GUJ (Gujarat Giants Women) vs MUM (Mumbai Indians Women) Match Prediction GUJ 40 % Chance of Winning MUM 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 5.0 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.59 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.536 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women are going to face each other in the Women’s Premier League on February 25, 2024. Their clash will be hosted at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, with a scheduled start time of 7:30 P.M IST.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Chances of Winning

Gujarat Giants did not advance beyond the group stage in the first season of the tournament as their final match was played against UP Warriorz Women. Opting to bat first, they went on to garner a total of 178/6 with brilliant contributions from the middle order, given that Dayalan Hemalatha and Ashleigh Gardner amassed a half-century each as they scored 57 runs and 60 runs, respectively. Although they posted a solid score on the board, UP Warriorz Women chased it down with ease and concluded the match with one ball to spare, winning by three wickets.

Mumbai Indians Women played their first match of the current season against Delhi Capitals Women, wherein they won the toss and relegated the latter to bat first. Delhi Capitals Women accumulated a respectable total of 171/5 but it proved to be insufficient as Mumbai Indians Women went hammer and tongs in a chase that went down to the wire. Yastika Bhatia and Harmanpreet Kaur were particularly impressive considering they knocked a 50 each, having scored 57 runs and 55 runs, respectively. Mumbai Indians Women clinched victory by four wickets.

Mumbai Indians continue to exert their dominance as the defending champions with a victory against their name after having participated in a solitary fixture. They also maintained remarkable form in the previous season as they won most of their matches. Gujarat Giants have their work cut out for them in the next game.

Gujarat Giants Women chance of winning - 40%

Mumbai Indians Women chance of winning - 60%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Betting Tips

Gujarat Giants Women to score over 43.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.73 (Parimatch)

In their previous three encounters, Gujarat Giants Women have managed decent knocks during the first six overs of play. They achieved damage limitation while still being able to garner decent totals - in their last three matches, they scored 50, 45 and 32 runs, respectively, in the 2023 season. Considering these results, it seems highly likely that Gujarat Giants Women could score over 43.5 runs during the powerplay overs in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gujarat Giants Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Mumbai Indians Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Gujarat Giants Women 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Chasing first appears to be a lucrative option as it has proven to be an advantage at this venue, evidenced by the first match this season between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women where the former won the toss and elected to field first. They were able to chase down a competitive total which could prompt the toss winner of the upcoming match to field first.

Weather Report

Isolated thunderstorms can be anticipated on the day of the match with a minimal 5% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat Giants Women Player List

Beth Mooney (c), Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Laura Wolvaardt, Kathryn Bryce, Ashleigh Gardner, Mannat Kashyap, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam MD, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Cheatle, Tarannum Pathan, Yeadukondala Poojitha, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam.

Predicted Playing XI

Phoebe Litchfield Batter Laura Wolvaardt Batter Harleen Deol Batter Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Beth Mooney (C) Wicket-keeper Mannat Kashyap All-rounder Meghna Singh Bowler Shabnam MD Bowler Sneh Rana Bowler Tanuja Kanwar Bowler

Gujarat Giants Women Team Form

Gujarat Giants, despite having showcased the ability to set up big totals, have not yielded any desirable outcomes so far. With just two victories against Delhi Capitals Women in the last season, they have not made a case for themselves yet.

Mumbai Indians Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Chloe Tryon, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Priyanka Bala, Fatima Jaffer, Humaira Kazi, Sathyamoorthy Keerthana, Sajeevan Sajana.

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews Batter Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar Batter Amanjot Kaur Batter Sajeevan Sajana Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Sathyamoorthy Keerthana Bowler Saika Ishaque Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women endured a highly dominant campaign in the 2023 season with six victories out of eight matches. Having won the title, they remain invincible this season as well considering they defeated Delhi Capitals Women yet again.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Head-to-Head

Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women met twice during the 2023 season of the tournament, wherein the latter emerged victorious on both occasions.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Gujarat Giants Women - 0

Mumbai Indians Women - 2

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Betting Odds

Gujarat Giants Women to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians Women @ 1.78 (Parimatch)

Mumbai Indians Women’s batting order has been rather formidable but their opening partnerships have been disappointing. In their first match of the season, they failed to achieve a partnership at all and in the last two outings of the 2023 season, they collaborated for 13 runs and 31 runs. Gujarat Giants Women, on the other hand, have established significantly better first wicket partnerships in their last three encounters, having amassed 41, 27 and four runs. Given this disparity in performance, Gujarat Giants Women appear more likely to outperform Mumbai Indians Women in terms of first wicket partnership.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women T20 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, null Gujarat Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.40 Bet Now! Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.59 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.536 Bet Now!

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Best Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be Gujarat Giants Women’s Best Batter

Laura Wolvaardt, Gujarat Giants Women’s opening batter, was among their leading run scorers in the previous season of the tournament despite having participated in a mere four innings. She amassed 143 runs, which includes two half-centuries, with an overall strike rate of 140.19. Considering her trajectory, she could be relied upon to be their leading batter.

Harmanpreet Kaur to be Mumbai Indians Women’s Best Batter

Harmanpreet Kaur, Mumbai Indians Women’s skipper, was the team’s second highest run-getter in their first match of the season against Delhi Capitals Women, having scored 55 runs from 34 deliveries, striking at 161.76. She accumulated 281 runs off nine innings in the last season which was inclusive of three half-centuries. She could be anticipated to emerge as their standout batter.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Best Bowlers

Ashleigh Gardner to be Gujarat Giants Women’s Best Batter

Ashleigh Gardner displayed incredible wicket-taking prowess in the previous season as she bagged 10 wickets in eight innings. In her T20 career so far, she has captured 64 wickets in 73 innings with an excellent overall economy rate of 6.70. There is a good possibility that she could be their top bowler in the next game.

Amelia Kerr to be Mumbai Indians Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Kerr was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for the team in the previous season with 15 wickets in ten innings. In their first match versus Delhi Capitals Women, she was tied as the top bowler as she delivered four overs, conceded 43 runs and claimed two wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 10.75. Although her spell was relatively expensive, she could be their premier bowler once again.