RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore Women) vs GUJ (Gujarat Giants Women) Match Prediction RCB 60 % Chance of Winning GUJ 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.553 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Gujarat Giants Women are poised to clash on February 27, 2024, in the Women’s Premier League. Their match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, with the action scheduled to kick off at 7:30 P.M IST.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Chances of Winning

Royal Challengers Women were incredibly successful in their initial match of the season against UP Warriorz Women. The latter won the toss and tasked the home team with securing the target. RCB Women went on to score 157 for the loss of six wickets which was not a particularly competitive total. They only had two major contributions from Sabbhineni Meghana and Richa Ghosh who achieved a half-century each, having scored 54 runs off 44 deliveries and 62 runs off 37 balls, respectively. When it was UP Warriorz Women’s turn at the crease, they came oh-so close to tasting victory but ended up making a terrible blunder. They amassed 155 runs and still had three wickets in hand by the 20th over but fell short by a mere three runs which led them to concede defeat in a humbling manner. RCB Women clinched victory by two runs.

Gujarat Giants Women had an unfortunate outing against Mumbai Indians Women in their previous encounter. The defending champions won the toss and put Gujarat Giants Women to bat first. However, their batting order came crashing down in spectacular fashion as they were three wickets down by the end of the powerplay, and they continued to lose wickets after the fact. GG Women posted a total of 126/9 on the board which allowed Mumbai Indians Women to chase down the score with ease. They finished the match in 18.1 overs and bested GG Women by five wickets with eleven balls left unused.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women chance of winning - 60%

Gujarat Giants Women chance of winning - 40%

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Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Betting Tips

Gujarat Giants Women to score over 43.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

In their previous encounter versus Mumbai Indians Women, Gujarat Giants Women accumulated 43 runs in the initial six overs for the loss of three wickets. Although their final total was not particularly remarkable, they made a decent start to their innings. During the last three matches of the 2023 season, they scored 50, 45 and 32 runs in the first six overs of play. Considering the fact that they have a tendency to hit big knocks in the early stages of the match, they could be anticipated to score more than 43.5 runs during the powerplay overs.

Match Prediction Best Odds Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Gujarat Giants Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Toss Prediction

The match is set to be hosted at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The last three WPL matches held here have witnessed the chasing side emerge victorious on two occasions while the team batting first won a solitary match. Batting second is considered to be rather advantageous at the venue and could prompt the toss winner of the upcoming match to choose the same strategy.

Weather Report

Clear skies with periodic clouds are anticipated on the day of the match with no chance of rainfall. The temperature is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh, Disha Kasat, Sabbhineni Meghana, Indrani Roy, Satheesh Shubha, Heather Knight, Asha Sobhana, Simran Bahadur, Nadine de Klerk, Sophie Devine, Shreyanka Patil, Ellyse Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Sophie Molineux, Renuka Singh, Georgia Wareham, Shradda Pokharkar.

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Devine Batter Smriti Mandhana (C) Batter Sabbhineni Meghana Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Georgia Wareham All-rounder Sophie Molineux Bowler Shreyanka Patil Bowler Simran Bahadur All-rounder Asha Sobhana Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Team Form

RCB Women showcased decent form in their previous encounter but not without room for improvement. However, they are in a good position to be able to overcome GG Women in the next match.

Gujarat Giants Women Player List

Beth Mooney (c), Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Laura Wolvaardt, Kathryn Bryce, Ashleigh Gardner, Mannat Kashyap, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam MD, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Cheatle, Tarannum Pathan, Yeadukondala Poojitha, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam.

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney (C) Wicket-keeper Veda Krishnamurthy Batter Harleen Deol Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Kathryn Bryce Bowler Sneh Rana Bowler Tanuja Kanwar Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler Meghna Singh Bowler

Gujarat Giants Women Team Form

GG Women encountered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians Women in their previous match. Their form left a lot to be desired and it seems unlikely that they could defeat RCB Women.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Head-to-Head

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Gujarat Giants Women have met on two occasions in the past where both teams edged out a single victory.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women - 1

Gujarat Giants Women - 1

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Women to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Giants Women @ 1.73 (Parimatch)

Gujarat Giants Women’s opening duo fell apart rather quickly in their previous match against Mumbai Indians Women as Veda Krishnamurthy was out for a duck on the fourth ball of the innings, at which point they scored just three runs together. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women experienced a marginally better partnership between openers Sophie Devine and Smriti Mandhana who collaborated for 13 runs before the former’s wicket was taken in 2.1 overs. Based on this recent outcome, RCB Women could outdo GG Women in terms of first wicket partnership.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Women T20 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, null Royal Challengers Bangalore Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.6 Bet Now! Gujarat Giants Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.381 Bet Now!

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Best Batters

Richa Ghosh to be Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Best Batter

Richa Ghosh, RCB Women’s wicket-keeper batter, was among their leading run scorers in the 2023 season with 138 runs in seven innings. In their previous encounter against UP Warriorz Women this season, she emerged as their top batter as she amassed 62 runs off just 37 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 167.56. She could be relied upon to be their leading batter.

Beth Mooney to be Gujarat Giants Women’s Best Batter

Beth Mooney, GG Women’s wicket-keeper, skipper and opener, was among the team’s top run-getters in their previous match versus Mumbai Indians Women, wherein she scored 24 runs off 22 deliveries which translated to a strike rate of 109.09. There is a good possibility that she could be their standout batter in the next match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Best Bowlers

Asha Sobhana to be Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Best Bowler

Asha Sobhana delivered an exceptional spell against UP Warriorz Women in their last match. In four overs, she allowed 22 runs and picked up a haul of five wickets, giving her an economy rate of 5.50. She was their second highest wicket-taker in the previous season with five wickets in five innings. She could be expected to emerge as their top bowler in the next game as well.

Tanuja Kanwar to be Gujarat Giants Women’s Best Bowler

Tanuja Kanwar emerged as the team’s leading wicket-taker in their last encounter against Mumbai Indians Women. In her four-over spell, she conceded 21 runs and bagged two wickets which gave her an economy rate of 5.25. Given that she was highly economical, she could be anticipated to be their best bowler once again.