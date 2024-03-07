MUM (Mumbai Indians Women) vs UPW (UP Warriorz Women) Match Prediction UPW 38 % Chance of Winning MUM 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.701 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women will clash for the second time in the Women’s Premier League this season at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. On March 7, 2024, they are going to take on each other at 7:30 P.M IST.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Chances of Winning

Mumbai Indians Women lost their last game against Delhi Capitals Women in uncharacteristic fashion. Despite the return of Harmanpreet Kaur, the team seemed to lack stability and their bowling unit, in particular, conceded runs generously which allowed their opposition to score 192 runs. With an intimidating chase ahead of MI Women, their batting order - notwithstanding the pressure - came crashing down as the top order failed to make a significant impact. Their tactlessness culminated in the team’s second defeat of the season.

UP Warriorz Women, too, were unfortunate in their outing against Royal Challengers Bangalore considering the latter had the advantage of playing on home soil. The host team batted first and set up a total of 198 runs. Alyssa Healy’s squad had their work cut out for them and they seemed to be inept in chasing down such a formidable score. The skipper was the only one to have made a valuable contribution with 55 runs while the rest of the lineup fumbled and failed to make it over the line. Ultimately, they fell short by 23 runs.

Mumbai Indians Women chance of winning - 62%

UP Warriorz Women chance of winning - 38%

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Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Betting Tips

UP Warriorz Women to score over 41.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.73 (Parimatch)

UP Warriorz Women have shown a gradual upswing in performance during the powerplay this season. In the five matches they have participated in so far, they scored 36, 21, 61, 59 and 56 runs. Save for the first two matches, they have been relatively consistent in the first six overs. Moreover, MI Women’s bowling unit has been rather erratic since they were quite frivolous against DC Women but mastered a conservative approach against RCB Women. Given that UP Warriorz Women did not experience much trouble in scoring off MI Women’s bowlers last time around, they should be in a position to secure more than 41.5 runs in the powerplay.

Match Prediction Best Odds Mumbai Indians Women Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch UP Warriorz Women Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Mumbai Indians Women 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Toss Prediction

Although Arun Jaitley Stadium is known to cater to the chasing side, the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women proved otherwise. The latter won the toss and allowed the home team to bat first which, taking past outcomes into account, pointed in the favor of MI Women. However, DC Women went against the odds and won by a comfortable margin. The previous encounter between GG Women and RCB Women also witnessed the former elect to bat first. The toss winning skipper would likely bat first in the next match.

Weather Report

Weather25.com predicts temperatures to hover around 28 degrees Celsius in Delhi with absolutely no likelihood of precipitation.

Mumbai Indians Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Chloe Tryon, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Priyanka Bala, Fatima Jaffer, Humaira Kazi, Sathyamoorthy Keerthana, Sajeevan Sajana.

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews All-rounder Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Amanjot Kaur Batter Sajeevan Sajana Batter Humaira Kazi Batter Shabnim Ismail Bowler Saika Ishaque Bowler

Mumbai Indians Women Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women’s form is difficult to gauge at the moment, especially as their captaincy was subject to change due to Harmanpreet Kaur’s injury. However, with her reinstated and having had the time to settle in, MI Women are favored to beat UPW Women.

UP Warriorz Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Kiran Navgire, Danni Wyatt, Chamari Athapaththu, Parshavi Chopra, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Anjali Sarvani, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Lauren Bell, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Dinesh Vrinda, Laxmi Yadav, Soppadhandi Yashasri.

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy (C) Wicket-keeper Kiran Navgire Batter Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Shweta Sehrawat Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Poonam Khemnar Batter Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Anjali Sarvani Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler Saima Thakor Bowler

UP Warriorz Women Team Form

UP Warriorz Women withstood three defeats this season and overcame Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. Nonetheless, their winning streak was numbered and their ability to surmount MI Women looks doubtful.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Head-to-Head

Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women are tied in their head-to-head encounters with two victories each.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Mumbai Indians Women - 2

UP Warriorz Women - 2

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Betting Odds

Mumbai Indians Women to score over 20.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia were unable to deliver a decent performance against Delhi Capitals Women in their last match as the latter was dismissed on just the fourth ball of the innings, bringing their partnership to an end after seven runs were scored between the pair. However, they added 45 runs to the first wicket in their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and ripped apart UP Warriorz Women’s bowling attack earlier this season, having scored 50 runs together. The opening duo seem poised to surpass 20.5 runs before their first dismissal in the next game.

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Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Best Batters

Hayley Matthews to be Mumbai Indians Women’s Best Batter

Hayley Matthews has been quite consistent in the past few matches and has amassed 117 runs in five innings. In the last three matches, she has scored 29, 26 and 55 runs. She achieved an overall strike rate of 119.38 and is the top pick to be their leading batter.

Alyssa Healy to be UP Warriorz Women’s Best Batter

UPW Women’s skipper and wicket-keeper batter scored her first half-century of the season against RCB Women in their last match, having accumulated 55 runs with a strike rate of 144.73. With 139 runs in five innings, she will be their top batter in the next game as well.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Best Bowlers

Pooja Vastrakar to be Mumbai Indians Women’s Best Bowler

Pooja Vastrakar made a sluggish start to the season as she failed to capture any wickets in the first three matches. However, there’s been a notable change in her form in the past two innings wherein she emerged as their top bowler on both occasions. Against RCB Women, she claimed two wickets with an economy rate of 4.66 and in their last match against DC Women, she bagged one wicket and obtained an economy rate of 5.00. She is favored to be their top bowler.

Sophie Ecclestone to be UP Warriorz Women’s Best Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone stands as the top wicket-taker for the team with seven wickets in five innings. She was their leading bowler against RCB Women, wherein she allowed 22 runs in four innings, claimed one wicket and ended up with a brilliant economy rate of 5.50. She was our top choice for the last match and remains so for the upcoming game, too.