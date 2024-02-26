DC (Delhi Capitals Women) vs UPW (UP Warriorz Women) Match Prediction
UPW
43%
Chance of Winning
DC
57%
T20
M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Facts:
- Delhi Capitals Women’s Alice Capsey currently stands as the leading run-getter of the tournament with 75 runs in a single innings.
- Grace Harris and Shweta Sehrawat of UP Warriorz Women achieved the highest partnership by runs this season as they scored 77 runs together against RCB Women.
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Chances of Winning
Delhi Capitals Women enter this fixture on the back of a loss against Mumbai Indians Women. The two finalists of the inaugural season went head-to-head in the first match of the current season, wherein the defending champions emerged as the victors once again. Delhi Capitals Women lost the toss and were tasked with setting a target. They managed to muster a compelling total of 171 runs during their innings with significant help from Alice Capsey who achieved a half-century with 75 runs off 53 deliveries. Despite their incredible effort, their bowling unit failed to defend a perfectly competitive score as they allowed Mumbai Indians Women to get away with big knocks. The latter clinched victory on the final ball of the innings, leading them to win by a four-wicket margin.
UP Warriorz Women, too, had an unfortunate outing against Royal Challengers Women Bangalore in their previous match. They won the toss and chose to field first, allowing the home team to secure a total. UP Warriorz Women were successful in limiting RCB Women to 157/6 by the end of 20 overs but their effort went in vain as they got taken to the cleaners during the chase. With seven wickets down and a score of 155 runs on the board, UP Warriorz Women needed three more runs to emerge victorious but they squandered the opportunity and ended up conceding defeat by a mere two runs.
- Delhi Capitals Women chance of winning - 57%
- UP Warriorz Women chance of winning - 43%
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Betting Tips
UP Warriorz Women to score over 41.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.73 (Parimatch)
UP Warriorz Women, in their previous encounter versus Royal Challengers Bangalore, scored 36 runs for the loss of one wicket during the first six overs of play. However, during their last three matches in the previous season, they managed to muster 46, 38 and 50 runs in the initial six overs of the innings. Considering these outcomes, UP Warriorz Women could score over 41.5 runs during the powerplay overs.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Delhi Capitals Women Opening Partnership Over 23.5
UP Warriorz Women Opening Partnership Over 17.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Delhi Capitals Women
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Toss Prediction
The match is going to be hosted at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore. During the first two matches of the season played at this venue, the toss winners elected to field first. It worked out favorably for Mumbai Indians Women but turned out to be the cause of UP Warriorz Women’s folly in their match. Historically, fielding first has offered a massive advantage and the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt for the same strategy.
Weather Report
The weather forecast predicts clear skies with periodic clouds on match day with absolutely no possibility of rainfall. The temperature is likely to remain around 31 degrees Celsius.
Delhi Capitals Women Player List
Meg Lanning (c), Taniya Bhatia, Laura Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Meg Lanning (C)
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Batter
|
Shafali Verma
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Batter
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Alice Capsey
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All-rounder
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Jemimah Rodrigues
|
Batter
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Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
|
Annabel Sutherland
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All-rounder
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Arundhati Reddy
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Bowler
|
Minnu Mani
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Bowler
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Taniya Bhatia
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Wicket-keeper
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Radha Yadav
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Bowler
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Shikha Pandey
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Bowler
Delhi Capitals Women Team Form
Delhi Capitals Women showcased decent form in their initial match although it proved insufficient to overcome Mumbai Indians Women. Despite this, they were able to set up an aggressive total and picked up six wickets along the way.
UP Warriorz Women Player List
Alyssa Healy (c), Kiran Navgire, Danni Wyatt, Chamari Athapaththu, Parshavi Chopra, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Anjali Sarvani, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Lauren Bell, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Dinesh Vrinda, Laxmi Yadav, Soppadhandi Yashasri.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alyssa Healy (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dinesh Vrinda
|
Batter
|
Tahlia McGrath
|
All-rounder
|
Grace Harris
|
All-rounder
|
Shweta Sehrawat
|
Batter
|
Kiran Navgire
|
Batter
|
Poonam Khemnar
|
Batter
|
Deepti Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Sophie Ecclestone
|
Bowler
|
Saima Thakor
|
Bowler
|
Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|
Bowler
UP Warriorz Women Team Form
UP Warriorz Women performed well on the bowling front in their last match but it all came crashing down in their attempt to chase the target. They do not seem to be in a position to overcome Delhi Capitals Women.
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Head-to-Head
Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women encountered each other on two occasions in the 2023 season of the tournament, where the former emerged victorious both times.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 2
Delhi Capitals Women - 2
UP Warriorz Women - 0
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Betting Odds
Delhi Capitals Women to have a better opening partnership than UP Warriorz Women @ 1.64 (Parimatch)
In both matches that the teams played against each other in the previous season, Delhi Capitals Women outperformed UP Warriorz Women in terms of opening partnerships. During their first encounter, DC Women’s openers, Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma, scored 67 runs together in 6.3 overs and in the following match, they collaborated for 56 runs in 4.5 overs. UP Warriorz Women’s opening duo, on the other hand, added 29 runs to the first wicket in the first match and achieved a partnership of 30 runs in the second match. Based on these results, the bookmarkers back Delhi Capitals Women to establish a better first wicket partnership than UP Warriorz Women.
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women
T20
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, null
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Best Batters
Alice Capsey to be Delhi Capitals Women’s Best Batter
Alice Capsey emerged as the team’s leading run scorer in their first match of the season against Mumbai Indians Women, wherein she scored 75 runs from 53 deliveries, striking at 141.50. She participated in just seven innings in the previous season and amassed 159 runs. She could be relied upon to continue as their top batter.
Grace Harris to be UP Warriorz Women’s Best Bowler
The all-rounder was the leading run-getter for the team in their previous encounter versus Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, having scored 38 runs off 23 deliveries which translated to a strike rate of 165.21. Grace Harris was among the team’s top run scorer in the last season wherein she accumulated 230 runs in five innings. She could be anticipated to remain their standout batter.
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Best Bowlers
Arundhati Reddy to be Delhi’s Best Bowler
Arundhati Reddy delivered a brilliant spell against Mumbai Indians Women in their last match. In a full quota of four overs, she conceded a mere 27 runs and captured two wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 6.75. Given that she was highly economical and displayed wicket-taking prowess, there is a good possibility she could be their leading bowler once again.
Sophie Ecclestone to be UP Warriorz Women’s Best Bowler
Sophie Ecclestone was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for the team in their previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women with one wicket under her belt. In four overs, she allowed 26 runs and ended up with an economy rate of 6.50. She was their leading wicket-taker in the last season, having garnered 16 wickets in nine overs. She could be expected to emerge as their premier bowler in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Delhi Capitals Women
- Delhi Capitals Women to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch)
- UP Warriorz Women to win @ 2.22 (Parimatch)
Parimatch