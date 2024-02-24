RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore Women) vs UPW (UP Warriorz Women) Match Prediction RCB 48 % Chance of Winning UPW 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.837 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz Women are poised to clash once again in the Women’s Premier League on February 24, 2024. Their encounter is going to be hosted at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, with a scheduled start time of 7:30 P.M IST.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women Chances of Winning

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women were bested in their last match against Mumbai Indians Women during the group stage of the tournament. The latter won the toss and opted to field first, allowing RCB Women to set the target. This was disastrous for them as they were restricted to a total of 125/9 by the end of 20 overs. The middle and death overs witnessed them lose several wickets in quick succession which hampered their ability to set up a defendable total. Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh were the two major contributors during the match as they scored 29 runs each, while opener and skipper Smriti Mandhana added 24 runs to the tally. Their bowling unit failed to keep Mumbai Indians Women at bay and the defending champions went on to take victory by four wickets with 21 balls left unused.

UP Warriorz made it to the eliminator against Mumbai Indians Women which they ultimately lost. They won the toss and elected to field first which turned out to be a major folly. Mumbai Indians Women were tasked with batting first and they made full use of the situation to set up a total of 182/4. The top and middle order batters were steadfast in their approach which made life difficult for UP Warriorz Women. When it was their turn at the crease, their batting order succumbed to the pressure and collapsed rather quickly given that they were dismissed in 17.4 overs for a mere 110 runs. Kiran Navgire was the only one who made a valuable contribution with the bat, having scored 43 runs off 27 deliveries while the rest faltered, leading them to concede defeat by 72 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore chance of winning - 48%

UP Warriorz Women chance of winning - 52%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women Betting Tips

UP Warriorz Women to score under 24.5 runs before their first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

UP Warriorz Women’s opening duo, Alyssa Healy and Shweta Sehrawat, were relatively consistent in their opening stands during the last five matches of the 2023 season of the tournament. They collaborated for scores of 8, 30, 14, 1 and 1 towards the tail end of the season. With the exception of a solitary outing against Delhi Capitals Women where they accumulated a decent first wicket partnership, their performances in the remaining matches were not something to write home about. It appears to be highly likely that they could score less than 24.5 runs in the upcoming encounter.

Match Prediction Best Odds Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch UP Warriorz Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: UP Warriorz Women 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. In 18 T20 matches played at the venue in the past, chasing appears to be a more lucrative option since nine of those matches were won by teams bowling first while seven were won by teams batting first. The average first innings score is around 141 runs which requires massive effort to defend. Based on the previous outcomes at this pitch, the toss winner of the upcoming match could be prompted to field first.

Weather Report

Clear skies with periodic clouds could be anticipated on the day of the match with no possibility of rainfall. The temperature is expected to remain around 33 degrees Celsius.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh, Disha Kasat, Sabbhineni Meghana, Indrani Roy, Satheesh Shubha, Heather Knight, Sobhana Asha, Simran Bahadur, Nadine de Klerk, Sophie Devine, Shreyanka Patil, Ellyse Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Sophie Molineux, Renuka Singh, Georgia Wareham, Shradda Pokharkar.

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana (C) Batter Sophie Devine Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Heather Knight Batter Kanika Ahuja Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Shreyanka Patil Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Disha Kasat Bowler Sobhana Asha Bowler Ekta Bisht Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Team Form

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women have their work cut out for them in the next match as their form in the previous season was quite dismal. With just two wins to their credit, it seems unlikely that they could be in a position to overcome UP Warriorz Women.

UP Warriorz Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Kiran Navgire, Danni Wyatt, Chamari Athapaththu, Parshavi Chopra, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Anjali Sarvani, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Lauren Bell, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Dinesh Vrinda, Laxmi Yadav, Soppadhandi Yashasri.

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy (C) Wicket-keeper Shweta Sehrawat Batter Tahlia McGrath Batter Kiran Navgire Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Deepti Sharma All-rounder Soppadhandi Yashasri All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Anjali Sarvani Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler Parshavi Chopra Bowler

UP Warriorz Women Team Form

UP Warriorz Women had a middling season in their inaugural campaign with four victories and four defeats. Their form was relatively inconsistent but given that they made it to the semi-final, they appear to be in a comfortable position against RCB Women.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women Head-to-Head

Both teams have each emerged victorious once in their two encounters, resulting in an equal number of wins for both sides.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women - 1

UP Warriorz Women - 1

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women Betting Odds

UP Warriorz Women to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bangalore Women @ 1.73 (Parimatch)

Despite UP Warriorz Women's disappointing performances with opening stands of 8, 30, 14, 1, and 1 runs in their last five matches, bookmakers anticipate that they could forge a stronger first wicket partnership in the upcoming game. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s openers, Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine, displayed severe inconsistency in their partnerships during the previous season. In the final five matches during the round robin stage, they scored 1, 125, 14, 24 and 29 runs. Their unpredictability makes it difficult to gauge their true form and taking these factors into consideration, UP Warriorz Women are deemed as the favored team to achieve a better opening partnership.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women T20 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, null Royal Challengers Bangalore Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now! Up Warriorz Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.837 Bet Now!

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women Best Batters

Ellyse Perry to be Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Best Batter

Ellyse Perry emerged as the team’s second highest run scorer in the previous season of the tournament, having garnered 253 runs in eight innings. She was tied as the leading batswoman in their last match of the season against Mumbai Indians Women, wherein she scored 29 runs off 38 deliveries. She could be anticipated to be their top batter.

Tahlia McGrath to be UP Warriorz Women’s Best Batter

Tahlia McGrath led UP Warriorz Women’s run charts with 302 runs in eight innings. Although she failed to make a valuable contribution in their last match against Mumbai Indians Women, having scored just seven runs off six balls, she achieved a whopping four half-centuries during the course of the tournament, making her a dependable pick to continue as their standout batswoman.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women Best Bowlers

Shreyanka Patil to be Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Best Batter

Shreyanka Patil was the leading wicket-taker for Royal Challengers Bangalore Women with six wickets under her belt in seven matches. In their last match of the season against Mumbai Indians Women, she delivered three overs, conceded 26 runs and captured one crucial wicket, resulting in an economy rate of 8.66. She could be expected to emerge as their leading bowler.

Sophie Ecclestone to be UP Warriorz Women’s Best Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone gathered an impressive haul of 16 wickets in nine innings in the previous season, making her the team’s top wicket-taker. She delivered a mighty remarkable spell against Mumbai Indians Women in their final game of the season, wherein she bowled four overs, allowed 39 runs and bagged two wickets which translated to an economy rate of 9.75. Considering her performances, she could be relied upon to remain their premier bowler.