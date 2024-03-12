MUM (Mumbai Indians Women) vs RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore Women) Match Prediction MUM 57 % Chance of Winning RCB 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.773 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will lock horns at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, in the Women’s Premier League. Their matchup is going to be held on March 12, 2024, with a scheduled start time of 7:30 P.M IST.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Chances of Winning

Mumbai Indians Women clutched an exceptional innings against Gujarat Giants Women in their last outing. Having been tasked with chasing a formidable total of 190 runs, Harmanpreet Kaur carried her team over the line with a phenomenal knock of 95 runs. Yastika Bhatia, too, made a valuable contribution of 49 runs and missed out on a half-century. However, GG Women’s bowling unit was unable to deter MI Women whatsoever, leading the latter to edge out a seven-wicket victory.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women faced a humiliating defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals Women in their previous encounter. While the latter batted first and secured a score of 181 runs, RCB Women were poised to chase it down, especially as their middle order were quite hands-on in their approach. In an interesting turn of events, RCB Women conceded defeat by a single run with three wickets still in hand.

Mumbai Indians Women chance of winning - 57%

Royal Challengers Women chance of winning - 43%

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Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Betting Tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women to score under 44.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

More often than not, RCB Women have displayed signs of struggle in the first six overs. In the last five matches of their campaign, they managed to muster totals of 42, 39, 57, 34 and 52 runs during the powerplay. Although the scores have been quite competitive in some matches, their 34-run powerplay total against MI Women last time around does not inspire confidence.

Match Prediction Best Odds Mumbai Indians Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Mumbai Indians Women 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium has been conducive to batsmen and spinners alike during the WPL this season. The past six matches held at the venue have seen the toss winning skipper elect to bat first. The totals have been incredibly high in several games and the average first innings score lies in the range of 170-180. The toss winner will likely opt to bat first in the next game.

Weather Report

The temperature at Delhi during the evening is expected to remain around 19 degrees Celsius, according to Weather25.com. There is no worry of precipitation.

Mumbai Indians Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Chloe Tryon, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Priyanka Bala, Fatima Jaffer, Humaira Kazi, Sathyamoorthy Keerthana, Sajeevan Sajana.

Predicted Playing XI

Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Hayley Matthews All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Amanjot Kaur Batter Sajeevan Sajana Batter Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Humaira Kazi Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Saika Ishaque Bowler

Mumbai Indians Women Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women have won five out of seven matches and have positioned themselves comfortably at the top of the points table, tied with Delhi Capitals Women.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh, Disha Kasat, Sabbhineni Meghana, Indrani Roy, Satheesh Shubha, Heather Knight, Asha Sobhana, Simran Bahadur, Nadine de Klerk, Sophie Devine, Shreyanka Patil, Ellyse Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Sophie Molineux, Renuka Singh, Georgia Wareham, Shradda Pokharkar.

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana (C) Batter Sophie Molineux All-rounder Ellyse Perry All-rounder Sophie Devine Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Georgia Wareham All-rounder Disha Kasat Batter Shreyanka Patil Bowler Asha Sobhana Bowler Shradda Pokharkar Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Team Form

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women have only managed to emerge victorious on three occasions out of the seven matches they have participated in. They have their work cut out for them in the next game.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Head-to-Head

Mumbai Indians Women have dominated Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in their head-to-head tally. They won all three matches that were played between the sides.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Mumbai Indians Women - 3

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women - 0

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Betting Odds

Mumbai Indians Women to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bangalore Women @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Mumbai Indians Women have allowed Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Williams to constitute the opening wicket in all the matches they have played so far. They held out quite well against GG Women in their last encounter where they ended up with a partnership of 50 runs. The opening duo also outscored RCB Women in their previous outing during the season, having scored 45 runs while the latter’s openers settled for a collaboration of 14 runs.

RCB Women’s openers have been subject to change over the course of the season and in their previous encounter against DC Women, they tested out the combination of skipper Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Sophie Molineux which did not pan out as they hoped it would. The former was dismissed in the second over, concluding their partnership with just nine runs. In the three matches prior to that, RCB Women’s openers achieved partnerships of 31, 51 and 14 runs. The bookmarkers believe that MI Women are in a better position to outperform RCB Women’s first wicket partnership.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Royal Challengers Bangalore Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.099 Bet Now!

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Best Batters

Harmanpreet Kaur to be Mumbai Indians Women’s Best Batter

Harmanpreet Kaur was absolutely the reason MI Women managed to GG Women in their last encounter. She scored 95 runs and remained unbeaten with a strike rate of 197.91, narrowly missing out on a century. Her sensational innings makes her the top pick for the upcoming game.

Smriti Mandhana to be Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Best Batter

The captain continues to lead RCB Women’s run charts with 248 runs in seven innings. She has displayed rocky form in the past two matches but achieved a brilliant half-century against UPW Women where she notched up 80 runs. She will be expected to bounce back from her slump and emerge as their leading batter in the next game.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Best Bowlers

Saika Ishaque to be Mumbai Indians Women’s Best Bowler

Saika Ishaque has been MI Women’s leading bowler for the past two matches, having captured three wickets against UPW Women and two against GG Women. With a total of seven wickets in seven wickets, she stands tied as the leading wicket-taker of the team. She will be expected to come out on top again.

Shreyanka Patil to be Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Best Bowler

Shreyanka Patil secured an unexpected haul of four wickets in their previous match against DC Women leading to an increase in her overall tally with six wickets in five innings. She was also quite conservative in her approach which makes her the top contender to be the team’s best bowler.