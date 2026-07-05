Gujarat

Gujarat

Country:India
Country Code:IND
Gender:Women

Another teams

Royal Champs

Royal Champs

2nd Place

2nd Place

D4

D4

3rd Place

3rd Place

Vista Riders

Vista Riders

A4

A4

3rd Place

3rd Place

Ajman Titans

Ajman Titans

D2

D2

Quetta Qavalry

Quetta Qavalry