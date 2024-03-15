MUM (Mumbai Indians Women) vs RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Match Prediction MUM 43 % Chance of Winning RCB 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.202 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Mumbai Indians Women take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator of the 2024 Women's Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 15 at 07:30 PM IST.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians Women head into the playoffs once again as they try to win back to back championships this term. They have had a solid campaign thus far as with five wins in eight games they ended second on the table. On paper they looked one of the most formidable teams in this tournament but need to find consistency in the bowling if they aspire to go all the way.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore were fabulous in the early part of the campaign but struggled for consistency in the second half of the campaign. In the last game they went head to head against MI Women in what was a must win game, they beat MI Women with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, MI Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women’s chances of winning - 43%

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s chances of winning - 57%

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Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore went head to head twice this season and even though Mumbai Indians Women managed to hit more sixes in head to head games, RCB has been far more dominant in this department in this campaign. So far RCB has hit 38 sixes which is the second most sixes hit by a team in this tournament. We believe RCB will hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

Ellyse Perry has had a solid campaign for Royal Challengers Bangalore thus far. Perry single handedly carried her team over the finish line as they beat MI Indians in what was a must win game for RCB. So far she has scored 246 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Mumbai Indians Women 1.73 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Royal Challengers Bangalore 1.77 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Mumbai Indians Women 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams batting first dominate the game. Last six of the eight games have been won by teams batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Mumbai Indians Women News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Women Player List

Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Priyanka Bala (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Yastika Bhatia

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews Batter S Sajana Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Priyanka Bala Wicket-keeper Amelia Kerr All-rounder Amanjot Kaur Bowler Pooja Vastrakar All-rounder Humaira Kazi Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Saika Ishaque Bowler

Mumbai Indians Women Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women made the playoffs for the second time in two seasons. With five wins in eight games they ended second on the table. They ended the group stages with a loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bangalore Player List

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Sophie Molineux All-rounder Ellyse Perry All-rounder Sophie Devine All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Georgia Wareham All-rounder Disha Kasat Bowler Shreyanka Patil All-rounder Asha Sobhana Bowler Shraddha Pokharkar Bowler Renuka Thakur Singh Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Form

Royal Challengers Bangalore have struggled for consistency throughout the campaign but when it mattered the most and with playoffs qualification on the line, RCB beat MI Indians with seven wickets to spare and made the playoffs this season.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Head to Head

Mumbai Indians Women have dominated this fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the recent past. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages, both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Mumbai Indians Women: 3

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Odds

Mumbai Indians Women to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians Women go head to head for the first time in the playoffs of the Women’s Premier League. Even though MI Women had a better group campaign, in terms of quality both sides look evenly matched. Both teams went head to head twice in the group stage. In the first game, MI Women dominated the proceedings as RCB managed to score 131 runs and MI Women managed to chase down the target and won the game with seven wickets to spare. In the second game RCB managed to avenge their loss as MI Women were bowled out for 113 and RCB won the game with seven wickets to spare. In both games, MI Women’s openers outplayed RCB Openers as they had an opening stand of 45 and 43. Looking at the past games between the two sides, we believe MI Women would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Top Team Batters

Harmanpreet Kaur to be Mumbai Indians Women’s top batter

Even though Hermanpreet Kaur did not have a great outing in the last game against RCB we are still going to back her in the upcoming game as she has been sensational for Mumbai Indians Women this season. With 235 runs, Kaur is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Smriti Mandhana to be Royal Challengers Bangalore’s top batter

Smriti Mandhana has been phenomenal for Royal Challengers Bangalore this season as with 259 runs, she is the leading run scorer for RCB in this tournament. Even though she did not have a great outing in the last game against MI Indians, we expect her to shine in the playoffs which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Top Team Bowlers

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’s top bowler

Nat Sciver-Brunt has had a solid campaign thus far as she has been dominant with both bat and bowl and has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Mumbai Indians Women this year. With eight wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for MI Women this season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ellyse Perry to be Royal Challengers Bangalore’s top bowler

Ellyse Perry hasn't bowled much in this campaign due to fitness concerns. But with season on the line she took the onus on herself in the last game against Mumbai Indians Women as she ended the game with 6/15 which was the best bowling figures in Women’s Premier League which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.