DC (Delhi Capitals Women) vs RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore Women) Match Prediction DC 59 % Chance of Winning RCB 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.716 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women are in the race to win the coveted Women’s Premier League title on March 16, 2024. The sides will meet at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, with the match scheduled to commence at 7:30 P.M IST.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Chances of Winning

Delhi Capitals Women officially cemented their position as the most formidable adversary in the tournament after their breezy outing against Gujarat Giants Women in the final fixture of the group stage. The former’s bowling unit did well to limit GG Women to a paltry total of 126 runs which made life easy for their batting order, allowing them to play a relaxed innings. Shafali Verma anchored DC Women’s innings with a phenomenal knock of 71 runs which relieved the pressure from the rest of the batters. It did not wear them out in the slightest and they were able to clinch victory with seven wickets in hand.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women found themselves on the short end of the stick at one point in the tournament and their hopes of making the play-offs seemed far-fetched. However, they edged out two back-to-back victories over Mumbai Indians Women and secured a spot in the final. During the eliminator, the odds were not in their favor even after the first innings as RCB Women posted a meager total of 135 runs on the board. MI Women were expected to hand RCB Women a solid thrashing and advance to the finals but the latter’s bowling attack pulled off a miracle. They picked off MI Women’s batters one by one and bested them by a mere five runs in the end.

Delhi Capitals Women chance of winning - 59%

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women chance of winning - 41%

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Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Betting Tips

Delhi Capitals Women to score over 45.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.88 (Parimatch)

Delhi Capitals Women have been known to make full use of the advantage they receive during the powerplay. The last five matches have witnessed the team score 45, 53, 35, 56 and 51 runs during the first six overs. Barring the anomaly against UP Warriorz Women where the Delhi-based team settled for a substandard score of 35 runs in the powerplay, they have been at the height of their form otherwise. They will be backed to secure a decent total in the first six overs.

Match Prediction Best Odds Delhi Capitals Women Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Delhi Capitals Women 1.82 Bet on Parimatch

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Toss Prediction

The last ten matches held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the WPL have all painted different pictures of the most desirable strategy. The average first innings total stands at 158 in the tournament while seven out of ten matches have gone in favor of the batting side, including the eliminator between MI Women and RCB Women where the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. Teams batting first have enjoyed a successful run in the tournament and the toss winning skipper will want to opt for the same in the next match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast, fortunately, predicts conducive conditions for a game of cricket with no possibility of rainfall and temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius, according to Weather25.com.

Delhi Capitals Women Player List

Meg Lanning (c), Taniya Bhatia, Laura Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi.

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Lanning (C) Batter Shafali Verma Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Jess Jonassen All-rounder Arundhati Reddy Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler Minnu Mani Bowler Taniya Bhatia Wicket-keeper Shikha Pandey Bowler

Delhi Capitals Women Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women have persistently been a daunting contender to go up against this season. They were only beaten twice in eight matches during the round robin stage.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh, Disha Kasat, Sabbhineni Meghana, Indrani Roy, Satheesh Shubha, Heather Knight, Asha Sobhana, Simran Bahadur, Nadine de Klerk, Sophie Devine, Shreyanka Patil, Ellyse Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Sophie Molineux, Renuka Singh, Georgia Wareham, Shradda Pokharkar.

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana (C) Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Ellyse Perry All-rounder Disha Kasat Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Sophie Molineux All-rounder Georgia Wareham All-rounder Shreyanka Patil Bowler Asha Sobhana Bowler Shradda Pokharkar Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Team Form

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women had to rise through the ranks and dispatch MI Women twice to get where they currently stand, which is no mean feat. They are in exceptional form at the moment.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Head-to-Head

Delhi Capitals Women have been incredibly dominant in their encounters against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, having won on all four occasions.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Delhi Capitals Women - 4

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women - 0

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals Women to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bangalore Women @ 1.82 (Parimatch)

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women have somehow realized a downtrend in their opening partnerships in their previous five matches. With constant changes in Smriti Mandhana’s counterpart, it has become increasingly difficult for the team to secure decent totals before their first dismissal. In the last five encounters, RCB Women’s openers have scored 20, 22, 9, 31 and 51 runs before the fall of their first wicket. Delhi Capitals Women have been smooth sailing in the context of their opening wicket as Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma have outscored the opposition in their previous five outings, having amassed 31, 54, 22, 48 and 20 runs together. This puts them in a brilliant position to outperform their rivals yet again and set up a competitive first wicket stand.

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Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Best Batters

Meg Lanning to be Delhi Capitals Women’s Best Batter

Meg Lanning will be expected to keep her head in the game in the most crucial match of the tournament. She has accumulated 308 runs in eight innings and stands as their leading batter. The last two matches have not been her best but the fact that she has consistently remained the top run scorer for the team inspires confidence.

Ellyse Perry to be Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Best Batter

Ellyse Perry has performed in a league of her own these past few matches, including the eliminator against Mumbai Indians Women where she scored 66 runs and achieved a strike rate of 132.00. With an overall tally of 312 runs and a sensational average of 62.40, she will be expected to emerge as their standout batter in the next game, too.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Best Bowlers

Marizanne Kapp to be Delhi Capitals Women’s Best Bowler

The all-rounder is currently tied as her team’s leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets in six innings. Marizanne Kapp performed exceptionally well last time around versus Gujarat Giants Women - during her four-over spell, she allowed 17 runs and captured two wickets which translated to an economy rate of 4.25. She will be expected to be their best bowler once more.

Shreyanka Patil to be Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Best Bowler

Shreyanka Patil has claimed nine wickets in seven innings so far. She was their top bowler against Mumbai Indians Women as she conceded 16 runs in four overs and bagged two wickets, earning her an economy rate of 4.00. This performance makes her the top pick for the upcoming match as well.