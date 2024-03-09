GUJ (Gujarat Giants Women) vs MUM (Mumbai Indians Women) Match Prediction MUM 69 % Chance of Winning GUJ 31 % Bet Now! Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women will lock horns in the second leg of the Women’s Premier League on March 9, 2024. Scheduled to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, the match is going to commence at 7:30 P.M IST.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Chances of Winning

In an absolute shocker of a game, Gujarat Giants Women achieved their first victory of the season over Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in their previous outing. The former batted first and the opening pair of Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney did the majority of their scoring as they established a partnership of 140 runs. The latter went on to bat through the death overs and helped secure a formidable total of 199 runs. With a target of 200 runs, RCB Women narrowly missed out by 20 runs as GG Women’s bowling unit picked them off with ease.

Mumbai Indians Women bounced back from their defeat against Delhi Capitals Women and bested UP Warriorz Women in their last encounter. Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr performed quite well and nudged MI Women to score 160 runs as each of them accumulated 45, 33 and 39 runs, respectively. UP Warriorz Women struggled in their attempt to chase down the total and eventually conceded defeat by 42 runs.

Gujarat Giants Women chance of winning - 31%

Mumbai Indians Women chance of winning - 69%

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Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Betting Tips

Gujarat Giants Women to score over 41.5 in the first six overs @ 1.73 (Parimatch)

Gujarat Giants Women have showcased decent performances in the powerplay this season. In the five matches they have participated in, they scored 59, 41, 41, 29 and 43 runs in the first six overs. There has been a gradual improvement in their ability to set up a decent score by the end of six overs, especially after their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women where they scored 59 runs.Their form indicates that they are in a good position to surpass 41.5 runs in the powerplay.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gujarat Giants Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Mumbai Indians Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Gujarat Giants Women 1.89 Bet on Parimatch

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium has favored teams batting first in the first three matches played here during the WPL. Except for the first match at the venue between Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women, all the toss winning skippers have opted to bat first as they have been able to secure big targets. In the upcoming game, too, the toss winner will want to bat first.

Weather Report

According to Weather25.com, the temperature at Delhi is going to drop from 30 degrees Celsius to 16 degrees Celsius around the time of the match. There is no possibility of rainfall.

Gujarat Giants Women Player List

Beth Mooney (c), Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Laura Wolvaardt, Kathryn Bryce, Ashleigh Gardner, Mannat Kashyap, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam MD, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Cheatle, Tarannum Pathan, Yeadukondala Poojitha, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam.

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Beth Mooney (C) Wicket-keeper Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Veda Krishnamurthy Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Tanuja Kanwar Bowler Meghna Singh Bowler Mannat Kashyap Bowler Shabnam MD Bowler

Gujarat Giants Women Team Form

Gujarat Giants Women lost four matches in a row and slipped by against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. Their victory could be ascribed to a slip up by the opposition.

Mumbai Indians Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Chloe Tryon, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Priyanka Bala, Fatima Jaffer, Humaira Kazi, Sathyamoorthy Keerthana, Sajeevan Sajana.

Predicted Playing XI

Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Hayley Matthews Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Amanjot Kaur Batter Sajeevan Sajana Batter Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Humaira Kazi Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Saika Ishaque Bowler

Mumbai Indians Women Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women have endured a mixture of results but returned to winning ways with their 42-run victory over UP Warriorz Women.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Head-to-Head

Mumbai Indians Women have been triumphant against Gujarat Giants Women in all three of their matches so far.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Gujarat Giants Women - 0

Mumbai Indians Women - 3

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Betting Odds

Gujarat Giants Women to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians Women @ 1.78 (Parimatch)

Opening partnership has not been Mumbai Indians Women’s strong suit in the tournament. In their last six matches, Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews scored 8, 7, 45, 50, 19 and zero runs. Gujarat Giants Women, conversely, have been quite erratic in terms of their opening stands. However, ever since Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt made their pairing permanent, GG Women’s partnerships have improved significantly as they scored 140, 0 and 40 runs together. Based on these recent outcomes, the bookmarkers back GG Women to establish a better first wicket partnership than MI Women.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Best Batters

Beth Mooney to be Gujarat Giants Women’s Best Batter

Beth Mooney finally found her sweet spot in the tournament as she scored 85 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women with a strike rate of 166.66. With 145 runs so far and an average of 36.25, she stakes her claim as the team’s leading batter. She will be backed to emerge as their standout batter.

Amelia Kerr to be Mumbai Indians Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Kerr is the leading batter for Mumbai Indians Women with 174 runs in six innings. She was the second highest run scorer for the team against UP Warriorz Women in their previous encounter, having scored 39 runs with a strike rate of 169.56. Her consistency makes her a dependable player to bet on.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Best Bowlers

Tanuja Kanwar to be Gujarat Giants Women’s Best Bowler

Tanuja Kanwar has been a consistent wicket-taker for Gujarat Giants Women with seven wickets in five innings. Her spell against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women was rather expensive but has proven to be a reliable wicket-taker. She is our top pick to be GG Women’s best bowler.

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’s Best Bowler

Nat Sciver-Brunt is tied as Mumbai Indians Women’s top wicket-taker with seven wickets in six innings. She delivered a brilliant spell against UP Warriorz Women in their last outing - in two overs, she conceded 14 runs and bagged two wickets, achieving an economy rate of 7.00. She will be expected to be their premier bowler.