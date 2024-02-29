RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore Women) vs DC (Delhi Capitals Women) Match Prediction RCB 47 % Chance of Winning DC 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.899 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The stage is set for Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Delhi Capitals Women’s clash in the Women’s Premier League on February 29, 2024. They will meet at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, at 7:30 P.M IST.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Chances of Winning

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women are poised to seal a hat trick of victories given how successful their first two matches were this season. They brought home a landslide victory in their previous encounter versus Gujarat Giants Women as the home side won the toss and tasked the latter with batting first. This tactic was crucial since they were able to limit their opposition to 107/7. RCB Women pounced on the opportunity and managed to thrash GG Women with the aid of the top order batters, particularly skipper Smriti Mandhana and Sabbhineni Meghana, who contributed 43 runs and 36 runs, respectively. They sealed the deal in just 12.3 overs, leading them to emerge victorious by an eight-wicket margin.

Delhi Capitals Women, too, enjoyed a comparable win against UP Warriorz Women in their last outing. They won the toss and allowed UP Warriorz Women to secure the target, which worked out perfectly in their favor since they toppled the latter’s batting order quite rapidly and contained them to a total of 119/9. Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma, DC Women’s openers, lugged their team to victory by adding 51 and 64 runs to the tally, respectively, and chased down the target in 14.3 overs. After losing an early wicket, DC Women secured a commanding nine-wicket triumph.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women chance of winning - 47%

Delhi Capitals Women chance of winning - 53%

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Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Betting Tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women to score over 41.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.73 (Parimatch)

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women have showcased impressive totals by the end of the first six overs in both matches they have participated in thus far. During their first match against UP Warriorz Women, they scored 40 runs for the loss of two wickets in the first six overs. In their following encounter against Gujarat Giants Women, they kicked it up a notch and scored 47 runs and lost a solitary wicket. Given how consistent they have been in the season until now, they could be anticipated to amass more than 41.5 runs during the powerplay overs of the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Delhi Capitals Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Delhi Capitals Women 1.82 Bet on Parimatch

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Toss Prediction

The match is going to be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. In the initial five matches of the season hosted here, the chasing side emerged victorious on four occasions. The only exception was between RCB Women and UPW Women, wherein the home team won batting first. Based on these recent outcomes, the toss winner of the upcoming match could be prompted to field first and avail the advantage.

Weather Report

Clear skies with periodic clouds can be expected on the day of the match with no possibility of rainfall. The temperature is likely to be stable around 32 degrees Celsius.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh, Disha Kasat, Sabbhineni Meghana, Indrani Roy, Satheesh Shubha, Heather Knight, Asha Sobhana, Simran Bahadur, Nadine de Klerk, Sophie Devine, Shreyanka Patil, Ellyse Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Sophie Molineux, Renuka Singh, Georgia Wareham, Shradda Pokharkar.

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana (C) Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Sabbhineni Meghana Batter Ellyse Perry Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Georgia Wareham All-rounder Sophie Molineux Bowler Shreyanka Patil Bowler Simran Bahadur Bowler Asha Sobhana Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Team Form

RCB Women have displayed terrific form with a flawless run so far in the tournament. But they may not be in a position to overcome a formidable squad like that of DC Women.

Delhi Capitals Women Player List

Meg Lanning (c), Taniya Bhatia, Laura Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi.

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Lanning (C) Batter Shafali Verma Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Alice Capsey Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Arundhati Reddy Bowler Minnu Mani Bowler Taniya Bhatia Wicket-keeper Radha Yadav Bowler Shikha Pandey Bowler

Delhi Capitals Women Team Form

DC Women have victory on the horizon since they are on an upward trajectory and could showcase improved form in the next match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Head-to-Head

On the two occasions that both teams have faced each other, Delhi Capitals Women beat Royal Challengers Bangalore Women by substantial margins.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women - 0

Delhi Capitals Women - 2

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals Women to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bangalore Women @ 1.82 (Parimatch)

During Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s previous match against Gujarat Giants Women, their opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine put on a decent opening stand of 32 runs before the fall of the latter’s wicket in 3.2 overs. However, it pales in comparison to Royal Challengers Bangalore Women whose openers, Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma, added 119 runs to the first wicket before the former was dismissed in 14.2 overs. It appears to be highly likely that DC Women could establish a significantly better first wicket partnership than RCB Women in their next encounter.

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Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Best Batters

Sabbhineni Meghana to be Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Best Batter

Sabbhineni Meghana currently stands as the leading run scorer for the team with 89 runs in two innings. In their previous match versus Gujarat Giants Women, she was the second highest run-getter of RCB Women, having scored 36 runs from 28 deliveries. She was striking at 128.57 and remained not out as she hit the winning runs. She could be anticipated to be their top batter.

Meg Lanning to be Delhi Capitals Women’s Best Batter

Meg Lanning, DC Women’s skipper, leads the team’s run charts with 82 runs in two innings. She achieved a half-century against UP Warriorz Women, having scored 51 runs off 43 deliveries which translated to a strike rate of 118.60. Considering her recent performances, she could be expected to emerge as their standout batter in the next game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Best Bowlers

Sophie Molineux to be Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Best Bowler

Sophie Molineux is the second highest wicket-taker for RCB Women as she has captured four wickets in two innings. She delivered a brilliant spell against Gujarat Giants Women in their last match, wherein she bowled four overs, allowed 25 runs and bagged three wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 6.25. She could be relied upon to be their leading bowler.

Marizanne Kapp to be Delhi Capitals Women’s Best Bowler

Marizanne Kapp is tied as the top wicket-taker for DC Women at the moment given that she has claimed four wickets in two innings so far. Against UP Warriorz Women, she delivered four overs and allowed a mere five runs with a haul of three wickets, giving her an economy rate of 1.25. She was highly economical and although she did not emerge as their top wicket-taker, there is a good possibility she could do so in the next match.