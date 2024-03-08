DC (Delhi Capitals Women) vs UPW (UP Warriorz Women) Match Prediction DC 61 % Chance of Winning UPW 39 % Bet Now! Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women are scheduled to square off in the Women’s Premier League on March 8, 2024. They will meet at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, at 7:30 P.M IST.

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Chances of Winning

Delhi Capitals Women look invincible at the moment as they enter this fixture on the back of a four-match winning streak. After their initial loss against Mumbai Indians Women, Meg Lanning’s battalion have decimated each team that stood in their way. They also got their redemption against the defending champions whom they defeated in the last outing by 29 runs after making MI Women chase after an unattainable total of 192 runs. The skipper’s retirement from international cricket and subsequent drop in active participation has not proved to be a deterrent this season as she scored her third 50 in the tournament this year against MI Women. DC Women are in good hands in the vein of Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Shafali Verma and Jess Jonassen among others.

UP Warriorz Women had an unfortunate start to their campaign but went on to defeat Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women. However, just as things started looking up for the team, they suffered a loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and remain unpredictable. Having had the time to settle in, the team finally appears to be picking up some momentum. This is evident in the performances of Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy and Sophie Ecclestone who are, arguably, the linchpins of the team.

Delhi Capitals Women chance of winning - 61%

UP Warriorz Women chance of winning - 39%

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Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Betting Tips

UP Warriorz Women to score high in the first six overs

The powerplay has been conducive to the UP-based team in the tournament so far. With scores of 36, 21, 61, 59 and 56 runs in the first five fixtures, they are on track to achieve another commendable score by the end of the first six overs. It is also worth noting that Delhi Capitals Women’s bowling attack is stacked with players of the highest order; the likes of Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav and Marizanne Kapp. However, UPW Women’s batting order has strengthened their approach in the last few games and their ability to set up a decent score during the powerplay is unquestioned at the moment.

Match Prediction Best Odds Delhi Capitals Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch UP Warriorz Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Delhi Capitals Women 1.69 Bet on Parimatch

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Toss Prediction

The first two matches hosted at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the tournament this season have been favorable for the batting side as they produced totals of 192 and 199 runs. Moreover, MI Women opted to bat first against UPW Women in the last match held here. Chasing would be a nightmare at this track and it is safe to assume the toss winner will want their squad to bat first and put their opposition under pressure.

Weather Report

Daytime temperatures in Delhi will be around 29 degrees Celsius, while nighttime will see a low of 15 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rainfall, according to Weather25.com.

Delhi Capitals Women Player List

Meg Lanning (c), Taniya Bhatia, Laura Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi.

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Lanning (C) Batter Shafali Verma Batter Alice Capsey Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Jess Jonassen All-rounder Taniya Bhatia Wicket-keeper Arundhati Reddy Bowler Titas Sadhu Bowler Shikha Pandey Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler

Delhi Capitals Women Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women are currently enjoying dominant form with four back-to-back wins. Their squad is quite collected at present.

UP Warriorz Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Kiran Navgire, Danni Wyatt, Chamari Athapaththu, Parshavi Chopra, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Anjali Sarvani, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Lauren Bell, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Dinesh Vrinda, Laxmi Yadav, Soppadhandi Yashasri.

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy (C) Wicket-keeper Kiran Navgire Batter Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Shweta Sehrawat Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Poonam Khemnar Batter Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Anjali Sarvani Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler Saima Thakor Bowler

UP Warriorz Women Team Form

UP Warriorz Women have endured a mixture of results this season which makes it difficult to gauge their true form. With a great deal of fluctuation in their performances, it seems unwise to pin hopes on them for the next game.

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Head-to-Head

Delhi Capitals Women have enjoyed a clean sweep against UP Warriorz Women, winning all three encounters.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Delhi Capitals Women - 3

UP Warriorz Women - 0

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals Women to have a better opening partnership than UP Warriorz Women

Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire have served as a solid opening pair for UP Warriorz Women this season. In the first five matches of the season, they scored 47, 42, 94, 11 and 10 runs together before their first dismissal. However, Delhi’s formidable opening duo of Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma have outscored their opposition in all matches but one. Save for their encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women where they scored 28 runs and the latter scored 77 runs, DC Women’s openers bested their adversaries in all matches, having scored 48, 20, 119 and 3 runs before the fall of their first wicket. Their grand score of 119 runs was established in their match against UPW Women last time around, making it highly likely that they will outperform their rivals in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Best Batters

Meg Lanning to be Delhi Capitals Women’s Best Batter

Meg Lanning scored her third half-century of the season against Mumbai Indians Women, having amassed 53 runs. She leads the team’s run charts with 201 runs in five innings and although the skipper did not emerge as their top run scorer during the last match, she remains the top pick, especially considering her consistency.

Alyssa Healy to be UP Warriorz Women’s Best Batter

UP Warriorz Women’s skipper was mighty impressive against Royal Challengers Bangalore as she scored 55 runs and achieved a strike rate of 144.73. Healy is currently the team’s second highest run-getter with 139 runs in five innings. She will take the opposition head-on in the next game as well.

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Best Bowlers

Jess Jonassen to be Delhi Capitals Women’s Best Bowler

Jess Jonassen has been our top pick for the last few games and she has delivered on all counts so far. With nine wickets in just three innings, she is the team’s leading wicket-taker. She was also their top bowler against Mumbai Indians Women, where she captured three wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 5.25. She continues to be our leading choice.

Sophie Ecclestone to be UP Warriorz Women’s Best Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone has been incredibly dependable this season and leads the team’s bowling unit with seven wickets in five innings. She has been our top choice for several games and it has paid off brilliantly, including the last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women where she picked a single wicket during her spell for an economy rate of 5.50.