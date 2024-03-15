MUM (Mumbai Indians Women) vs RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Match Prediction
MUM
43%
Chance of Winning
RCB
57%
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Facts:
- With 235 runs, Hermanpreet Kaur is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians Women in this tournament.
- With 259 runs, Smriti Mandhana is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bangalore in this tournament.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Chance of Winning
Mumbai Indians Women head into the playoffs once again as they try to win back to back championships this term. They have had a solid campaign thus far as with five wins in eight games they ended second on the table. On paper they looked one of the most formidable teams in this tournament but need to find consistency in the bowling if they aspire to go all the way.
On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore were fabulous in the early part of the campaign but struggled for consistency in the second half of the campaign. In the last game they went head to head against MI Women in what was a must win game, they beat MI Women with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, MI Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Mumbai Indians Women’s chances of winning - 43%
- Royal Challengers Bangalore’s chances of winning - 57%
Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore went head to head twice this season and even though Mumbai Indians Women managed to hit more sixes in head to head games, RCB has been far more dominant in this department in this campaign. So far RCB has hit 38 sixes which is the second most sixes hit by a team in this tournament. We believe RCB will hit more sixes in the upcoming game.
Ellyse Perry has had a solid campaign for Royal Challengers Bangalore thus far. Perry single handedly carried her team over the finish line as they beat MI Indians in what was a must win game for RCB. So far she has scored 246 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Mumbai Indians Women
Most Sixes: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Highest Opening Partnership: Mumbai Indians Women
Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has seen teams batting first dominate the game. Last six of the eight games have been won by teams batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Mumbai Indians Women News & Player List
Mumbai Indians Women Player List
Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Priyanka Bala (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Yastika Bhatia
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hayley Matthews
|
Batter
|
S Sajana
|
Batter
|
Harmanpreet Kaur
|
Batter
|
Nat Sciver-Brunt
|
All-rounder
|
Priyanka Bala
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Amelia Kerr
|
All-rounder
|
Amanjot Kaur
|
Bowler
|
Pooja Vastrakar
|
All-rounder
|
Humaira Kazi
|
Bowler
|
Shabnim Ismail
|
Bowler
|
Saika Ishaque
|
Bowler
Mumbai Indians Women Team Form
Mumbai Indians Women made the playoffs for the second time in two seasons. With five wins in eight games they ended second on the table. They ended the group stages with a loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Royal Challengers Bangalore News & Player List
Royal Challengers Bangalore Player List
Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Smriti Mandhana
|
Batter
|
Sophie Molineux
|
All-rounder
|
Ellyse Perry
|
All-rounder
|
Sophie Devine
|
All-rounder
|
Richa Ghosh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Georgia Wareham
|
All-rounder
|
Disha Kasat
|
Bowler
|
Shreyanka Patil
|
All-rounder
|
Asha Sobhana
|
Bowler
|
Shraddha Pokharkar
|
Bowler
|
Renuka Thakur Singh
|
Bowler
Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Form
Royal Challengers Bangalore have struggled for consistency throughout the campaign but when it mattered the most and with playoffs qualification on the line, RCB beat MI Indians with seven wickets to spare and made the playoffs this season.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Head to Head
Mumbai Indians Women have dominated this fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the recent past. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages, both sides managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Mumbai Indians Women: 3
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1
Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Odds
Mumbai Indians Women to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians Women go head to head for the first time in the playoffs of the Women’s Premier League. Even though MI Women had a better group campaign, in terms of quality both sides look evenly matched. Both teams went head to head twice in the group stage. In the first game, MI Women dominated the proceedings as RCB managed to score 131 runs and MI Women managed to chase down the target and won the game with seven wickets to spare. In the second game RCB managed to avenge their loss as MI Women were bowled out for 113 and RCB won the game with seven wickets to spare. In both games, MI Women’s openers outplayed RCB Openers as they had an opening stand of 45 and 43. Looking at the past games between the two sides, we believe MI Women would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium, null
Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Top Team Batters
Harmanpreet Kaur to be Mumbai Indians Women’s top batter
Even though Hermanpreet Kaur did not have a great outing in the last game against RCB we are still going to back her in the upcoming game as she has been sensational for Mumbai Indians Women this season. With 235 runs, Kaur is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Smriti Mandhana to be Royal Challengers Bangalore’s top batter
Smriti Mandhana has been phenomenal for Royal Challengers Bangalore this season as with 259 runs, she is the leading run scorer for RCB in this tournament. Even though she did not have a great outing in the last game against MI Indians, we expect her to shine in the playoffs which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Top Team Bowlers
Nat Sciver-Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’s top bowler
Nat Sciver-Brunt has had a solid campaign thus far as she has been dominant with both bat and bowl and has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Mumbai Indians Women this year. With eight wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for MI Women this season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ellyse Perry to be Royal Challengers Bangalore’s top bowler
Ellyse Perry hasn't bowled much in this campaign due to fitness concerns. But with season on the line she took the onus on herself in the last game against Mumbai Indians Women as she ended the game with 6/15 which was the best bowling figures in Women’s Premier League which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Mumbai Indians Women to win @ 1.70 (PariMatch)
- Royal Challengers Bangalore to win @ 2.15 (PariMatch)
Parimatch