GUJ (Gujarat Giants Women) vs UPW (UP Warriorz Women) Match Prediction UPW 59 % Chance of Winning GUJ 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.453 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women are set to clash in the Women’s Premier League on March 1, 2024. Their encounter will be hosted at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, with the action slated to kick off at 7:30 P.M IST.

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Chances of Winning

Gujarat Giants Women continue on a downhill path as their previous outing against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women was disastrous. The home team won the toss and put Gujarat Giants in to bat first but GG endured a horrendous innings as their batting order went tumbling down, ending up with a meager total of 107/7. In reply, Royal Challengers Bangalore Women went hammer and tongs, scoring 110 runs in 12.3 overs at the cost of two wickets, allowing them to win by a sizable margin of eight wickets with 45 balls to spare.

UP Warriorz Women witnessed an interesting turn of events in their last outing against Mumbai Indians Women, given that they won the toss and opted to field first. They allowed Mumbai Indians Women to achieve a respectable total of 161 runs for the loss of six wickets. However, the Warriorz managed to chase it down as they wrapped up their innings in 16.3 overs to secure a seven wicket win. Kiran Navgire accumulated a half-century with 57 runs off 31 deliveries, while Grace Harris and Alyssa Healy contributed 38 runs and 33 runs, respectively.

Gujarat Giants Women chance of winning - 41%

UP Warriorz Women chance of winning - 59%

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Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Betting Tips

Gujarat Giants Women to score under 41.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

In their first two matches of the season so far, Gujarat Giants Women have been rather inconsistent with their scores in the first six overs. During their encounter against Mumbai Indians Women, they amassed 43 runs while their following match against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women witnessed them score 29 runs. Based on these recent results, it appears highly likely that Gujarat Giants Women could struggle to surpass the 41.5-run mark during the powerplay in the next match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gujarat Giants Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch UP Warriorz Women Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: UP Warriorz Women 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be played at Chinnaswamy Stadium. In the first six matches of the tournament held at the venue, five teams emerged victorious while batting second while the remaining match was won by the home side batting first. Based on how the results have panned out so far this season, it would be a shock if the winning skipper decides to bat first on a batting deck in Bangalore.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests clear skies with periodic clouds paired with no chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to remain around 32 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat Giants Women Player List

Beth Mooney (c), Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Laura Wolvaardt, Kathryn Bryce, Ashleigh Gardner, Mannat Kashyap, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam MD, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Cheatle, Tarannum Pathan, Yeadukondala Poojitha, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam.

Predicted Playing XI

Harleen Deol Batter Beth Mooney (C) Wicket-keeper Phoebe Litchfield Batter Veda Krishnamurthy Batter Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Kathryn Bryce Bowler Sneh Rana Bowler Tanuja Kanwar Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler Meghna Singh Bowler

Gujarat Giants Women Team Form

Gujarat Giants Women have been in dismal form and it does not seem likely that they could get out of their slump at this point in the season.

UP Warriorz Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Kiran Navgire, Danni Wyatt, Chamari Athapaththu, Parshavi Chopra, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Anjali Sarvani, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Lauren Bell, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Dinesh Vrinda, Laxmi Yadav, Soppadhandi Yashasri.

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy (C) Wicket-keeper Kiran Navgire Batter Tahlia McGrath Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Deepti Sharma All-rounder Dinesh Vrinda Batter Shweta Sehrawat Batter Poonam Khemnar Batter Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler Anjali Sarvani Bowler

UP Warriorz Women Team Form

UP Warriorz Women experienced a reversal in fortune after their match against MI Women. They appear to have more confidence on the field and look like they might have a chance of going on an extended winning run.

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Head-to-Head

During the 2023 season, Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women met on two occasions where the latter emerged victorious in both.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Gujarat Giants Women - 0

UP Warriorz Women - 2

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Betting Odds

UP Warriorz Women to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Giants Women @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

The first two matches of the season saw Gujarat Giants Women’s openers score three runs and eleven runs, respectively. On both occasions, their openers were out before they could make a significant impact and hung the rest of their batting order out to dry. UP Warriorz Women’s opening duo failed to achieve a decent stand in their first match versus Delhi Capitals Women considering they were dismissed for eleven runs. However, they were mighty impressive against Mumbai Indians Women since they collaborated for 94 runs. They could achieve a better first wicket partnership than Gujarat Giants Women.

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women T20 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, null Up Warriorz Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Gujarat Giants Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.53 Bet Now!

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Best Batters

Harleen Deol to be Gujarat Giants Women’s Best Batter

Harleen Deol emerged as Gujarat Giants Women’s second highest run scorer in their previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, having scored 22 runs off 31 deliveries. She is among the team’s top batters with 30 runs in two innings so far. Although her form has been lackluster, she could be relied upon to be their leading batter.

Grace Harris to be UP Warriorz Women’s Best Batter

Grace Harris was the second highest run-getter for UP Warriorz Women in their last outing versus Mumbai Indians Women, wherein she garnered 38 runs off a mere 17 deliveries, giving her a strike rate of 223.52. She leads the team’s run charts with 93 runs in three innings and could be expected to emerge as their standout batter.

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Best Bowlers

Tanuja Kanwar to be Gujarat Giants Women’s Best Bowler

Tanuja Kanwar leads Gujarat Giants Women’s bowling attack with three wickets in two innings. She was tied as the top bowler for the team in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women with a single wicket. Her spell was relatively expensive considering she delivered two overs and conceded 20 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 10.00. However, she could be anticipated to be their premier bowler in the next game.

Sophie Ecclestone to be UP Warriorz Women’s Best Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone is currently tied as the top wicket-taker for UP Warriorz Women with three wickets under her belt in two innings. In their previous encounter against Mumbai Indians Women, she delivered four overs, allowed 25 runs and bagged one wicket which translated to an economy rate of 6.25. There is a good possibility she could be their top bowler.