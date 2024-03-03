GUJ (Gujarat Giants Women) vs DC (Delhi Capitals Women) Match Prediction GUJ 31 % Chance of Winning DC 69 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.491 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gujarat Giants Women and Delhi Capitals Women are going to lock horns in the Women’s Premier League on March 3, 2024. Their clash will be hosted at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, with the action kicking off at 7:30 P.M IST.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Chances of Winning

Gujarat Giants Women remain winless in three matches as they were taken to the cleaners by UP Warriorz Women in their previous outing. They were doomed from the start as they were tasked with securing a target on a pitch that has heavily disadvantaged teams batting first in the tournament so far. With an unremarkable total of 142 runs on the board, the UP-based side was able to breeze past their feeble opposition with a commanding six-wicket triumph.

Delhi Capitals Women, on the contrary, exhibited superior form against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in their last encounter. Having been asked to bat first, DC Women scored 194 runs with a massive helping from Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey who gathered 50 runs and 46 runs, respectively. This led the home side to succumb to the pressure and fail in their endeavor of chasing down a formidable total. DC Women handed RCB Women a 25-run defeat.

Gujarat Giants Women chance of winning - 31%

Delhi Capitals Women chance of winning - 69%

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Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Betting Tips

Gujarat Giants Women to score under 23.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Gujarat Giants Women’s openers have been rather inconsistent, both in terms of performance and players. Apart from Beth Mooney, the openers were erratic which perhaps contributed to the variability in opening partnerships. In their last three outings, GG Women have scored 40, 11 and three runs before their first dismissal. Nonetheless, the partnership between Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney does not seem entirely promising, especially considering DC Women’s bowling attack which employs Marizanne Kapp, Arundhati Reddy and Radha Yadav who are all capable of wreaking havoc on the opposition.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gujarat Giants Women Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Delhi Capitals Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Delhi Capitals Women 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Toss Prediction

Chinnaswamy Stadium’s pitch has been almost entirely in favor of the chasing side so far this season. All the toss winning skippers have elected to field first in the tournament which has worked out in six out of the first eight matches. The average first innings total lies in the 140-150 runs range and considering how unsuccessful batting first has been barring two exceptional cases, the toss winning side will like to field first at the venue.

Weather Report

Weather25.com predicts conducive conditions for a game of cricket as Bengaluru is expected to experience a temperature of 19 degrees Celsius around the time of the match with no possibility of rainfall.

Gujarat Giants Women Player List

Beth Mooney (c), Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Laura Wolvaardt, Kathryn Bryce, Ashleigh Gardner, Mannat Kashyap, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam MD, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Cheatle, Tarannum Pathan, Yeadukondala Poojitha, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam.

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Beth Mooney (C) Wicket-keeper Harleen Deol Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Sneh Rana Bowler Tanuja Kanwar Bowler Meghna Singh Bowler Mannat Kashyap Bowler

Gujarat Giants Women Team Form

GG Women are in desperate need of a pick-me-up after a three-match losing streak. Their current form is not something to write home about.

Delhi Capitals Women Player List

Meg Lanning (c), Taniya Bhatia, Laura Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi.

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Lanning (C) Batter Shafali Verma Batter Alice Capsey Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Jess Jonassen All-rounder Arundhati Reddy Bowler Taniya Bhatia Wicket-keeper Shikha Pandey Bowler Minnu Mani Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler

Delhi Capitals Women Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women recuperated quite well from their initial loss against Mumbai Indians Women and have showcased significantly improved form since then.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Head-to-Head

Both teams have enjoyed a victory over the other in the two games they played against each other in the 2023 season of the tournament.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Gujarat Giants Women - 1

Delhi Capitals Women - 1

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals Women to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Giants Women @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Gujarat Giants Women’s opening pair of Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney finally acclimated to the conditions and set up an adequate partnership of 40 runs in their last match against UP Warriorz Women. Beth Mooney has been their mainstay as the opener but her counterpart has changed in every match so far. In their first two matches, they secured unimpressive stands of three runs and eleven runs before their first dismissal.

Delhi Capitals Women’s persistence in retaining Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma as their openers paid off after a disastrous partnership of three runs in the first match of the season. In their last two outings, the openers added 119 runs and 28 runs to the first wicket. DC Women’s relative performance has been significantly better in terms of establishing decent first wicket partnerships.

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Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Best Batters

Beth Mooney to be Gujarat Giants Women’s Best Batter

GG Women’s skipper, wicket-keeper and opening batter, Beth Mooney, is currently tied as the team’s second highest run-getter with 48 runs in three innings. Despite the fact that she was not particularly impactful against UP Warriorz Women in their last match, having scored 16 runs, she continues to be backed to emerge as their standout batter.

Shafali Verma to be Delhi Capitals Women’s Best Batter

Shafali Verma achieved her second half-century of the season in her third match against RCB Women which made her DC Women’s leading batter during the match. She scored 50 runs and earned a strike rate of 161.29. With 115 runs in three innings, she will look to annihilate her opposition once again.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Best Bowlers

Tanuja Kanwar to be Gujarat Giants Women’s Best Bowler

Tanuja Kanwar was favored by us to be GG Women’s leading bowler against UP Warriorz Women and it panned out as predicted. She managed to capture two wickets in three overs while conceding 23 runs which translated to a brilliant economy rate of 7.66. There is no reason to change loyalties now, especially since she leads their bowling attack with five wickets.

Jess Jonassen to be Delhi Capitals Women’s Best Bowler

Jess Jonassen participated in her first innings of the season against RCB Women in their last encounter where she was absolutely destructive on the bowling front. In four overs, she managed to remain highly economical as she allowed just 21 runs and claimed three crucial wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 5.25. By the looks of it, there’s more where that came from and she will display her prowess once more.