RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore Women) vs UPW (UP Warriorz Women) Match Prediction UPW 45 % Chance of Winning RCB 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.869 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and UP Warriorz Women are set to clash for the second time this season in the Women’s Premier League. They will meet on March 4, 2024, at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The match is going to commence at 7:30 P.M IST.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women Chances of Winning

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women started their campaign on a high note as they registered two victories in their first two matches. However, things went south for them after that when they faced Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women and lost by substantial margins of eight wickets and 25 runs, respectively. Their outing against MI Women was particularly disastrous owing to the fact that they lost multiple wickets in quick succession and scored 131 runs. MI Women put the home side out of their misery by the 16th over and enjoyed a seven-wicket victory.

On the contrary, UP Warriorz Women were handed two humbling defeats by RCB Women and DC Women in their first two encounters this season but redressed their situation by prevailing over the opposition in the following two games. After a shocking seven-wicket win over the defending champions, the UP-based team achieved victory over GG Women by a margin of six wickets by chasing down a total of 142 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women chance of winning - 55%

UP Warriorz Women chance of winning - 45%

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Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women Betting Tips

UP Warriorz Women to score over 20.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Alyssa Healy and Dinesh Vrinda opened the innings for UP Warriorz Women in their first match of the season and concluded their partnership for 11 runs after the latter was dismissed for a duck. The team changed course in the following two matches as they put Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire to secure a solid foundation for the rest of the batting order to build on. This paid off massively given that they established a partnership of 94 runs against Mumbai Indians Women and 42 runs against Gujarat Giants Women. These scores inspire confidence in their ability to surpass 20.5 runs before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch UP Warriorz Women Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women Toss Prediction

Chinnaswamy Stadium has offered a helping hand to the chasing side in nearly every match this season. In nine completed matches, the toss winning skippers have all opted to field first and it has worked out favorably on seven occasions as scores of several magnitudes have been chased down at the venue. With just two aberrations, the toss winner will be doubtful about their prospects should they choose to bat first. Chasing is a significantly better option on this pitch.

Weather Report

Weather25.com suggests that temperature in Bengaluru could drop down to 20 degrees Celsius around the time of the match with no chance of rain.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh, Disha Kasat, Sabbhineni Meghana, Indrani Roy, Satheesh Shubha, Heather Knight, Asha Sobhana, Simran Bahadur, Nadine de Klerk, Sophie Devine, Shreyanka Patil, Ellyse Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Sophie Molineux, Renuka Singh, Georgia Wareham, Shradda Pokharkar.

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana (C) Batter Sophie Devine Batter Sabbhineni Meghana Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Sophie Molineux All-rounder Georgia Wareham All-rounder Shreyanka Patil Bowler Simran Bahadur Bowler Asha Sobhana Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Team Form

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women suffered two blows in their previous two encounters. Nevertheless, this setback appears to be temporary given their historical advantage over UPW Women.

UP Warriorz Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Kiran Navgire, Danni Wyatt, Chamari Athapaththu, Parshavi Chopra, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Anjali Sarvani, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Lauren Bell, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Dinesh Vrinda, Laxmi Yadav, Soppadhandi Yashasri.

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy (C) Wicket-keeper Kiran Navgire Batter Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Shweta Sehrawat Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Poonam Khemnar Batter Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler Saima Thakor Bowler Anjali Sarvani Bowler

UP Warriorz Women Team Form

UP Warriorz Women played two brilliant games after an unfortunate start to the season. Their defeat against RCB Women earlier this season, however, does not bode well for them.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women Head-to-Head

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women have overcome UP Warriorz Women in two out of three matches, including their latest encounter earlier in the season.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women - 2

UP Warriorz Women - 1

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women to have a better opening partnership than UP Warriorz Women @ 1.80 (Parimatch)

In both the matches where UP Warriorz Women batted second, their openers scored 94 runs and 42 runs together whereas in their first match against Mumbai Indians Women where they batted first, Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire brought their partnership to a close after scoring 11 runs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women underwent a similar fate as their opening pair amassed 32 runs and 77 in their first two matches of the season where they were hunting down a target. However, in their last match versus Mumbai Indians Women, Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine scored just 14 runs while batting first. Considering that this is a truer indication of their form, the bookmarkers back RCB Women to establish a superior opening stand.

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Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women Best Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana has scored 139 runs in four innings this season, making her their leading batter. Although she was not particularly successful against Mumbai Indians Women in their last encounter wherein she was dismissed for nine runs, she has been quite in the reliable tournament, evidenced by her knock of 74 runs against Delhi Capitals Women.

Grace Harris to be UP Warriorz Women’s Best Batter

Grace Harris is in league of her own with 153 runs in four innings so far. She scored 60 runs in their previous outing against Gujarat Giants Women, striking at 181.81. She was our top pick for the last game as well and remains their mainstay in the upcoming game, too.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women Best Bowlers

Sophie Devine to be Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Best Bowler

Sophie Devine has captured three wickets in four innings this season. She was rather impressive in the last two matches, having bagged two wickets against DC Women and one against MI Women. She has also maintained an overall economy rate of 6.10. She is the top pick to be their top bowler.

Sophie Ecclestone to be UP Warriorz Women’s Best Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone leads UP Warriorz Women’s bowling unit with six wickets in four innings. She was our favorite to be their leading bowler against Gujarat Giants Women and it worked out as predicted. During her spell, she conceded 20 runs in four overs and claimed three wickets, giving her an economy rate of 5.00. There is no reason to change our pick for the next game.