 43.5 runs in the powerplay.

Match Prediction Best Odds Delhi Capitals Women’s Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Mumbai Indians Women’s Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Delhi Capitals Women 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium has been more conducive to teams batting second in the T20 format. On the domestic front, a total of 84 T20 matches have been played at the venue where the teams fielding first emerged victorious on 46 occasions. The average first innings total stands at 167. With this in mind the toss winning skipper will like to field first in the next game.

Weather Report

The temperature at Delhi is anticipated to reach 25 degrees Celsius on match day, according to Weather25.com. There is, however, no worry about precipitation.

Delhi Capitals Women Player List

Meg Lanning (c), Taniya Bhatia, Laura Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi.

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Lanning (C) Batter Shafali Verma Batter Alice Capsey Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Jess Jonassen All-rounder Arundhati Reddy Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler Shikha Pandey Bowler Taniya Bhatia Wicket-keeper Titas Sadhu Bowler

Delhi Capitals Women Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women have showcased excellent form, especially after three successive victories in their campaign leading up to the next fixture.

Mumbai Indians Women Player List

Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Priyanka Bala, Fatima Jaffer, Humaira Kazi, Sathyamoorthy Keerthana, Sajeevan Sajana.

Predicted Playing XI

Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Hayley Matthews Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt (C) All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar All-rounder Amanjot Kaur Batter Issy Wong Bowler Sajeevan Sajana Batter Humaira Kazi Bowler Sathyamoorthy Keerthana Bowler Saika Ishaque Bowler

Mumbai Indians Women Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women endured a dip in form after the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur but bounced back subsequently against RCB Women.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Head-to-Head

Mumbai Indians Women have surmounted Delhi Capitals Women three times in their four matches against each other, including their inaugural match this season.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Delhi Capitals Women - 1

Mumbai Indians Women - 3

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Betting Odds

Mumbai Indians Women to score over 21.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Mumbai Indians Women have seen a gradual improvement in opening partnerships with every match as Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews settle into their rhythm and make their left-hand right-hand combination click. The initial match of the season against Delhi Capitals Women looks to be an anomaly since Matthews was sent packing immediately. They upped their performance in the next three matches and scored 19, 50 and 45 runs together before their first wicket fell. With a positive shift in momentum MI Women’s openers are projected to secure a stand upwards of 21.5 runs.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.924 Bet Now!

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Best Batters

Meg Lanning to be Delhi Capitals Women’s Best Batter

The skipper knocked her second half-century of the season against Gujarat Giants Women and scored 55 runs. She also achieved this feat in their encounter against UP Warriorz Women where she smashed 51 runs. Tied as the leading batter of the team with 148 runs, Lanning continues to wreak havoc on the opposition.

Amelia Kerr to be Mumbai Indians Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Kerr emerged as the team’s top scorer against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women with 40 runs and was only limited by the target set for MI Women to chase. She scored the winning runs for the team and achieved a remarkable strike rate of 166.66. Having garnered 118 runs in four innings so far, she is the top pick to be their leading batter.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Best Bowlers

Jess Jonassen to be Delhi Capitals Women’s Best Bowler

The Capitals’ all-rounder stated her claim as the most formidable bowler in the team as she picked up six wickets in two innings so far. She captured three wickets in each match and achieved an exceptional economy rate of 5.37. Her current run of form is compelling as she seems poised to replicate her previous figures in the next game.

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’s Best Bowler

With five wickets in four innings, Nat Sciver-Brunt ranks second among MI Women’s bowlers. She impressed against RCB Women, snatching two wickets and conceding just 27 runs, giving her an economy rate of 6.75. She is the favored player to lead their bowling unit once again.