RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore Women) vs MUM (Mumbai Indians Women) Match Prediction RCB 45 % Chance of Winning MUM 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.89 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Mumbai Indians Women will face each other in the Women’s Premier League on March 2, 2024. They are poised to meet at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, at 7:30 P.M IST.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Chances of Winning

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women enters this fixture on the back of a loss against Delhi Capitals Women. The latter batted first and managed to muster a total of 194 runs which left RCB Women with an uphill battle. During the Bangalore-based side’s chase, they failed miserably as their batting order plummeted, especially at the death. Their skipper and opener, Smriti Mandhana, was the only one who made a significant mark with a contribution of 74 runs. Ultimately, they yielded by 25 runs.

In an unexpected turn of events, Mumbai Indians Women were not successful in their outing against UP Warriorz Women. Opting to field first, UPW Women put MI Women at the crease and limited the latter to 161 runs. Although the total was defendable, MI Women conceded an inordinate number of runs and allowed UPW Women to bring home a seven-wicket victory.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women chance of winning - 45%

Mumbai Indians Women chance of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Betting Tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women to score under 23.5 runs before their first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Barring their first match of the season where RCB Women’s openers collaborated for 13 runs before their first dismissal, their opening partnerships have improved significantly since then. In their next two matches, they scored 32 runs and 77 runs together before their first dismissal. However, the previous two scores could be attributed to the fact that they were the chasing side, which gives them greater assistance at this venue. MI Women’s bowling unit with the likes of Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Issy Wong could put pressure on RCB Women’s opening duo.

Match Prediction Best Odds Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Mumbai Indians Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Toss Prediction

Chinnaswamy Stadium is typically a batting-friendly surface which supports big totals to be set and chased down. However, the WPL has seen a mixture of results at the venue this season with chasing being a more lucrative option. The toss winning side has opted to field first in every match so far, making it extremely likely that the same strategy will be employed by the toss winner in the next game.

Weather Report

According to Weather25.com, the temperature at Bengaluru during the day is likely to remain around 32 degrees Celsius but could drop down to 19 degrees Celsius by evening with no chance of precipitation.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh, Disha Kasat, Sabbhineni Meghana, Indrani Roy, Satheesh Shubha, Heather Knight, Asha Sobhana, Simran Bahadur, Nadine de Klerk, Sophie Devine, Shreyanka Patil, Ellyse Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Sophie Molineux, Renuka Singh, Georgia Wareham, Shradda Pokharkar.

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana (C) Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Sabbhineni Meghana Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Georgia Wareham All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Simran Bahadur Batter Sophie Molineux Bowler Shreyanka Patil Bowler Asha Sobhana Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Team Form

RCB Women’s victory over UPW Women in the first match was won by a razor thin margin of two runs, which could be ascribed to the opposition’s blunder. Despite their brilliant eight-wicket win over GG Women, their form does not seem convincing at the moment.

Mumbai Indians Women Player List

Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Priyanka Bala, Fatima Jaffer, Humaira Kazi, Sathyamoorthy Keerthana, Sajeevan Sajana.

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews Batter Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Nat Sciver-Brunt (C) All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar Batter Issy Wong All-rounder Sajeevan Sajana Batter Amanjot Kaur Batter Humaira Kazi Bowler Sathyamoorthy Keerthana Bowler Saika Ishaque Bowler

Mumbai Indians Women Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women suffered an uncharacteristic defeat in their last outing against UPW Women, whom they lost to in the previous season as well. Nevertheless, their form appears much more promising despite this setback.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Head-to-Head

Mumbai Indians Women bested Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in both of their outings in the 2023 season.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women - 0

Mumbai Indians Women - 2

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians Women @ 1.81 (Parimatch)

MI Women’s opening pair, Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia, took a while to get their bearings but finally attained a decent opening stand of 50 runs in their previous match against UP Warriorz Women. Prior to that, they scored 19 runs together against Gujarat Giants Women and were fruitless against Delhi Capitals Women. RCB Women’s openers, too, were on a similar path as they scored 13 runs and 32 runs in their first two matches of the season. However, their last encounter against DC Women saw Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine combine forces to add 77 runs to the first wicket. RCB Women can be relied upon to have a better opening partnership than MI Women.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women T20 Chinnaswamy Stadium, null Royal Challengers Bangalore Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.89 Bet Now!

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Best Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana has been RCB Women’s top run-getter in their last two matches of the season. She achieved a brilliant half-century against DC Women in their previous match, having scored 74 runs. She also leads the team’s run charts with 130 runs in three innings, making her a dependable player to be their top batter.

Hayley Matthews to be Mumbai Indians Women’s Best Batter

Hayley Matthews made a slow start to the season but seems to have found her footing as she scored a half-century against UPW Women with 55 runs. With 62 runs in three innings, she is the preferred choice to be the team’s leading batter in the next match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Best Bowlers

Nadine de Klerk to be Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Best Bowler

Nadine de Klerk participated in her first match of the season against DC Women, wherein she ended her spell with figures of 2/35. With a total of 37 wickets in her T20I career, she is the top pick to be their premier bowler in the next game.

Amelia Kerr to be Mumbai Indians Women’s Best Bowler

Amelia Kerr continues to be MI Women’s top wicket-taker with seven wickets in three innings. She delivered an exceptional spell against Gujarat Giants Women in their second match of the season, having captured four wickets. Although she did not emerge as their top bowler against UPW Women and bagged a solitary wicket, she remains the top choice to be MI Women’s best bowler.