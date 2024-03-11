GUJ (Gujarat Giants Women) vs UPW (UP Warriorz Women) Match Prediction GUJ 42 % Chance of Winning UPW 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.654 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women are set to go up against each other once again in the Women’s Premier League this season on March 11, 2024. Meeting at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, the action will kick off at 7:30 P.M IST.

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Chances of Winning

Gujarat Giants Women’s top order went all out against Mumbai Indians Women and mustered a highly competitive total of 190 runs. Beth Mooney and Dayalan Hemalatha acted as anchors and achieved remarkable individual scores of 66 runs and 74 runs, respectively. Despite a defendable target on the board, GG Women’s bowling attack fumbled and failed to curtail MI Women’s scoring. They only managed to claim three wickets and were quite lax in conceding runs. With a single ball left in the match, MI Women beat the Beth Mooney-led team by seven wickets.

UP Warriorz Women lucked out in their outing against Delhi Capitals Women. The former were nowhere near a winning position and had a herculean task ahead of them in order to defend a meager total of 138 runs. But the presence of Deepti Sharma made all the difference in their match as she displayed sensational all-rounder dexterity - she scored 59 runs and also went on to bag four wickets. It seemed as though DC Women’s good fortune finally dissipated since their batting order was dismissed with one run left to be scored to level the tally.

Gujarat Giants Women chance of winning - 42%

UP Warriorz Women chance of winning - 58%

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Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Betting Tips

Gujarat Giants Women to score over 43.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

There has been an abrupt upswing in Gujarat Giants Women’s momentum since they arrived at Arun Jaitley Stadium. In the first four matches of their campaign where they were hosted at Bengaluru, their powerplay totals were 43, 29, 41 and 41 runs. However, the last two matches held at Delhi paint a different picture of their form as the team has secured scores of 52 and 59 runs by the end of the first six overs. GG Women will be expected to score big during the powerplay.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gujarat Giants Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch UP Warriorz Women Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Gujarat Giants Women 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Toss Prediction

Except for the clash between Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women, the first four matches held at Arun Jaitley Stadium concluded in victories for the batting side. The pitch has been particularly helpful to batsmen in the tournament so far. Spinners have also received aid from the surface. The toss winner has opted to bat first in five out of the last six matches here which will prompt the toss winning skipper to bat first, especially as the first innings totals have been quite competitive so far.

Weather Report

The temperature at nighttime is expected to remain around 21 degrees Celsius at Delhi with no possibility of precipitation.

Gujarat Giants Women Player List

Beth Mooney (c), Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Laura Wolvaardt, Kathryn Bryce, Ashleigh Gardner, Mannat Kashyap, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam MD, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Cheatle, Tarannum Pathan, Yeadukondala Poojitha, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali.

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Beth Mooney (C) Wicket-keeper Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Bharti Fulmali All-rounder Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Sneh Rana Bowler Tanuja Kanwar Bowler Meghna Singh Bowler Shabnam MD Bowler

Gujarat Giants Women Team Form

In a freak occurrence, GG Women squeezed by RCB Women to register their first victory of the season after four back-to-back losses. They returned to their slump after MI Women showed them the way out.

UP Warriorz Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Kiran Navgire, Danni Wyatt, Chamari Athapaththu, Parshavi Chopra, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Anjali Sarvani, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Lauren Bell, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Dinesh Vrinda, Laxmi Yadav, Soppadhandi Yashasri.

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy (C) Wicket-keeper Kiran Navgire Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Shweta Sehrawat Batter Poonam Khemnar Batter Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Saima Thakor Bowler Gouher Sultana Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler

UP Warriorz Women Team Form

UPW Women won three matches out of the four they have participated in so far. Having beaten GG Women earlier this season among notable teams like MI Women and DC Women, they are likely to overcome GG Women in the next fixture.

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Head-to-Head

UP Warriorz Women have been entirely dominant in their encounters against Gujarat Giants Women. The former won all three of their matchups.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Gujarat Giants Women - 0

UP Warriorz Women - 3

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Betting Odds

Gujarat Giants Women to have a better opening partnership than UP Warriorz Women @ 1.73 (Parimatch)

UP Warriorz Women’s opening pair of Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire has been somewhat middling so far this season. In the past seven matches, they have scored 10, 11, 47, 42, 94, and 10 runs together for the first wicket. Gujarat Giants Women’s opening stands are a tad more inconsistent but the left-hand right-hand combination of Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt is immensely promising. Barring the first two matches where the duo did not open the innings for GG Women, they secured partnerships of 18, 140, 0 and 40 runs in the past four matches. There is a marked improvement in GG Women’s first wicket stands owing to the arrival of Laura Wolvaardt which puts them in a better position to establish a convincing opening partnership in the next match.

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null Gujarat Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.12 Bet Now! Up Warriorz Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.654 Bet Now!

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Best Batters

Beth Mooney to be Gujarat Giants Women’s Best Batter

Beth Mooney achieved two consecutive half-centuries in the last two matches where she scored 85 runs against RCB Women and 66 runs against MI Women. She is currently in a league of her own with 211 runs in six innings, making her the leading contender to be the team’s top run scorer.

Deepti Sharma to be UP Warriorz Women’s Best Batter

Deepti Sharma did the bulk of the scoring for UPW Women in their last encounter against DC Women as she notched up 59 runs with a strike rate of 122.91. She is their top run-getter at the moment with 207 runs in seven innings, averaging at 69. She will be expected to emerge as their leading batter once again.

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Best Bowlers

Tanuja Kanwar to be Gujarat Giants Women’s Best Bowler

Tanuja Kanwar was our top pick for the previous game against MI Women and the prediction materialized as foreseen. She allowed 21 runs in her four-over spell and claimed a wicket, translating to an economy rate of 5.25. She leads the team’s bowling attack with eight wickets and remains the top pick for the upcoming game as well.

Sophie Ecclestone to be UP Warriorz Women’s Best Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone continues to be UP Warriorz Women’s most consistent wicket-taker with eight wickets in seven innings. Although she was not the top bowler for the team in their last match, she picked up a wicket and attained a brilliant economy rate of 3.75. She is the top choice to be their premier bowler.