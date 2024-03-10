DC (Delhi Capitals Women) vs RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore Women) Match Prediction DC 55 % Chance of Winning RCB 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.631 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns on March 10, 2024, in the Women’s Premier League. Their clash is going to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, and it is scheduled to commence at 7:30 P.M IST.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Chances of Winning

Delhi Capitals Women pulled off a terribly miscalculated approach in their previous outing against UP Warriorz Women. They were flying high in the build up to their last match with a four-match winning streak but it all came crashing down as they were crushed in humiliating fashion by the UP-based side. Allowing the latter the bat first, the home team did well to restrict their opposition to 138 runs. With a measly chase in their sights, DC Women managed to let it slip away as their batting order went tumbling down and found themselves bundled out for 137 runs with one ball to spare. Skipper Meg Lanning was the only player from the team to have anchored the innings with a score of 55 runs. However, since the rest of the team failed to offer assistance, DC Women lost by a single run.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women endured a similar fate in their previous match against Gujarat Giants Women where they were tasked with fielding first. They struggled to curtail their rival’s scoring and allowed GG Women to secure a daunting total of 199 runs. With a target of 200, RCB Women were picked off in their chase and could not surpass the score. The top and middle order made decent contributions but it did not suffice and the team ultimately conceded defeat by 19 runs.

Delhi Capitals Women chance of winning - 55%

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women chance of winning - 45%

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Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Betting Tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women to score over 44.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.84 (Parimatch)

More often than not, RCB Women have scored big during the first six overs. In the six matches they have participated in thus far, the team has amassed 39, 57, 34, 52, 47 and 40 runs in the powerplay. DC Women’s bowling attack is stacked with immense skill, especially Jess Jonassen and Radha Yadav, but the bookmarkers side with RCB Women and bank on their ability to fend off the opposition by scoring off them.

Match Prediction Best Odds Delhi Capitals Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Delhi Capitals Women 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Toss Prediction

Arun Jaitley Stadium has produced some nail-biting finishers in the Women’s Premier League so far. The first four matches witnessed an array of scores but the teams batting first have come out on top regardless. So far, the average first innings total stands at 172 runs and the teams batting first have a flawless record at the venue during this tournament. Despite the wicket slowing down with the passage of time, the toss winning skipper will want to bat first in the next game as well.

Weather Report

Delhi is projected to experience temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius during the day and it could drop down to as low as 17 degrees Celsius around the time of the match, according to Weather25.com. There is no worry about precipitation on match day.

Delhi Capitals Women Player List

Meg Lanning (c), Taniya Bhatia, Laura Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi.

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Lanning (C) Batter Shafali Verma Batter Alice Capsey Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Jess Jonassen All-rounder Arundhati Reddy Bowler Shikha Pandey Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler Taniya Bhatia Wicket-keeper Titas Sadhu Bowler

Delhi Capitals Women Team Form

DC Women have been exceptionally dominant this season considering they boast four wins and only suffered two losses. Their defeat at the hands of UPW Women seems to be an outlier and they are expected to return to winning ways in the next game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh, Disha Kasat, Sabbhineni Meghana, Indrani Roy, Satheesh Shubha, Heather Knight, Asha Sobhana, Simran Bahadur, Nadine de Klerk, Sophie Devine, Shreyanka Patil, Ellyse Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Sophie Molineux, Renuka Singh, Georgia Wareham, Shradda Pokharkar.

Predicted Playing XI

Sabbhineni Meghana Batter Smriti Mandhana (C) Batter Ellyse Perry Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Georgia Wareham All-rounder Sophie Molineux All-rounder Simran Bahadur Bowler Ekta Bisht Bowler Asha Sobhana Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Team Form

RCB Women are quite inconsistent in the tournament given that they started their campaign on a high note and faced a dip in form almost immediately. Their true form remains unclear and it appears highly unlikely that they could overcome DC Women.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Head-to-Head

Delhi Capitals Women have faced Royal Challengers Bangalore Women three times in the past, having beaten them on all occasions.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Delhi Capitals Women - 3

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women - 0

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals Women to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bangalore Women @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Smriti Mandhana has been RCB Women’s mainstay as an opener but her partner changed through the course of the season. She and Sophie Devine struggled to make it work and they scored 13, 32, 77 and 14 runs together as the opening pair. However, the skipper was doing the bulk of the scoring while the Kiwi all-rounder could not acclimate to the conditions. When Sabbhineni Meghana replaced Devine as opener, RCB secured partnerships of 51 runs and 31 runs in the last two matches.

Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma, on the contrary, have been constant for DC Women in the top order. In the past six matches, they have collaborated for 22, 48, 20, 28, 119 and three runs together. However, given their relative consistency compared to RCB Women, the bookmarkers believe that DC Women are on course to set up a better opening stand in the next match.

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Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Best Batters

Meg Lanning to be Delhi Capitals Women’s Best Batter

Meg Lanning has accumulated 261 runs in six innings so far. She scored a sensational 60-run knock with a strike rate of 130.43 in their last match against UP Warriorz Women. She was our top pick for the game and it panned out as predicted. She remains the top choice for the upcoming game as well.

Smriti Mandhana to be Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Best Batter

The skipper leads RCB Women’s run charts with 243 runs in six innings. Although she was not particularly remarkable against Gujarat Giants Women in their previous game where she scored 24 runs, she can be relied upon to be their standout batter in the next game.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Best Bowlers

Radha Yadav to be Delhi Capitals Women’s Best Bowler

Radha Yadav is tied as Delhi Capitals Women’s leading wicket-taker with ten wickets in six innings. In their match against UP Warriorz Women, she delivered three overs, conceded 16 runs and captured two wickets which translated to an economy rate of 5.33. She will be expected to be their top bowler once again.

Sophie Molineux to be Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Best Bowler

Sophie Molineux was our top choice for the last game and she did not disappoint. She emerged as the team’s top bowler in the last game where she claimed one wicket in four overs and achieved an economy rate of 8.00. She continues to be a dependable player to bet on.