MUM (Mumbai Indians Women) vs UPW (UP Warriorz Women) Match Prediction MUM 65 % Chance of Winning UPW 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.41 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women are poised to meet for the first time this season in the Women’s Premier League on February 28, 2024. Their fixture will be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, with a scheduled start time of 7:30 P.M IST.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Chances of Winning

Mumbai Indians have continued to exert dominance in the current season of the Women’s Premier League. Having participated in two matches so far, they bested their opposition with ease and are yet to face a real threat. Their previous encounter against Gujarat Giants Women was particularly efficient as they put the latter to bat first and dismissed them for 126/9. This allowed them to make light of the situation and play the slow game, especially after both their openers were out during the powerplay overs. Harmanpreet Kaur, MI Women’s skipper, made a valuable contribution of 46 runs while Amelia Kerr showcased incredible all-rounder capabilities and added 31 runs to the tally after having captured four wickets in the prior innings. Given that the asking rate was terribly low, they finished the match in the 19th over with five wickets still in hand.

After an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match, UP Warriorz Women’s woes persisted in their last match versus Delhi Capitals Women. Having been asked to bat first, they secured a dismal total of 119 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Shweta Sehrawat was the only player to have held their innings together with a score of 45 runs from 42 balls. Their bowling attack had their work cut out for them since the tally was not defendable in the slightest. Naturally, Delhi Capitals Women breezed past UP Warriorz Women with damage limitation as they lost a solitary wicket after their opening pair did the bulk of their scoring. They ended up winning by a commanding margin of nine wickets with 33 balls to spare.

Mumbai Indians Women chance of winning - 65%

UP Warriorz Women chance of winning - 35%

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Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Betting Tips

UP Warriorz Women to score under 17.5 runs before their first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

In their initial two encounters of the season, UP Warriorz Women managed to score just ten runs and eleven runs before the fall of their first wicket. During the final three matches of the 2023 season of the tournament, their opening duo scored 8, 30 and 14 runs before their first wicket was taken. Their clash against Delhi Capitals Women last season wherein they mustered a partnership of 30 runs appears to be an outlier and it seems unlikely that a repeat of that performance could occur in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Mumbai Indians Women Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch UP Warriorz Women Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Mumbai Indians Women 1.75 Bet on Parimatch

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. In the past four matches played at this venue during the season, the chasing side has emerged victorious on three occasions. Considering the fact that bowling first offers a substantial advantage at this pitch, the toss winner could elect to field first in the next match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts clear skies with periodic clouds on match day with no possibility of rain. The temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Indians Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Chloe Tryon, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Priyanka Bala, Fatima Jaffer, Humaira Kazi, Sathyamoorthy Keerthana, Sajeevan Sajana.

Predicted Playing XI

Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Hayley Matthews All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt Batter Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar All-rounder Amanjot Kaur Batter Sajeevan Sajana Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Sathyamoorthy Keerthana Bowler Saika Ishaque Bowler

Mumbai Indians Women Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women have showcased exceptional form as they managed to put their opposition under great pressure in both matches thus far. Having won two matches by significant margins, they appear to be riding a wave of success.

UP Warriorz Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Kiran Navgire, Danni Wyatt, Chamari Athapaththu, Parshavi Chopra, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Anjali Sarvani, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Lauren Bell, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Dinesh Vrinda, Laxmi Yadav, Soppadhandi Yashasri.

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy (C) Wicket-keeper Dinesh Vrinda Batter Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Grace Harris Batter Shweta Sehrawat Batter Kiran Navgire Batter Poonam Khemnar All-rounder Deepti Sharma Bowler Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Gouher Sultana Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler

UP Warriorz Women Team Form

UP Warriorz Women have been entirely hapless and do not seem to be in a position to redeem themselves, especially as they are going up against a daunting adversary.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Head-to-Head

In the three encounters that Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women have had, the former has maintained an upper hand with two victories while the remaining match was won by UP Warriorz Women.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Mumbai Indians Women - 2



UP Warriorz Women - 1

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Betting Odds

Mumbai Indians Women to have a better opening partnership than UP Warriorz Women @ 1.75 (Parimatch)

In their first two matches of the season, UP Warriorz Women were rather consistent in setting up their opening stands. During the first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, Alyssa Healy and Dinesh Vrinda scored ten runs together while in their following match versus Delhi Capitals Women, they collaborated for 11 runs. The same cannot be said for Mumbai Indians Women as their openers, Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews, failed to achieve a partnership at all in their initial match of the season. However, they turned things around in their last match against Gujarat Giants Women, wherein they added 19 runs to the first wicket. Based on these results, the bookmarkers anticipate that they could establish a better first wicket partnership than UP Warriorz Women.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women T20 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, null Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.41 Bet Now! Up Warriorz Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.778 Bet Now!

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Best Batters

Harmanpreet Kaur to be Mumbai Indians Women’s Best Batter

Harmanpreet Kaur leads Mumbai Indians Women’s run charts with 101 runs in two innings so far. While she achieved a half-century against Delhi Capitals Women, she fell short of a second one in their previous encounter against Gujarat Giants Women where she scored 46 runs off 41 deliveries. She could be anticipated to continue as their standout batter in the upcoming match.

Shweta Sehrawat to be UP Warriorz Women’s Best Bowler

Shweta Sehrawat narrowly missed out on a 50 during their last match versus Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. She contributed 45 runs from 42 deliveries, giving her a strike rate of 107.14. She is their leading batter with 76 runs in two innings, making her a dependable player to emerge as their top batter once again in the next game.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Best Bowlers

Amelia Kerr to be Mumbai Indians Women’s Best Bowler

Amelia Kerr is currently the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians Women, having captured six wickets in two innings. She bowled a sensational spell against Gujarat Giants Women, wherein she delivered four overs, conceded a mere 17 runs and bagged a whopping four wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 4.25. Considering her recent performance, she could be relied upon to remain their premier bowler.

Sophie Ecclestone to be UP Warriorz Women’s Best Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone stands tied as the team’s top wicket-taker with two wickets under her belt in two innings. In their previous match against Delhi Capitals Women, she bowled 3.3 overs, allowed 31 runs and picked up a single wicket which translated to an economy rate of 8.85. She could be their top bowler once more.